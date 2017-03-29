Restorative treatment of victims with multiple gunshot fractures of long bones

Due to the large number of victims of the armed conflict in the east of Ukraine with multiple long-bones gunshot frac­tures, there was a need for comprehensive and step-by-step re­storative treatment at all levels of medical evacuation, espe­cially at III and IV.

Objective: to develop a step-by-step sys­tem for the rehabilitation of victims with multiple long-bone fractures and to prove its effectiveness in preventing the most common complications.

Methods: 380 patients were divided into three groups: the developed system and individual pro­grams of medical rehabilitation were used in the main (119 peo­ple), in I (118) — modern conventional methods of treatment, in II (143 wounded in Afghanistan) — methods, used in the 80th of the twentieth century, with effective rehabilitation. To as­sess the results of treatment, the Luboszyce-Mattisa-Schwarz­berg scale was chosen in the modification of Shevtsov.

Results: a rehabilitative treatment system was developed, including a reasoned replacement of the fixation method (biochemical and clinical blood tests, evaluation of the limb state), an al­gorithm for surgical treatment using modern medical tech­niques (VAC- therapy, ultrasound cavitation, Vivostat® PRF) and IDEP. The best long-term results (1.2–1.5 years) were ob­tained in patients of the main group compared with I and II. The risk of contamination of the operating wound in the patients of the main group decreased by 5.8 %, the occurrence of osteo­myelitis by 4.2 %, the incidence of neurologic deficits by 2.4 %, vascular disorders by 7.3 %, the development of false joints by 2.8 %, contractures — by 11.3 %.

the proposed system of restorative treatment of multiple long-bone fractures is effective in preventing the most common complications.