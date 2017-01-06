Open Access Open Access  Restricted Access Subscription Access

Biochemical markers for muscles condition assessment in degenerative spinal deceases (literature review)

Artem Skidanov, Frieda Leontyeva, Dmytro Morozenko, Valentyn Piontkovsky, Volodymyr Radchenko

Abstract


Objective: to analyze modern laboratory markers of struc­tural and functional disorders of the muscle tissue, which can reflect the energy metabolism and the damage to paravertebral muscles under physiological and pathological processes. We consider the activity of the enzyme creatine as a biochemi­cal marker of muscle status in health and disease. Its activity in serum may increase depending on the degree and duration of exercise in patients suffering from muscle disorders, as well as during exercise, ie. to be an indicator of organism fitness. It is noted that the increase in creatine kinase activity in the as­sessment of muscle is a favorable prognostic sign. The authors also describe the role of creatinine to assess the functional activity of muscles. Analyze its clinical and diagnostic value as a marker of state violations of muscle tissue in its pathology. It emphasized that creatinine excretion depends on the nature of power. Demonstrated clinical and diagnostic value aspartic aminotransferase activity as an indicator of muscle destruction in myolysis and myopathies. Lactate dehydrogenase activity is considered as a marker of progressive muscular dystrophy. Part of the work devoted to myoglobin as a laboratory marker of muscle tissue state of skeletal muscle injuries, myositis, muscular dystrophy, as well as myolisis criteria during surgi­cal procedures on the skeletal muscles. It is shown that may be indicative of lactate metabolism in muscle loads and hypoxia. It is defined the direction of research on the widespread use of the most informative biochemical marker for the assessment of paravertebral muscle degenerative diseases of the lumbar spine to diagnose metabolic disorders and the effectiveness of conservative and surgical treatment of patients.

Keywords


paravertebral muscles; biochemical markers; creatine phospho¬kinase; aspartate aminotransferase; lactate dehydrogenase; creatinine; myoglobin; lactate

