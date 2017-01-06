Role of surgical treatment methods in medical rehabilitation for patients with deceases and consequences of muscle-skeletal injuries

Objective: to show the effectiveness of modern methods of treat­ment in the rehabilitation of patients with different diseases and injuries terms in the department of orthopedics, arthrology and sports injuries.

Methods: we analyzed 1974 medical records of patients who treated during the period from 2013 to 2015. Sur­gery was performed in 1 655 patients, of which 69.5 % had dis­ruption of musculoskeletal deseases, 29.3 % — injuries, 1.2 % — mixed genesis (osteoporotic fractures, fibrous dysplasia, etc.). Cement and cementless arthroplasty of local and foreign pro­duction and invasive (arthroscopic) surgery were performed. Recurrent physiccal rehabilitation treatment had 319 patients.

knee replacement performed in 105 patients, hip replacement in 333, arthroscopy in 1 129. Operations on the lower limbs accounted for 96 %, including 86 % — minimally invasive arthroscopic (refixation and plastics of knee-ligament apparatus and ankle joints). Hospital stay was less than 6 days in 205 patients. After arthroscopic operations on the knee, patients began loading on the first day without crutches, under the supervision of a practi­tioner-rehabilitation. Most patients (76.2 %) with injuries knee joint were in working age, 21 to 50 years. Among those aged 51 to 70 years and older with diseases of the joints in the main and control group dominated by women. Modern methods of diagno­sis and surgical treatment, early rehabilitation helped to reduce the time of treatment and patients return to full activity.