OSTEOARTHRITIS AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES: ETIOLOGICAL AND CLINICAL-PATHOGENETIC RELATIONSHIPS, TREATMENT AND PREVENTION
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872024288-98
Keywords:Osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, comorbidity
Abstract
In recent years, numerous studies have shown a link between osteoarthritis (OA) and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Comorbidity of one of these diseases is directly and significantly associated with an increased risk of developing another. Objective. Carrying out a critical analysis of the results of
studies related to the relationship between CVD and OA, as well as an assessment of the possibilities of their joint prevention and treatment. Methods. Publications from the Google search system, electronic databases PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science and other relevant sources of scientific and medical information were analyzed. The results. The main pathogenetic explanation of the relationship between CVD and OA is the presence of systemic,
slowly progressing inflammation, which becomes especially important in patients of older age groups. The similarity of the composition of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the development of both CVD and OA enhances pathological changes in the structure of comorbidity. CVD and OA share common pathological mechanisms, such as oxidative and metabolic stress, molecular factors of endothelial dysfunction, hyperlipidemia, and systemic and local vascular remodeling. At the same time, it was established that OA develops against the background
of CVD risk factors and progresses along with their accumulation. Special care should be taken when prescribing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The appointment of systemic forms of NSAIDs is not recommended for patients
with high and very high cardiovascular risk. Conclusions. In patients with both conditions, the risk of one is directly related to an increased risk of the other. Further study of the role of comorbidities
in the pathogenesis of OA will expand the understanding of the integration of cardiovascular risk factors. These facts provide prospects for further studying the role of comorbidities in the pathogenesis of OA, expanding the understanding
of the integration of cardiovascular risk factors and successful cardiovascular prevention and treatment of OA.
References
- Mensah, G. A., Fuster, V., Murray, C. J. L., & Roth, G. A. (2023). Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risks
- Collaborators. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risks, 1990-2022. J Am Coll Cardiol., 82(25), 2350-2473.
- doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2023.11.007
- Miao, Q., Zhang, Y., Miao, Q., Yang, X., Zhang, F., Yu, Y., & Li, D. (2020). Sudden death from ischemic heart disease
- while driving: Cardiac pathology, clinical characteristics, and countermeasures. Medical Science Monitor, 27. doi:10.12659/
- msm.929212
- (2023). GBD 2021 Osteoarthritis Collaborators. Global, regional, and national burden of osteoarthritis, 1990-2020 and
- projections to 2050: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021. Lancet Rheumatol., 5(9), e508-e522.
- doi:10.1016/S2665-9913(23)00163-7
- Englund, M. (2023). Osteoarthritis, part of life or a curable disease? A bird's-eye view. Journal of Internal Medicine,
- (6), 681-693. doi:10.1111/joim.13634
- Geczy, Q. E., Thirumaran, A. J., Carroll, P. R., McLachlan, A. J., & Hunter, D. J. (2023). What is the most effective
- and safest non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for treating osteoarthritis in patients with comorbidities? Expert Opinion
- on Drug Metabolism & Toxicology, 19(10), 681-695. doi:10.1080/17425255.2023.2267424
- Wang, H., Bai, J., He, B., Hu, X., & Liu, D. (2016). Osteoarthritis and the risk of cardiovascular disease: A meta-analysis
- of observational studies. Scientific Reports, 6(1). doi:10.1038/srep39672
- Berenbaum, F. (2011). Diabetes-induced osteoarthritis: From a new paradigm to a new phenotype. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 70(8), 1354-1356. doi:10.1136/ard.2010.146399
- Birtwhistle, R., Morkem, R., Peat, G., Williamson, T., Green, M. E., Khan, S., & Jordan, K. P. (2015). Prevalence and management of osteoarthritis in primary care: An epidemiologic cohort study from the Canadian primary care Sentinel surveillance network. CMAJ Open, 3(3), E270-E275. doi:10.9778/cmajo.20150018
- Marshall, D. A., Liu, X., Barnabe, C., Yee, K., Faris, P. D., Barber, C., … Lix, L. (2019). Existing comorbidities in people
- with osteoarthritis: A retrospective analysis of a populationbased cohort in Alberta, Canada. BMJ Open, 9(11),
- e033334. doi:10.1136/bmjopen-2019-033334
- Roubille, C., Coste, J., Sellam, J., Rat, A., Guillemin, F., & Roux, C. H. (2021). Association of baseline cardiovascular
- diseases with 5-Year knee and hip osteoarthritis progression in non-obese patients: Data from the KHOALA cohort.
- Journal of Clinical Medicine, 10(15), 3353. doi:10.3390/jcm10153353
- Francisco, V., Ruiz-Fernández, C., Pino, J., Mera, A., GonzálezGay, M. A., Gómez, R., … Gualillo, O. (2019). Adipokines:
- Linking metabolic syndrome, the immune system, and arthritic diseases. Biochemical Pharmacology, 165, 196-206.
- doi:10.1016/j.bcp.2019.03.030
- Smith, K. B., & Smith, M. S. (2016). Obesity statistics. Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, 43(1), 121-135. doi:10.1016/j.pop.2015.10.001
- Courties, A., Gualillo, O., Berenbaum, F., & Sellam, J. (2015). Metabolic stress-induced joint inflammation and osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 23(11), 1955-1965. doi:10.1016/j.joca.2015.05.016
- Belluzzi, E., El Hadi, H., Granzotto, M., Rossato, M., Ramonda, R., Macchi, V., … Favero, M. (2017). Systemic
- and local adipose tissue in knee osteoarthritis. Journal of Cellular Physiology, 232(8), 1971-1978. doi:10.1002/jcp.25716
- Lee, B., Yang, S., Kwon, S., Choi, K., & Kim, W. (2019). Association between metabolic syndrome and knee osteoarthritis:
- A cross-sectional nationwide survey study. Journal of Rehabilitation Medicine, 0. doi:10.2340/16501977-2561
- Niu, J., Clancy, M., Aliabadi, P., Vasan, R., & Felson, D. T. (2017). Metabolic syndrome, its components, and knee
- osteoarthritis: The Framingham osteoarthritis study. Arthritis & Rheumatology, 69(6), 1194-1203. doi:10.1002/art.40087
- Wang, H., Bai, J., He, B., Hu, X., & Liu, D. (2016). Osteoarthritis and the risk of cardiovascular disease: A meta-analysis
- of observational studies. Scientific Reports, 6(1). doi:10.1038/srep39672
- Cleveland, R., Alvarez, C., Schwartz, T., Losina, E., Renner, J., Jordan, J., & Callahan, L. (2019). The impact of painful knee
- osteoarthritis on mortality: A community-based cohort study with over 24 years of follow-up. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage,
- (4), 593-602. doi:10.1016/j.joca.2018.12.008
- Misra, D., Fielding, R. A., Felson, D. T., Niu, J., Brown, C., & Nevitt, M. (2019). Risk of knee osteoarthritis with obesity,
- Sarcopenic obesity, and Sarcopenia. Arthritis & Rheumatology, 71(2), 232-237. doi:10.1002/art.40692
- Suh, D., Han, K., Hong, J., Park, J., Bae, J., Moon, Y., & Kim, J. (2016). Body composition is more closely related
- to the development of knee osteoarthritis in women than men: A cross-sectional study using the fifth Korea national
- health and nutrition examination survey (KNHANES V-1, 2). Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 24(4), 605-611. doi:10.1016/j.
- joca.2015.10.011
- Hawker, G. A., Croxford, R., Bierman, A. S., Harvey, P. J., Ravi, B., Stanaitis, I., & Lipscombe, L. L. (2014). All-cause
- mortality and serious cardiovascular events in people with hip and knee osteoarthritis: A population based cohort
- study. PLoS ONE, 9(3), e91286. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0091286
- Rushton, C., & Kadam, U. (2014). Impact of non-cardiovascular disease comorbidity on cardiovascular disease
- symptom severity: A population-based study. International Journal of Cardiology, 175(1), 154-161. doi:10.1016/j.ijcard.2014.05.001
- Prior, J. A., Jordan, K. P., & Kadam, U. T. (2014). Associations between cardiovascular disease severity, osteoarthritis
- Co-morbidity and physical health: A population-based study. Rheumatology, 53(10), 1794-1802. doi:10.1093/rheumatology/
- keu175
- Haywood, L., McWilliams, D. F., Pearson, C. I., Gill, S. E., Ganesan, A., Wilson, D., & Walsh, D. A. (2003). Inflammation
- and angiogenesis in osteoarthritis. Arthritis & Rheumatism, 48(8), 2173-2177. doi:10.1002/art.11094
- Dahaghin, S., Bierma-Zeinstra, S. M., Koes, B. W., Hazes, J. M., & Pols, H. A. (2007). Do metabolic factors add to the
- effect of overweight on hand osteoarthritis? The Rotterdam study. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 66(7), 916-920.
- doi:10.1136/ard.2005.045724
- Cominacini, L., Rigoni, A., Pasini, A. F., Garbin, U., Davoli, A., Campagnola, M., … Sawamura, T. (2001). The binding
- of oxidized low density lipoprotein (ox-LDL) to ox-LDL receptor-1 reduces the intracellular concentration of nitric
- oxide in endothelial cells through an increased production of superoxide. Journal of Biological Chemistry, 276(17), 13750-
- doi:10.1074/jbc.m010612200
- Nishimura, S., Akagi, M., Yoshida, K., Hayakawa, S., Sawamura, T., Munakata, H., & Hamanishi, C. (2004). Oxidized low-density lipoprotein (ox-LDL) binding to lectin-like ox-LDL receptor-1 (LOX-1) in cultured bovine articular chondrocytes increases production of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) resulting in the activation of NF-κb. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 12(7), 568-576. doi:10.1016/j.joca.2004.04.005
- Hashimoto, K., Mori, S., Oda, Y., Nakano, A., Sawamura, T., & Akagi, M. (2016). Lectin-like oxidized low density lipoprotein receptor 1-deficient mice show resistance to instability-induced osteoarthritis. Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology, 45(5), 412-422. doi:10.3109/03009742.2015.1135979
- Farnaghi, S., Prasadam, I., Cai, G., Friis, T., Du, Z., Crawford, R., … Xiao, Y. (2016). Protective effects of mitochondria-
- targeted antioxidants and statins on cholesterolinduced osteoarthritis. The FASEB Journal, 31(1), 356-367. doi:10.1096/
- fj.201600600r
- Choi, W., Lee, G., Song, W., Koh, J., Yang, J., Kwak, J., … Chun, J. (2019). The CH25H–CYP7B1–RORα axis of cholesterol
- metabolism regulates osteoarthritis. Nature, 566(7743), 254-258. doi:10.1038/s41586-019-0920-1
- De Munter, W., Geven, E., Blom, A., Walgreen, B., Helsen, M., Joosten, L., … Van Lent, P. (2017). Synovial macrophages
- promote TGF-β signaling and protect against influx of S100A8/S100A9-producing cells after intra-articular injections of oxidized low-density lipoproteins. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 25(1), 118-127. doi:10.1016/j.joca.2016.07.020
- Harrison, C., Henderson, J., Miller, G., & Britt, H. (2016). The prevalence of complex multimorbidity in Australia. Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, 40(3), 239-244. doi:10.1111/1753-6405.12509
- Pastraigus, C., Ancuta, C., Miu, S., Ancuta, E., & Chirieac, R. (2012). Knee osteoarthritis, dyslipidemia syndrome and
- exercise. Rev Med Chir Soc Med Nat Iasi., 116(2), 481-486.
- Anyfanti, P., Gkaliagkousi, E., Triantafyllou, A., Koletsos, N., Gavriilaki, E., Galanopoulou, V., … Douma, S. (2020). Hypertension in rheumatic diseases: Prevalence, awareness, treatment, and control rates according to current hypertension guidelines. Journal of Human Hypertension, 35(5), 419-427. doi:10.1038/s41371-020-0348-y
- Wallace, I. J., Worthington, S., Felson, D. T., Jurmain, R. D., Wren, K. T., Maijanen, H., … Lieberman, D. E. (2017). Knee
- osteoarthritis has doubled in prevalence since the mid-20th century. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,
- (35), 9332-9336. doi:10.1073/pnas.1703856114
- Pengpid, S., & Peltzer, K. (2017). Multimorbidity in chronic conditions: Public primary care patients in four Greater
- Mekong countries. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 14(9), 1019. doi:10.3390/
- ijerph14091019
- Ching, K., Houard, X., Berenbaum, F., & Wen, C. (2021). Hypertension meets osteoarthritis — revisiting the vascular
- aetiology hypothesis. Nature Reviews Rheumatology, 17(9), 533-549. doi:10.1038/s41584-021-00650-x
- Xie, Y., Zhou, W., Zhong, Z., Zhao, Z., Yu, H., Huang, Y., & Zhang, P. (2020). Metabolic syndrome, hypertension, and
- hyperglycemia were positively associated with knee osteoarthritis, while dyslipidemia showed no association with
- knee osteoarthritis. Clinical Rheumatology, 40(2), 711-724. doi:10.1007/s10067-020-05216-y
- Bally, M., Dendukuri, N., Rich, B., Nadeau, L., Helin-Salmivaara, A., Garbe, E., & Brophy, J. M. (2017). Risk of acute
- myocardial infarction with NSAIDs in real world use: Bayesian meta-analysis of individual patient data. BMJ, j1909. doi:10.1136/bmj.j1909
- Krotz, F., & Struthmann, L. (2010). A review on the risk of myocardial infarction associated with the NSAID Diclofenac.
- Cardiovascular & Hematological Disorders-Drug Targets, 10(1), 53-65. doi:10.2174/187152910790780041
- Stewart, R. A., Held, C., Hadziosmanovic, N., Armstrong, P. W., Cannon, C. P., Granger, C. B., … White, H. D. (2017). Physical activity and mortality in patients with stable coronary heart disease. Journal of the American College of Cardiology,
- (14), 1689-1700. doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2017.08.017
- Atiquzzaman, M., Karim, M. E., Kopec, J., Wong, H., & Anis, A. H. (2019). Role of nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs
- in the association between osteoarthritis and cardiovascular diseases: A longitudinal study. Arthritis & Rheumatology,
- (11), 1835-1843. doi:10.1002/art.41027
- Bindu, S., Mazumder, S., & Bandyopadhyay, U. (2020). Non -steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and organ
- damage: A current perspective. Biochemical Pharmacology, 180, 114147. doi:10.1016/j.bcp.2020.114147
- Ungprasert, P., Srivali, N., & Thongprayoon, C. (2015). Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and risk of incident
- heart failure: A systematic review and meta-analysis of observational studies. Clinical Cardiology, 39(2), 111-118.
- doi:10.1002/clc.22502
- Cooper, C., Chapurlat, R., Al-Daghri, N., Herrero-Beaumont, G., Bruyère, O., Rannou, F., … Reginster, J. (2019). Safety
- of oral non-selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in osteoarthritis: What does the literature say? Drugs & Aging,
- (S1), 15-24. doi:10.1007/s40266-019-00660-1
- Majeed, M. H., Ali, A. A., & Khalil, H. A. (2019). A review of the pharmacological management of chronic pain in patients with heart failure. Innov Clin Neurosci., 16(11), 25-27.
- Ungprasert, P., Srivali, N., & Kittanamongkolchai, W. (2015). Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and risk of heart failure exacerbation: A systematic review and meta-analysis. European Journal of Internal Medicine, 26(9), 685-690. doi:10.1016/j.ejim.2015.09.012
- Hu, Y., Yelehe-Okouma, M., Ea, H., Jouzeau, J., & Reboul, P. (2017). Galectin-3: A key player in arthritis. Joint Bone Spine,
- (1), 15-20. doi:10.1016/j.jbspin.2016.02.029
- Gehlken, C., Suthahar, N., Meijers, W. C., & De Boer, R. A. (2018). Galectin-3 in heart failure. Heart Failure Clinics,
- (1), 75-92. doi:10.1016/j.hfc.2017.08.009
- Zhong, X., Qian, X., Chen, G., & Song, X. (2019). The role of galectin-3 in heart failure and cardiovascular disease. Clinical
- and Experimental Pharmacology and Physiology, 46(3), 197-203. doi:10.1111/1440-1681.13048
- Wu, C., Lv, Z., Li, X., Zhou, X., Mao, W., & Zhu, M. (2021). Galectin-3 in predicting mortality of heart failure: A systematic
- review and meta-analysis. The Heart Surgery Forum, 24(2), E327-E332. doi:10.1532/hsf.3547
- De Lange-Brokaar, B., Ioan-Facsinay, A., Van Osch, G., Zuurmond, A., Schoones, J., Toes, R., … Kloppenburg, M. (2012).
- Synovial inflammation, immune cells and their cytokines in osteoarthritis: A review. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 20(12),
- -1499. doi:10.1016/j.joca.2012.08.027
- Chou, W., Tsai, K., Hsieh, P., Wu, C., Jou, I., Tu, Y., & Ma, C. (2021). Galectin-3 facilitates inflammation and apoptosis
- in chondrocytes through upregulation of the TLR-4-mediated oxidative stress pathway in TC28a2
- scp> human chondrocyte cells. Environmental Toxicology, 37(3), 478-488. doi:10.1002/tox.23414
- Bannuru, R., Osani, M., Vaysbrot, E., Arden, N., Bennell, K., Bierma-Zeinstra, S., … McAlindon, T. (2019). OARSI guidelines
- for the non-surgical management of knee, hip, and polyarticular osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 27(11),
- -1589. doi:10.1016/j.joca.2019.06.011
- Lei, M., Guo, C., Wang, D., Zhang, C., & Hua, L. (2017). The effect of probiotic lactobacillus casei Shirota on knee
- osteoarthritis: A randomised double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Beneficial Microbes, 8(5), 697-704. doi:10.3920/
- bm2016.0207
- Arora, V., Singh, G., O-Sullivan, I., Ma, K., Natarajan Anbazhagan, A., Votta-Velis, E. G., … Im, H. (2021). Gut-microbiota
- modulation: The impact of the gut-microbiota on osteoarthritis. Gene, 785, 145619. doi:10.1016/j.gene.2021.145619
- Hao, X., Shang, X., Liu, J., Chi, R., Zhang, J., & Xu, T. (2021). The gut microbiota in osteoarthritis: Where do we stand
- and what can we do? Arthritis Research & Therapy, 23(1). doi:10.1186/s13075-021-02427-9
- Vascular and upper gastrointestinal effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs: Meta-analyses of individual participant data from randomised trials. (2013). The Lancet, 382(9894), 769-779. doi:10.1016/s0140-6736(13)60900-9
- Minhas, D., Nidhaan, A., & Husni, M. E. (2023). Recommendations for the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory
- drugs and cardiovascular disease risk. Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, 49(1), 179-191. doi:10.1016/j.
- rdc.2022.08.006
- Kikuchi, S., Togo, K., Ebata, N., Fujii, K., Yonemoto, N., Abraham, L., & Katsuno, T. (2021). Database analysis on the
- relationships between nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment variables and incidence of acute myocardial infarction in Japanese patients with osteoarthritis and chronic low back pain. Advances in Therapy, 38(3), 1601-1613. doi:10.1007/s12325-021-01629-6
- Thomas, S., Browne, H., Mobasheri, A., & Rayman, M. P. (2018). What is the evidence for a role for diet and nutrition
- in osteoarthritis? Rheumatology, 57(suppl_4), iv61-iv74.doi:10.1093/rheumatology/key011
- Angeli, F., Trapasso, M., Signorotti, S., Verdecchia, P., & Reboldi, G. (2018). Amlodipine and celecoxib for treatment
- of hypertension and osteoarthritis pain. Expert Review of Clinical Pharmacology, 11(11), 1073-1084. doi:10.1080/175124
- 2018.1540299
- Lo, G. H., McAlindon, T. E., Katz, J. N., Driban, J. B., Price, L. L., Eaton, C. B., … Suarez-Almazor, M. E. (2017). Systolic and
- pulse pressure associate with incident knee osteoarthritis: Data from the osteoarthritis initiative. Clinical Rheumatology,
- (9), 2121-2128. doi:10.1007/s10067-017-3656-z
- Deng, C., Bianchi, A., Presle, N., Moulin, D., Koufany, M., Guillaume, C., … Pizard, A. (2017). Eplerenone treatment
- alleviates the development of joint lesions in a new rat model of spontaneous metabolic-associated osteoarthritis. Annals
- of the Rheumatic Diseases, 77(2), 315-316. doi:10.1136/annrheumdis-2016-210700
- Li, Z., Liu, B., Zhao, D., Wang, B., Liu, Y., Zhang, Y., … Li, B. (2017). Protective effects of Nebivolol against interleukin-
- β (IL-1β)-induced type II collagen destruction mediated by matrix metalloproteinase-13 (MMP-13). Cell Stress and Chaperones, 22(6), 767-774. doi:10.1007/s12192-017-0805-x
- Gierman, L. M., Kühnast, S., Koudijs, A., Pieterman, E. J., Kloppenburg, M., Van Osch, G. J., … Zuurmond, A. (2013).
- Osteoarthritis development is induced by increased dietary cholesterol and can be inhibited by atorvastatin in APOE*3Leiden. CETP mice—a translational model for atherosclerosis. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 73(5), 921-927. doi:10.1136/annrheumdis-2013-203248
- Hosseinzadeh, A., Bahrampour Juybari, K., Kamarul, T., & Sharifi, A. M. (2019). Protective effects of atorvastatin on high
- glucose-induced oxidative stress and mitochondrial apoptotic signaling pathways in cultured chondrocytes. Journal of
- Physiology and Biochemistry, 75(2), 153-162. doi:10.1007/s13105-019-00666-8
- Haj-Mirzaian, A., Mohajer, B., Guermazi, A., Conaghan, P. G., Lima, J. A., Blaha, M. J., … Demehri, S. (2019). Statin
- use and knee osteoarthritis outcome measures according to the presence of Heberden nodes: Results from the osteoarthritis initiative. Radiology, 293(2), 396-404. doi:10.1148/radiol.2019190557
- Veronese, N., Koyanagi, A., Stubbs, B., Cooper, C., Guglielmi, G., Rizzoli, R., … Reginster, J. (2019). Statin use and knee
- osteoarthritis outcomes: A longitudinal cohort study. Arthritis Care & Research, 71(8), 1052-1058. doi:10.1002/acr.23735
- Tanaka, T., Matsushita, T., Nishida, K., Takayama, K., Nagai, K., Araki, D., … Kuroda, R. (2019). Attenuation of osteoarthritis progression in mice following intra-articular administration of simvastatin-conjugated gelatin hydrogel. Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, 13(3), 423-432.doi:10.1002/term.2804
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).