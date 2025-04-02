OSTEOSARCOPENIA: EPIDEMIOLOGY, RISK FACTORS AND MODERN MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872025196-106
Keywords:Osteoporosis, sarcopenia, osteosarcopenia, sarcoporosis
Abstract
Osteosarcopenia is a combination of osteoporosis and sarcopenia that has been identified as a distinct geriatric syndrome, which has recently attracted increasing attention from the medical community. Unfortunately, to date, there are no unified criteria for defining this syndrome, which affects the determination of its epidemiology and prevention methods. The coexistence of osteoporosis and sarcopenia in an individual is associated with an increased risk of falls and fractures, reduced functional capabilities and quality of life, and a heightened risk of mortality; thus, it holds significant medical and social importance. The aim of this review was to analyze the current literature on osteosarcopenia, including its prevalence, pathogenesis, risk factors, and management. Methods. A review of literature sources was carried out in the electronic scientometric databases PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science and Google Scholar using the keywords: "osteoporosis", "sarcopenia", "osteosarcopenia", "sarcoporosis" for 2019-2024 with additional inclusion in the analysis of earlier publications which have a recognized scientific value. Both cohort and prospective studies, as well as meta-analyses and systematic reviews, were analyzed. The results of this work included clarifying terminology, determining the global prevalence of osteosarcopenia, and analyzing risk factors and key components of its pathogenesis, particularly in subjects with comorbidities (such as diabetes and obesity). Scientific studies on the most explored pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches to treating osteosarcopenia were also reviewed, with a focus on methods that require further research to confirm their effectiveness. Conclusions. Given the prevalence of osteosarcopenia and the associated risks, further investigation, especially within the Ukrainian population, is highly relevant and necessitates new research to improve the management of this geriatric syndrome.
