Age related content of different tissues in the lumbar spine paravertebral muscles with degenerative diseases
Abstract
Objective: to determine the nature of age-related changes in paravertebral muscles in healthy volunteers and patients with degenerative diseases of the lumbar spine based on an analysis of the results of computed tomography.
Methods: the results of a survey of 129 patients (53 men, 76 women), operated for lumbar spine degenerative diseases, and 11 healthy volunteers, as well as computed tomography scans of 93 individuals aged 6 to 21 years, were analyzed. The relative content of fat, muscle, and connective tissues in the paravertebral muscles of lumbar spine was determined on the basis of their X-ray density on axial computed tomography scans using an original computer program with an accuracy of 87.85 %. Correlation analysis was performed to evaluate the results.
Results: until the end of growth, the content of muscle tissue does not change significantly with age, but the percentage of connective tissue increases. At the end of the growth, the content of muscle tissue decreases significantly, and with age, against a background of a marked increase in the fat percentage. The influence of age on the content of connective tissue is less pronounced. Until the end of growth, as well as after the change, more pronounced in the straightening of the spine and multi-parted muscles. Patients with lumbar spine degenerative diseases have a moderate decrease in muscle tissue and an increase in fat with age in all muscles. However, the decrease in the relative content of muscle tissue is more pronounced in the muscles that straighten the spine, and the increase in the relative content of fat and connective muscle in the multifidus and lumbar muscles.Conclusions: with age in the paravertebral muscles, the content of muscle tissue decreases on the background of an increase in connective and fat.
Keywords
References
Sinelnikov RD, Sinelnikov YR. Atlas of human anatomy: tutorial. In 4 volumes. 2nd ed. Moskow: Medicine, 1996;1:344. (in Russian)
Radchenko V, Dedukh N, Malyshkina S. Lumbar facet syndrome. Modern techniques in spine surgery ed. A. Bhave. New Delhi-London-Philadelphia. Panama: The Health Sciences Publisher, 2014, рр. 175–91.
Iatridis JC, Michalek AJ, Purmessur D, Korecki CL. Localized intervertebral disc injury leads to organ level changes in structure, cellularity, and biosynthesis. Cell Mol Bioeng. 2009;2(3):437–47. doi: 10.1007/s12195-009-0072-8.
Crawford RJ, Volken T, Valentin S, Melloh M, Elliott JM. Rate of lumbar paravertebral muscle fat infiltration versus spinal degeneration in asymptomatic populations: an age aggregated cross-sectional simulation study. Scoliosis Spinal Disord. 2016;11:21. doi: 10.1186/ s13013-016-0080-0.
Radchenko VO, Skidanov AG, Ashukina NO, Danishchuk ZM, Levytsky PB. Posterior spinal fusion formation depending on different physical activity in animals. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics. 2016;2:55–9. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872016255-59.
Chumlea WC, Cesari M, Evans WJ, Ferrucci L, Fielding RA, Pahor M, Studenski S, Vellas B; International Working Group on Sarcopenia Task Force Members. Sarcopenia: designing phase II B trials. J Nutr Health Aging. 2011;15(6):450–5.
Burton LA, Sumukadas D. Optimal management of sarcopenia. Clin Interv Aging. 2010;5:217–28. doi: 10.2147/CIA.S11473.
Cruz-Jentoft AJ, Baeyens JP, Bauer JM, Boirie Y, Cederholm T, Landi F, Martin FC, Michel JP, Rolland Y, Schneider SM, Topinková E, Vandewoude M, Zamboni M; European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People. Sarcopenia: European consensus on definition and diagnosis. Age and ageing. 2010;39(4):412–23. doi: 10.1093/ageing/afq034.
Denison HJ, Cooper C, Sayer AA, Robinson SM. Prevention and optimal management of sarcopenia: a review of combined exercise and nutrition interventions to improve muscle outcomes in older people. Clin Interv Aging. 2015;10:859–69. doi: 10.2147/CIA.S55842.
Povoroznyuk VV. Musculoskeletal system diseases in humans of different age (selected lectures, surveys, articles). In 3 volumes. Kyiv, 2009. 664 p. (in Ukrainian)
Kalichman L, Hodges P, Li L, Guermazi A, Hunter DJ. Changes in paraspinal muscles and their association with low back pain and spinal degeneration: CT study. Eur Spine J. 2010;19(7):1136–44. doi: 10.1007/s00586-009-1257-5.
Hides JA, Belavý DL, Stanton W, Wilson SJ, Rittweger J, Felsenberg D, Richardson CA. Magnetic resonance imaging assessment of trunk muscles during prolonged bed rest. Spine. 2007;32(15):1687–92. doi: 10.1097/BRS.0b013e318074c386.
Parkkola R, Rytokoski U, Kormano M. Magnetic resonance imaging of the discs and trunk muscles in patients with chronic low back pain and healthy control subjects. Spine. 1993;18(7):830–6.
Jones DA, Rutherford OM, Parker DF. Physiological changes in skeletal muscle as a result of strength training. Q J Exp Physiol. 1989;74:233–56.
Lexell J. Human aging, muscle mass, and fiber type composition. J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci. 1995;50:11–6.
Bulcke JA, Termote JL, Palmers Y, Crolla D. Computed tomography of the human skeletal muscular system. Neuroradiology. 1979;17(3):127–36.
Danneels LA, Vanderstraeten GG, Cambier DC, Witvrouw EE, De Cuyper HJ. CT imaging of trunk muscles in chronic low back pain patients and healthy control subject. Eur Spine J. 2000;9(4):266–72.
Kjaer P, Bendix T, Sorensen JS, Korsholm L, Leboeuf-Yde C. Are MRI-defined fat infiltrations in the multifidus muscles associated with low back pain? BMC Med. 2007;5:2. DOI: 10.1186/1741-7015-5-2.
Skidanov AG, Avrunin AG, Tymkovych MYu, Zmiyenko YuA, Levitskaya LM, Mischenko LP, Radchenko VO. Assessment of paravertebral soft tissues using computed tomography. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics. 2015;3:61–5. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872015361-64. (in Ukranian)
Radchenko VО, Skidanov АG, Avrunin ОG, et al. The method to assess paravertebral muscles structure with the help of computed tomography. Pat. UA 111269 2015. (in Ukranian)
Dzerovich NI. Sarcopenia and senile osteoporosis in women of older age: development mechanism, diagnostics, prevention, and treatment : the thesis for Doctor of Medical Sciences degree. Kyiv. 2016. 273 p. (in Ukranian)
Povoroznyuk VV, Dzerovich NІ, Belinska АS, Palamarchuk АА. Skeletal muscles tissue status in Ukrainian women of post-menopausal age. Trauma. 2015;16(3):28–32. (in Ukranian)
