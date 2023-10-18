FINITE ELEMENT ANALYSIS OF THE STRESS-STRAIN STATE OF 3D COMPUTER GENERATED IMAGING OF REVERSE TOTAL SHOULDER ENDOPROSTHESES
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023336-42
Keywords:Shoulder joint, total shoulder replacement, finite element analysis, 3D-imaging
Abstract
Objective. To conduct a finite element analysis of the stress-strain state (STS) of the elements of the shoulder joint after implantation reverse shoulder endoprostheses. Material and methods. After 3Dscanning of the composite model of the scapula and humerus, geometric models of the shoulder joint were built in the SolidWorks 2019 SP 1.0 program, followed by mathematical modeling and FEA. For the comparative analysis of the STS of the «bone – reverse endoprosthesis» s ystem, t hree-dimensional m odels o f two types of reverse shoulder endoprostheses were created, which were then transformed into a finite-element model and implanted into the developed three-dimensional mathematical model of the shoulder joint without cement. The STS calculations of the elements of endoprostheses were carried out for two positions: abduction 90° and flexion 90° with a load of 5 kg. Results. Compared to the healthy shoulder joint, models with reverse shoulder endoprosthesis have significantly different contact stresses and contact areas. It was established that the maximum stress in the details of the contact parts of the endoprosthesis when retracted at an angle of 90° did not exceed +1.78 MPa, when bending +5.8 MPa. The maximum stresses on the liner during shoulder abduction are +8.6 MPa, the minimum –7.38 MPa, during flexion +2.3 MPa and –2.45 MPa, respectively. It has been proven that the contact areas of the hemisphere and inserts of both reverse endoprostheses during abduction and flexion of the limb by 90° are significantly larger (573 mm2 vs. 1809–2081 mm2) when compared with a healthy shoulder joint, while changes in the area between the endoprostheses are insignificant and equal to 2...3 %. Conclusions. Analysis of the STS load of elements of reverse shoulder endoprosthesis showed that the greatest stresses occur in the contact zones. It has been proven that the maximum stresses on the contact structures of endoprostheses are less than on the head of a healthy joint, but the contact area during implantation of a reversible endoprosthesis of the shoulder joint increases significantly (more than 3 times).
References
- Brekelmans, W. A. M., Poort, H. W., & Slooff, T. J. J. H. (1972). A New Method to Analyse the Mechanical Behaviour of Skeletal Parts. Acta Orthopaedica Scandinavica, 43 (5), 301–317. https://doi.org/10.3109/17453677208998949
- Ye, Y., You, W., Zhu, W., Cui, J., Chen, K., & Wang, D. (2017). The Applications of Finite Element Analysis in Proximal Humeral Fractures. Computational and Mathematical Methods in Medicine, (2), 1–9. https://doi. org/10.1155/2017/4879836
- Mousa, M. A., Abdullah, J. Y., Jamayet, N. B., El-Anwar, M. I., Ganji, K. K., Alam, M. K., & Husein, A. (2021). Biomechanics in Removable Partial Dentures: A Literature Review of FEA-Based Studies. BioMed Research International, 1–16. https://doi.org/10.1155/2021/5699962
- Sugano, N., Hamada, H., Uemura, K., Takashima, K., & Nakahara, I. (2022). Numerical analysis evaluation of artificial joints. Journal of Artificial Organs, 25 (3),185–190. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10047-022-01345-0
- Sabesan, V. J., Lima, D. J. L., Yang, Y., Stankard, M. C., Drummond, M., & Liou, W. W. (2020). The role of greater tuberosity healing in reverse shoulder arthroplasty: a finite element analysis. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 29 (2), 347–354. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2019.07.022
- Huang, Y., Ernstbrunner, L., Robinson, D. L., Lee, P. V. S., & Ackland, D. C. (2021). Complications of Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty: A Computational Modelling Perspective. Journal of Clinical Medicine, 10 (22), 5336. https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm10225336
- Mellstrand Navarro, C., Brolund, A., Ekholm, C., Heintz, E., Hoxha Ekstrоm, E., Josefsson, P. O., Leander, L., Nordstrоm, P., Zidеn, L., & Stenstrоm, K. (2018). Treatment
- of humerus fractures in the elderly: A systematic review covering effectiveness, safety, economic aspects and evolution of practice. PLOS ONE, 13 (12), e0207815. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0207815
- Goetti, P., Denard, P. J., Collin, P., Ibrahim, M., Mazzolari, A., & Lädermann, A. (2021). Biomechanics of anatomic and reverse shoulder arthroplasty. EFORT Open Reviews, 6 (10), 918–931. https://doi.org/10.1302/2058-5241.6.210014
- Büchler, P., & Farron, A. (2004). Benefits of an anatomical reconstruction of the humeral head during shoulder arthroplasty: a finite element analysis. Clinical Biomechanics, 19 (1), 16–23. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinbiomech.2003.09.009
- Büchler, P., Ramaniraka, N. A., Rakotomanana, L. R., Iannotti, J. P., & Farron, A. (2002). A finite element model of the shoulder: application to the comparison of normal and osteoarthritic joints. Clinical Biomechanics, 17 (9–10), 630–639. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0268-0033(02)00106-7
- Xia, S., Zhang, Y., Wang, X., Wang, Z., Wang, W., Ma, X., & Tian, S. (2015). Computerized Virtual Surgery Planning for ORIF of Proximal Humeral Fractures. Orthopedics, 38 (5), e428-e433. https://doi.org/10.3928/01477447-20150504-62
- Webb, J. D., Blemker, S. S., & Delp, S. L. (2012). 3D finite element models of shoulder muscles for computing lines of actions and moment arms. Computer Methods in Biomechanics and Biomedical Engineering, 17 (8), 829–837. https://doi.org/10.1080/10255842.2012.719605
- Sawbones: biomechanical test materials: A Division of Pacific Research Laboratories [web source]/Sawbones Europe AB, 2018. Retrieved from: http://www.sawbones.com.
- Gadala, M. (2020). Finite elements for engineers with Ansys applications. Cambridge, Cambridge University Press.
- Korzh, M., Makarov, V. ., Smerdov, S., Tankut О., Pidgaiska, О., & Zdanevych, S. (2023). Analysis of the stress-strain state three-dimensional model of a healthy shoulder joint. ORTHOPAEDICS TRAUMATOLOGY and PROSTHETICS, (3), 27–36. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021327-36
- Lazarev, I. A., Lomko, V. M., Strafun, S. S., & Skiban, M. V. (2018). Comparative analysis of stress-strain changes at the humeral head cartilage in different types of glenoidlabrum injuries. TRAUMA, 19 (2), 51–59. https://doi.org/10.22141/1608-1706.2.19.2018.130654
- Zheng, M., Zou, Z., Bartolo, P. J. D. S., Peach, C., & Ren, L. (2016). Finite element models of the human shoulder complex: a review of their clinical implications and modelling techniques. International Journal for Numerical Methods in Biomedical Engineering, 33 (2), e02777. https://doi.org/10.1002/cnm.2777
- Gunneswara Rao, T. D. & Andal, M. (2018). Strength of Materials: Fundamentals and Applications.Gunneswara Rao. Cambridge University Press.
- Singh, D., Rana, A., Jhajhria, S. K., Garg, B., Pandey, P. M., & Kalyanasundaram, D. (2018). Experimental assessment of biomechanical properties in human male elbow bone subjected to bending and compression loads. Journal of Applied Biomaterials & Functional Materials, 17 (2), 228080001879381. https://doi.org/10.1177/2280800018793816
- Haering, D., Raison, M., & Begon, M. (2014). Measurement and Description of Three-Dimensional Shoulder Range of Motion With Degrees of Freedom Interactions.
- Journal of Biomechanical Engineering, 136 (8). https://doi.org/10.1115/1.4027665
- Frankle, M., Marberry, S., & Pupello, D. (Eds.). (2016). Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty: Biomechanics, Clinical Techniques, and Current Technologies. Springer International Publishing. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-20840-4
- Falkowska, A., Seweryn, A., & Skrodzki, M. (2020). Strength Properties of a Porous Titanium Alloy Ti6Al4V with Diamond Structure Obtained by Laser Power Bed Fusion (LPBF). Materials, 13 (22), 5138. https://doi.org/10.3390/ma13225138
- Zhang, C., Zhang, L., Liu, L., Lv, L., Gao, L., Liu, N., Wang, X., & Ye, J. (2020). Mechanical behavior of a titanium alloy scaffold mimicking trabecular structure. Journal
- of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research, 15 (1). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13018-019-1489-y
- Hussain, M., Naqvi, R. A., Abbas, N., Khan, S. M., Nawaz, S., Hussain, A., Zahra, N., & Khalid, M. W. (2020). Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight-Polyethylene (UHMWPE) as a Promising Polymer Material for Biomedical Applications: A Concise Review. Polymers, 12 (2), 323. https://doi.org/10.3390/polym12020323
- Korzh M. O., Manukyan V. A., Kosyakov O. M., Makarov V. B., Kovalev A. M., Strelnytskyi V. E., Vasiliev V. V., Yermakov V. R., Nikitin Yu. M., Grebennikov K. O., & Chupryna D. O. Reversible total modular endoprosthesis of the shoulder joint. Patent № 147264 UA.
- Collotte, P., Erickson, J., Vieira, T. D., Domos, P., & Walch, G. (2021). Clinical and radiologic outcomes of eccentric glenosphere versus concentric glenosphere in reverse shoulder arthroplasty. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 30 (8), 1899-1906. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2020.10.032
- Helmkamp, J. K., Bullock, G. S., Amilo, N. R., Guerrero, E. M., Ledbetter, L. S., Sell, T. C., & Garrigues, G. E. (2018). The clinical and radiographic impact of center of rotation lateralization in reverse shoulder arthroplasty: A systematicreview. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 27 (11), 2099–2107. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2018.07.007
- Ingrassia, T., Nigrelli, V., Ricotta, V., Nalbone, L., D'Arienzo, A., D'Arienzo, M., & Porcellini, G. (2019). A new method to evaluate the influence of the glenosphere positioning on stability and range of motion of a reverse shoulder prosthesis. Injury, 50, S12–S17. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.injury.2019.01.039
- Zhang, M., Junaid, S., Gregory, T., Hansen, U., & Cheng, C. (2019). Effect of baseplate positioning on fixation of reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. Clinical Biomechanics, 62, 15–22. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinbiomech.2018.12.021
- Ackland, D. C., Robinson, D. L., Wilkosz, A., Wu, W., Richardson, M., Lee, P., & Tse, K. M. (2019). The influence of rotator cuff tears on muscle and joint contact loading after reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. Journal of Orthopaedic Research, 37 (1), 211–219. https://doi.org/10.1002/jor.24152
- Glenday, J., Kontaxis, A., Roche, S., & Sivarasu, S. (2019). Effect of humeral tray placement on impingement-free range of motion and muscle moment arms in reverse shoulder arthroplasty. Clinical Biomechanics, 62, 136–143. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clinbiomech.2019.02.002
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).