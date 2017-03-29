Morphological characteristics and correlation of chronic hematogenous osteomyelitis with latent clinical course (Garre type)

One of the clinico-morphological variants of osteomyelitis with latent course is sclerosing hematogenous osteomyelitis of the Garre type.

Objective: on the basis of pathomorphological and gradation-morphometric studies of bone lesion, establish statistical differences between individual forms and correlation links between the morphological indices of lesions of the bone of patients with sclerosing hematogenous osteomyelitis.

Methods: fragments of affected bones of 25 patients with clinically es­tablished sclerosing hematogenous osteomyelitis were studied. On the basis of pathohistological study, morphological indi­ces were identified, with the use of which gradation-frequency and correlation analysis of nonparametric data was carried out with the calculation of the association coefficient.

Results: despite the general similarity of morphological manifestations, differences in the forms of sclerosing hematogenous osteo­myelitis were established: about ⅔ of all cases corresponded to the fibrosing form of the focus without the presence of exuda­tive inflammation. In the remaining cases, in addition to fibrosis and osteosclerosis, the foci of osteomyelitis contained microab­scesses, within which small sequestrations were found. Forms of foci of sclerosing hematogenous osteomyelitis can eventu­ally move from one to another. Between the fibrotic with micro-abscess formation of sclerosing hematogenous osteomyelitis and the presence of microsequesters in the microabscesses, a re­liable positive correlation was found between the mean force (r a = +0.620). Sequesters in tissues were not observed in the foci of fibrosis.

sclerosing hematogenous osteomyelitis is a clinical variant with a latent course mainly in adolescent patients, in which there is no macrodefective damage to the bone marrow and bone tissue by an infectious inflammatory process, namely: large abscesses, significant sequestration, parasseous abscesses and fistulas.