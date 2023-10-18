ASSESSMENT OF THE USE OF AN INDIVIDUAL TOOL FOR KNEE ARTHROPLASTY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-5987202335-12
Keywords:Knee joint, gonarthrosis, primary endoprosthesis, individual tool
Abstract
Objective. On the basis of comparative radiometric analysis, before and after surgery, to assess the accuracy of the knee arthroplasty with an individual instrument. Methods. The analysis of knee arthroplasty of 26 patients operated with a special instrument was performed. Age: 50–59 years — 6, 0–69 — 12, 70–79 — 5, 80 and older — 3 patients. Men — 3, women — 18. Before the operation performed a computed tomography of the lower extremities, and after operation radiography of the lower extremities completely with the vertical positions of the feet. Patient specific instrument made according to the original method. The results of the analysis were performed by comparing X-ray parameters before and after operations: 1) position of the mechanical axis in the frontal plane on the plateau of the tibia in percent; 2) medial tibial resection angle to the mechanical axis; 3) the size of the components of the endoprosthesis (femoral, tibial and liner height). Results. Deviations in the values of the medial tibial and of the lateral femoral angles between the planned and actually obtained value was an average of 0.7 %, which can be considered a high indicator of the accuracy of the implant position. The position of the mechanical axis of the limb after the operation differed from the planned by a little more than 0.9 %. The dimensions of the endoprosthesis components and the height of the tibial insert fitted to the patients matched the planning results in 100 % of the cases, with the tibial insert height being 9 mm in all cases. The use of an individual tool made it possible to reduce the time of the operation, not to open the bone marrow canal of the thigh Conclusions. The use of the original individual tool for knee arthroplasty provided a high precision to install the components of the arthroplasty.
References
- Annual Report. Hip, Knee & Shoulder Arthroplasty / Australian Orthopaedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry (AOANJRR). Adelaide; AOA, 2020. P. 1–474. URL : https://aoanjrr.sahmri.com/annual-reports-2020.
- Kahlenberg, C. A., Nwachukwu, B. U., McLawhorn, A. S., Cross, M. B., Cornell, C. N., & Padgett, D. E. (2018). Patient satisfaction after total knee replacement: a systematic review. HSS Journal, 14 (2), 192‒201. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11420-018-9614-8
- Comfort, T., Daly, P., Drogt, J., Hoeffel, D., & Gioe, T. (2011). Health East Joint Replacement Registry: 20 year report. St. Paul, MN. http://www.healtheast.org/images/stories/ortho/joint_registry_20_yr_report.pdf
- Niki, Y., Nagura, T., Nagai, K., Kobayashi, S., & Harato, K. (2018). Kinematically aligned total knee arthroplasty reduces knee adduction moment more than mechanically aligned total knee arthroplasty. Knee surgery, sports traumatology, arthroscopy, 26 (6), 1629‒1635. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-017-4788-z
- Canadian Institute for Health Information. (2020, August). Hip and Knee Replacements in Canada: CJRR Annual Statistics Summary, 2018‒2019. Ottawa, ON: CIHI. https://secure.cihi.ca/free_products/CJRR-annual-statistics-hip-knee-2018-2019-report-en.pdf
- Price A. J., Alvand, A., Troelsen, A., Katz, J. N., Hooper, G., Gray, A., Carr, A., & Beard, D. (2018). Knee replacement. Lancet, 392 (10158), 1672‒1682. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(18)32344-4
- Parratte, S., Blanc, G., Boussemart, T., Ollivier, M., Le Corroller, T., & Argenson, J. N. (2013). Rotation in total knee arthroplasty: no difference between patient-specific and conventional instrumentation. Knee surgery, sports traumatology, arthroscopy, 21 (10), 2213‒2219. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-013-2623-8
- Bonner, T. J., Eardley, W. G., Patterson, P., & Gregg, P. J. (2011). The effect of post-operative mechanical axis alignment on the survival of primary total knee replacements after a follow-up of 15 years. The Journal of bone and joint surgery. British volume, 93(9), 1217‒1222. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620X.93B9.26573
- Rauck, R. C., Swarup, I., Chang, B., Dines, D. M., Warren, R. F., Gulotta, L. V., & Henn III, R. F. (2018). Effect of preoperative patient expectations on outcomes after reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, 27 (11), e323‒e329. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jse.2018.05.026
- Ehlinger, M., Favreau, H., Murgier, J., & Ollivier, M. (2023). Knee osteotomies: The time has come for 3D planning and patient-specific instrumentation. Orthopaedics & traumatology, surgery & research : OTSR, 109 (4), 103611. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.otsr.2023.103611
- Canovas, F., & Dagneaux, L. (2018). Quality of life after total knee arthroplasty. Orthopaedics & Traumatology: Surgery & Research, 104 (1), S41‒S46. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.otsr.2017.04.017
- Howell, S. M. (2019). Calipered kinematically aligned total knee arthroplasty: an accurate technique that improves patient outcomes and implant survival. Orthopedics, 42 (3), 126‒135. https://doi.org/10.3928/01477447-20190424-02
- Nedopil, A. J., Howell, S. M., & Hull, M. L. (2020). Deviations in femoral joint lines using calipered kinematically aligned TKA from virtually planned joint lines are small and do not affect clinical outcomes. Knee surgery, sports traumatology, arthroscopy, 28 (10), 3118‒3127. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-019-05776-w
- Courtney, P. M., & Lee, G. C. (2017). Early outcomes of kinematic alignment in primary total knee arthroplasty: a meta-analysis of the literature. The Journal of arthroplasty, 32 (6), 2028–2032. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2017.02.041
- Golovakha, M., & Bondarenko, S. (2022). Method of preparation individual instrument for knee arthroplasty. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (3‒4), 119–125. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720223-4119-125
- Voleti, P. B., Hamula, M. J., Baldwin, K. D., & Lee, G. C. (2014). Current data do not support routine use of patient-specific instrumentation in total knee arthroplasty. The Journal of arthroplasty, 29 (9), 1709‒1712. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2014.01.039
- Parratte, S., Blanc, G., Boussemart, T., Ollivier, M., LeCorroller, T., & Argenson, J. N. (2013). Rotation in total knee arthroplasty: no difference between patient-specific and conventional instrumentation. Knee surgery, sports traumatology, arthroscopy, 21 (10), 2213‒2219. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-013-2623-8
- Leon-Munoz, V. J., Martínez-Martínez, F., Lopez-Lopez, M., & Santonja-Medina, F. (2019). Patient-specific instrumentation in total knee arthroplasty. Expert Review of Medical Devices, 16 (7), 555‒567. https://doi.org/10.1080/17434440.2019.1627197
- Bini, S. A., Howell, S. M., & Steele, G. D. (2021). Calipered Kinematically aligned Total Knee Arthroplasty: Theory, Surgical Techniques and Perspectives. Elsevier Health Sciences. https://doi.org/10.1016/C2018-0-05402-X
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).