Biochemical markers for muscles condition assessment in degenerative spinal deceases (literature review)

Kotil K, Tunckale T, Tatar Z, et al. Serum creatine phosphokinase activity and histological changes in the multifidus muscle: a prospective randomized controlled comparative study of discectomy with or without retraction. Journal Neurosurg. Spine. 2007;6(2):121–125.

Hawley JA, Hargreaves M, Zierath JR. Signaling mechanisms in skeletal muscle: role in substrate selection and muscle adaptation. Essays Biochem. 2006;42:1–12.

Linzer P, Filip M, Jurek P, Šálek T, Gajdoš M, Jarkovský J. Comparison of biochemical response between the minimally invasive and standard open posterior lumbar interbody fusion. Neurol. Neurochir. Pol. 2016;50(1):16–23. DOI: 10.1016/ j.pjnns.2015.10.008.

Melnyk AA. Clinical laboratory tests for practice medicine, interpretation. K.: Book-plus, 2011. 288 p.

Rosliy IM, Vodolajskaya MG. Read biochemical analysis rules. M.: Medinform, 2010. 96 p.

Soodan SG, Sandeep K. The relationship between creatine kinase and cortisol level of young Indian male athletes. J Exercise Science Physiotherapy. 2014;10(2):111–113.

Chirkin AA, Stepanova NA, Gurska AI, et al. Laboratory indicators of metabolic conditions depending on the activity of creatine kinase in male athletes. Bulletin VSU. 2014;4(82):57-63.

Samsonov AV. human skeletal muscle hypertrophy: a monograph. 2-nd ed. SPb. National State University of Physical Culture, Sport and Health of Lesgaft, 2012. 203 p.

Stogov MV, Lunev SN, Tkachuk EA. correlation between the bodies of energy substrates in mice skeletal injury. The genius of orthopedics. 2010;3:40–42.

Kamyshnikov VS. Clinical and biochemical laboratory diagnostics: a handbook. T. 1. Minsk: Interpresservis, 2003. 495 p.

Greenhaff PL. The nutritional biochemistry of creatine. J Nutritional Biochemistry. 1997;8(11):610–618. DOI: 10.1016/S0955- 2863(97)00116-2.

Komarov FI, Korovkin BF, Men'shikov VV. Biochemical studies in the clinic. Elista: Dzhangar, 1999. 250 p.

Wright MA, Yang ML, Parsons JA, Westfall JM, Yee AS. Consider muscle disease in children with elevated transaminase. J Am. Board. Fam. Med. 2012;25(4):536–540. DOI: 10.3122/jabfm.2012.04.110183.

Berestovskaya VS, Rebyakova EN. Methods of determining the activity of lactate dehydrogenase. Terra medica nova. 2008;1(17):15–21.

Tikhilov RM, Andreev DV, Goncharov MYu, et al. Comparative analysis of biochemical indicators of muscle tissue alteration, depending on the access during total hip arthroplasty. Traumatology and orthopedics Russia. 2013;1(67):37–43.

Magomedov S, Strafun SS, Kravchenko EN, et al. The activity of creatine kinase, lactate and electrolytes in serum and muscles of patients with sequelae of injuries nerves of the upper limb. Annals of Traumatology and Orthopedics. 2012;1-2:111–113.

Facey A, Irving R, Dilworth L. Overview of lactate metabolism and the implications for athletes. Am. J Sports Sci. Med. 2013;1(3):42–46. DOI: 10.12691/ajssm-1-3-3.

Belyaeva LA, Korytko OV, Medvedev GA. Biochemistry contraction and relaxation of muscles: a practical guide for students. Gomel, 2009. 64 p.

Gladden LB. Lactate metabolism: a new paradigm for the third millennium. J Physiol. 2004;558(1):5–30.