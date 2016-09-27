Results of application of intramedullary telescopic fixators in the treatment of long bone deformities of limbs in children with osteogenesis imperfecta

Various fixators are used today for the correction of the long bones deformities in patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) with giving preference to intramedular telescopic fixators (ITF). But none of them provides rotation stability, which causes ad­ditional immobilization in the postoperative period. In Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint pathology ITF that meets the prin­ciples of axial and rotation stability has been developed.

Ob­jective: to perform a comparative study of surgical treatment in patients with OI using two versions of the ITF.

Methods: 9 patients with OI has been studied, who underwent surgical treatment of combined deformation in 30 segments of upper and lower limbs using ITF: humerus — 2 segments (6.7%), femur — 15 (50 %), tibia -13 (43.3 %). Patients were divided into two groups: — 3 children (33.3 %), which had 5 rotation unstable ITF, II — 6 (66.7 %) and 25 patient had rotation stable ITF (83.3 %). Follow-up period ranged from 1 month to 5 years and 2 months.

Results: growth segments in length recorded in all pa­tients and was equal to 1.2 to 21.2 mm (thigh), from 1.7 to 9.3 mm (tibia). It was recorded lengthening ITF: femoral segment — from 1.0 to 20.6 mm, tibia — from 1.3 to 9 mm. In group II pa­tients had improved, and in some cases, the restoration of func­tional motor skills and walking (improved support-kinematic function of the lower extremities by 5 classes, and in 3 cases by 7). In 5 patients (55.5 %), which didn't walk preoperative­ly had possibility to vertical standing and walking. We found declined percentage of complications associated with the use of fixators, after the establishment of the ITF rotational stability.

The use of ITF provides rotational stability, restores function of limbs and walking, early start of rehabilita­tion, reduced complications rate, self improvement and quality of patients life.