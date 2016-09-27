Laboratory markers for the assessment of patients with posttraumatic coxarthrosis in preparation for hip joint arthroplasty

For the evaluation of patients with coxarthrosis (CA), who recommended for hip replacement, it is necessary to apply comprehensive approach for the study of the functional state of organs and body systems, including the use of biochemical markers of mineral, protein and lipid metabolism.

Objective:to conduct a survey of patients with post-traumatic CA to de­tect metabolic disorders by means of laboratory markers and the predictability of complications after surgery. The study in­volved 35 patients (21 of men, 14 women) aged 30 to 80 years with post-traumatic CA stage IV. The control group consisted of 30 healthy people (13 men, 17 women) aged 27 to 50 years. In the serum of patients, total protein, albumin, glycoproteins, sialic acid hondroyitynsulfats, haptoglobin, glucose, total cho­lesterol, triglycerides, ALT, AST, alkaline and acid phospha­tase, HHTP, thymol, fibrinogen, interleukin IL-1, IL-4, IL-6 and circular immune complexes have been determined.

Re­sults: patients with post-traumatic CA had two-fold increased levels of fibrinogen and glycoproteins in serum, sialic acid de­creased by 52,2 %, haptoglobin - by 26 % globulins - by 19.6 %, cholesterol -by 23.9 %, triglycerides -by 46.4 %, thymol test -2.2 fold, IL-1 -three-fold, IL-6 -6 ti and IL-4 -2.2 times, the activity of alkaline phosphatase -by 75.7 %, acid -25.1 % and HHTP -47.8 % compared to the control group.

The increase in markers of acute phase in serum and activity of marker enzymes demonstrates the destructive inflammatory process in patients with a course of post-traumatic CA. The increase in cytokines and circular immune complexes is the evi­dence of increased immune reactivity due to the severity of the pathological process in joints, and it dictates necessity for care­ful monitoring after arthroplasty and pharmacological therapy to reduce the risk of complications in this category of patients.