Regeneration of intervertebral disc by way using of allogeneic chondrocytes cultivated in vitro in the light of concept for restabilization of the spine(experimental investigation)
Abstract
The intervertebral disc (ID) has low reparative capacity. In this regard, researcher aimed at improving the capacity of the reparative structures are carried out. A variety of growth factors, mesenchymal stem cells, autologous and allogenic chondrocytes, etc are used for this purposes.
Objective: to study the structure of the traumatized intervertebral disc after transplantation of allogenic chondroсуtes in combination with spinal restabilization using method of dynamic spine neutralization of vertebral motion unit (VMU). Methods for optimizing ID regeneration in the rat tail vertebral segment we selected high-density culture of chondrocytes obtained from the limb bud 7–10 day old rat embryos in which cells retain cartilaginous phenotype and genotype was confirmed by electron microscopy. Performed four series of experiments: I — intact animals, II — ID injury (control), III — traumatic ID injury with dynamic neutralization (method G. Dubois et al, 1999), IV — ID injury with dynamic neutralization and transplantation of chondrocytes. One month the operation the animals were euthanized, and a comparative morphological analysis with morphometry was carried out.
Results: it found that uncontrolled movements in the injured VMU lead to destructive changes in the ID. In terms of restabilization and dynamic neutralization of the vertebral motor segment ID has been replaced by connective tissue, its height reduced. Chondrocyte culture is different from the fibrous ring and nucleus pulposus cells. However, with the introduction of chondrocytes in the injured ID and maintaining the controlled mobility of the VMU the proliferation of hyaline cartilage in its peripheral parts has been noted.Conclusion: combination of allogeneic chondrocytes transplantation into disk and dynamic neutralization leads to the formation of hyaline cartilage territories and maintains the height of the injured ID.
Keywords
References
