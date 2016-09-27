Results of application of intramedullary telescopic fixators in the treatment of long bone deformities of limbs in children with osteogenesis imperfecta
Abstract
Various fixators are used today for the correction of the long bones deformities in patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) with giving preference to intramedular telescopic fixators (ITF). But none of them provides rotation stability, which causes additional immobilization in the postoperative period. In Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint pathology ITF that meets the principles of axial and rotation stability has been developed.
Objective: to perform a comparative study of surgical treatment in patients with OI using two versions of the ITF.
Methods: 9 patients with OI has been studied, who underwent surgical treatment of combined deformation in 30 segments of upper and lower limbs using ITF: humerus — 2 segments (6.7%), femur — 15 (50 %), tibia -13 (43.3 %). Patients were divided into two groups: — 3 children (33.3 %), which had 5 rotation unstable ITF, II — 6 (66.7 %) and 25 patient had rotation stable ITF (83.3 %). Follow-up period ranged from 1 month to 5 years and 2 months.
Results: growth segments in length recorded in all patients and was equal to 1.2 to 21.2 mm (thigh), from 1.7 to 9.3 mm (tibia). It was recorded lengthening ITF: femoral segment — from 1.0 to 20.6 mm, tibia — from 1.3 to 9 mm. In group II patients had improved, and in some cases, the restoration of functional motor skills and walking (improved support-kinematic function of the lower extremities by 5 classes, and in 3 cases by 7). In 5 patients (55.5 %), which didn't walk preoperatively had possibility to vertical standing and walking. We found declined percentage of complications associated with the use of fixators, after the establishment of the ITF rotational stability.Conclusions: The use of ITF provides rotational stability, restores function of limbs and walking, early start of rehabilitation, reduced complications rate, self improvement and quality of patients life.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
References
Castillo H, Samson-Fang L. Effects of bisphosphonates in children with osteogen¬esis imperfecta: an AACPDM systematic review. Dev Med Child Neurol. 2009;51(1):17–29. doi: 10.1111/j.1469-8749.2008.03222.x.
Guide to osteogenesis imperfecta for pediatricians and family practice physicians. Ed. F. Glorieux. 2007: http://www.oif.org/site/DocServer/pediatricians_guide.pdf?docID=7941.
Lehman H, Herbold M, Bodman J, et al. Osteogenesis imperfecta. Actuates Therapiekonsept. Monatssehr Kinderheild. 2000;148(11):1024-9. doi:10.1007/s001120050687.
Glorieux FH. Experience with bisphosphonates in osteogenesis imperfect. Pediatrics. 2007;119(2):S163–S165.
Kosinskaya NS. Violations of osteo-articular apparatus. Moskow. Medicine, 1966, рр.24–33.
Kadurina TI, Gorbunova VN. Connective tissue dysplasia, 2009, рр.69–91.
Beliakov JA. Hereditary diseases and syndromes in the dental practice. Оrtodent-Info, 2008. 240 p.
Bergman GA. Studies on mineralized dental tissues. Acta Path Microbiol Scand, 1954. 537 р.
Strukova АI. Multi-volume manual of pathological anatomy. 1959. 453 р.
Skorodiuk LM, Sinitsky JF, Rasmagina NV. By the pathogenesis of osteogenesis imperfecta. Pediatrics. 1973;(10):32-5.
Laziuk GI, Кirillova IА, Кravtsova GI, et al. Human Teratology: A Guide for Physicians, 1991. 137 p.
Monti E, Mottes M, Fraschini P, Brunelli P, Forlino A, Venturi G, Doro F, Perlini S, Cavarzere P, Antoniazzi F. Current and emerging treatments for the management of osteogenesis imperfect. Ther Clin Risk Manag. 2010;6:367-81. doi: 10.2147/TCRM.S5932.
Hryhorovskyi V, Guk Y, Magomedov S, Stelmakh V, Zima A. Clinical-morphological peculiarities of bone lesions in patients with imperfect osteogenesis. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics. 2010;(1):46–54. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872010146-54.
Hryhorovskyi VV, Zima АM. Histomorphometrical and histopathological features and characteristics of spongy bone in iliobioptatah of patients with osteogenesis imperfecta. Patology. 2013;1(27):71-6.
Galiatina ТА, Ustianceva IM, Hohlova ОI. Features of regulation remodeling with congenital disorders of the musculoskeletal system in children. Clinical Laboratory Services. 2014;4:17–21.
Enright WJ, Noonan KJ. Bone plating in patients with type III osteogenesis imperfecta: results and complications. Iowa Orthop. J. 2006;26:37–40.
Palatnik Y, Rozbruch SR. Femoral reconstruction using external fixation. Adv Orthop. 2011;2011:967186. doi: 10.4061/2011/967186.
Saldanha KAN, Saleh M, Bell MJ, Fernandes JA. Limb reconstruction on osteogenesis imperfect. Orthopaedic Proceedings. 2003;85-B(2):157.
Sofield HA, Millar EA. Fragmentation, realignment, and intramedullary rod fixation of deformities of the long bones in children. Ten years appraisal. J Bone Joint Surg. 1959;41(8):1371-91.
Khmizov SА, Pashenko АV. The use of intramedullary telescopic fixateur for osteosynthesis of long bones of the lower limbs in children with osteogenesis imperfecta. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics. 2015;(2):13-8. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872015213-18;
Porat S, Heller E, Seidman DS, Meyer S. Functional results of operations in osteogenesis imperfecta: elongating and non-elongating rods. J Pediatr Orthop. 1991;11:200-3.
El-Adl G, Khalil MA, Enan A, Mostafa MF, El-Lakkany MR. Telescoping versus non-telescoping rods in the treatment of osteogenesis imperfect. Acta Orthop Belg. 2009;75:200-8.
Коrzh МО, Khmizov SО, Коvaliov АМ. et al. Іntramedullary telescopic fixator. Patent 88254 UA. 2014
Novacheck TF, Stout JL, Tervo R. Reliability and validity of the Gillette Functional Assessment Questionnairecas an outcomemeasure in children wер walking disabilities. J Pediatr Orthop. 2000;20(1);75-81.
Wilkinson JM, Scott BW, Clarke AM, Bell MJ. Surgical stabilisation of the lower limb in osteogenesis imperfecta using the Sheffield telescopic intramedullary rod system. J Bone Joint Surg Br. 1998;80-B:999-1004.
Bailey RW, Dubow HI. Evolution of the concept of an extensible nail accommodating to normal longitudinal bone growth: clinical considerations and implications. Clin Orthop. 1981;159:157-69.
Fassier F, Duval P, Dujovne A. Intamedullary nail system. Patent 6524213 US. 2003.
Zima АМ. Structural and functional status of bone and osteogenesis imperfecta orthopedic treatment. The dissertation of doctor of medical sciences. Кiev, 2015. 89 pp.
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872016366-72
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2016 Andrey Pashenko
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.