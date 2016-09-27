Regeneration and mechanical strength of bone in the implantation conditions of carbon material

Objective: to study the regeneration of bone in the area of im­plantation of synthetic and felt-like dense carbon biomateri­als and assess the strength of the femur quality with implant­ed biomaterials.

Methods: experiments performed in 36 white rats. Thick felt-like carbon and synthetic viscose biomaterial «Karbopon-22» implanted into transcortical perforated defect (3 × 3 mm) in metaphysis of the distal femur in rats. In con­trol animals bone defect was not filled. Rats were euthanized on 14 and 45-th day. A histological study of material using topop­tic techniques and biomechanical tests to evaluate axial load strength properties operated and contralateral femur has been performed.

Results: it is revealed bone formation around the implanted material, which increased the area of the observa­tion period. Mineralized bone matrix based on collagen I type around the dense carbon formed. In the case of felt-like car­bon spongy bone formed after 14 days, bone trabecular which are collagen type I, and after 45 days its fragments were buried in the fledgling bone with no signs of bone destruction. There is no evidence of inflammation, toxic effect in the surrounding bone and violation of reparative osteogenesis after the implan­tation of carbon material into «critical» size bone defect. It is determined that the load results in destruction of the bone af­ter dense carbon material implantation by more than 1.8 times compared to the control and by 1.6 times compared with felt-like carbon implantation.

felt-like carbon can be rec­ommended to fill «critical» bone defects in unloaded areas and dense in loaded and unloaded areas.