DIAGNOSTIC CAPABILITIES OF ULTRASOUND EXAMINATION OF THE KNEE JOINT AT THE CURRENT STAGE (LITERATURE REVIEW)
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720232101-109
Keywords:Arthroplasty, knee joint, gonarthrosis, complications, instability
Abstract
Ultrasound examination (ultrasound) of the knee joint left is one of the main methods of diagnosing its diseases and injuries, which are constantly improved thanks to the use of more accurate diagnostic equipment. Objection. Analyze modern scientific and practical information regarding the possibilities of ultrasound examination of the knee joint and determine pathological changes in its tissues, for the diagnosis of which this technique can be used. Methods. Selected and analyzed scientific articles for the last 6 years, in which the use of knee joint ultrasound is given from the Google search engine, scientific metrics databases PubMed, Medline and other relevant sources scientific and medical information. Results. Analyzed modern literature on the use of knee joint ultrasound in medical practice. Defined orthopedic pathological diseases and areas of the knee joint which investigated by ultrasound. This technique is used for diagnosis of gonarthrosis, synovitis, assessment blood circulation and fluid in the knee joint, Backer's cyst, neoplasms, pathology of menisci, injuries and inflammations ligaments, tendons and muscles. Most doctors and patients prefer the ultrasound technique due to its mobility, without heartburn, almost complete absence of contraindications to carrying out. Today, this research is necessary and an effective method of diagnosing orthopedic pathology traumatic diseases, including knee joint, both individually and in combination with other methods (radiography, computer tomography, magnetic resonance tomography, etc.). It should be noted that the method ultrasound becomes indispensable in case of contraindications to the procedure magnetic resonance imaging. Conclusions. Ultrasound of the patient of diseases and injuries of the knee joint is modern and effective by the method of express diagnostics and can be used both independently and in combination with other methods of diagnostics of pathological changes in the tissues of this localization.
References
- Yakovenko, S. M., & Kotulskyi, I. V. (2017). Ultrasonographic diagnosis of pathology of bone-muscle and cartilaginous structures in the area of the shoulder joint. International Medical Journal, (4), 87–91. (in Ukrainian).
- Yakovenko, S. M., Kotulskyi, I. V., & Petrova, I. (2019). Ultrasonographic features in pathological changes of shoulder joint’s periarticular tissues in patients with different manifestations of pain syndrome. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (4), 18–25. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019418-25 (in Ukrainian).
- Grechanyk, O. I., Abdullaev, R. Ya., Romanyuk, Yu. A., Krasilnikov, R. G., & Bubnov, R. V. (2016). Possibilities of complex ultrasound diagnosis of gunshot wounds of the extremities. International Medical Journal (Ukraine), (3) 88–92. (in Ukrainian).
- Dudnyk, T. A. (2021). Modern technologies of ultrasonography of massive damage to tendons of the rotator cuff of the shoulder joint. International Medical Journal (Ukraine), (1), 88–91. https://doi.org/10.37436/2308-5274-2021-1-16 (in Ukrainian).
- Kalashnikov, V.I., Abdullaev, R. Ya., Ibrahimova, K. N., & Abdullaev, R. R. (2018). Ultrasound diagnosis of intervertebral disc protrusions in adolescents and young patients with cervicogenic headache. International Medical Journal (Ukraine), (3), 64–68. (in Ukrainian).
- Abdullayev, R. R. (2019). The role of dopplerography in the diagnosis of hemodynamic disorders in vertebral arteries with instability and arthrosis of the atlantoaxial articulation. International Medical Journal (Ukraine), (3), 89–92. https://doi.org/10.37436/2308-5274-2019-3-17 (in Ukrainian).
- Abdullayev, R. R. (2020). The role of ultrasonography in the diagnosis of spinal canal stenosis in lumbar osteochondrosis. International Medical Journal (Ukraine), (4), 83–88. https://doi.org/10.37436/2308-5274-2020-4-15 (in Ukrainian).
- Buryanov, O. A., Klapchuk, Yu. V., & Borodai, O. L. (2017). Ultrasound diagnosis of cyst-like formations of the knee joint area. Trauma (Ukraine), 18(2), 75–80. https://doi.org/10.22141/1608-1706.2.18.2017.102562 (in Ukrainian).
- Marushko, T. V. (2017). Principles of ultrasound examination of musculoskeletal system in children. Health of Ukraine, 3 (42), 41–44. (in Ukrainian).
- Vyshnyakov, A. E., & Makolinets, K. V. (2013). Justification of the use of ultrasound diagnostics to identify early stages of gonarthrosis. Trauma (Ukraine), 14(3), 73–77. (in Ukrainian).
- Dong, B. Q., Lin, X. X., Wang, L. C., Wang, Q., Hong, L. W., Fu, Y., & Shi, Y. (2021). [Difference of musculoskeletal ultrasound imaging of focus of knee joint tendon between patients with knee osteoarthritis and healthy subjects]. Zhongguo zhen jiu =Chinese acupuncture & moxibustion, 41(3), 303–306. https://doi.org/10.13703/j.0255-2930.20200317-k0001 (in Chainise)
- Novotný, T., Mezian, K., Chomiak, J., & Hrazdira, L. (2021). Sonografické vyšetření kolena [Scanning Technique in Knee Ultrasonography]. Acta chirurgiae orthopaedicae et traumatologiae Cechoslovaca, 88(4 Suppl), 33–41. (in Czech)
- McCumber, T. L., Cassidy, K. M., Latacha, K. S., Simet, S. M., Vilburn, M. J., Urban, N. D., Vogt, C. M., & Urban, J. A. (2019). Accuracy of ultrasound-guided localization of the peripatellar plexus for knee pain management. Journal of clinical anesthesia, 58, 1–2. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jclinane.2019.04.005
- Cunha, J. S., & Reginato, A. M. (2017). Acute Knee Fracture Diagnosed by Musculoskeletal Ultrasound. Journal of clinical rheumatology : practical reports on rheumatic & musculoskeletal diseases, 23(4), 226. https://doi.org/10.1097/RHU.0000000000000510
- Hughes, T., Fraiser, R., & Eastman, A. (2021). An unexpected myxofibrosarcoma seen on ultrasound of the knee. Pain medicine (Malden, Mass.), 22(6), 1445–1447. https://doi.org/10.1093/pm/pnab028
- Moraux, A., Bianchi, S., & Le Corroller, T. (2020). Anterolateral knee pain related to thrombosed lateral patellar retinaculum veins: Unusual anterolateral pain of the knee. Journal of clinical ultrasound : JCU, 48(5), 275–278. https://doi.org/10.1002/jcu.22835
- Kandemirli, G. C., Basaran, M., Kandemirli, S., & Inceoglu, L. A. (2020). Assessment of knee osteoarthritis by ultrasonography and its association with knee pain. Journal of back and musculoskeletal rehabilitation, 33(4), 711–717. https://doi.org/10.3233/BMR-191504
- Abate, M., Di Carlo, L., Di Iorio, A., & Salini, V. (2021). Baker's cyst with knee osteoarthritis: clinical and therapeutic implications. Medical principles and practice : international journal of the Kuwait University, Health Science Centre, 30(6), 585–591. https://doi.org/10.1159/000518792
- Okano, T., Mamoto, K., Di Carlo, M., & Salaffi, F. (2019). Clinical utility and potential of ultrasound in osteoarthritis. La Radiologia medica, 124(11), 1101–1111. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11547-019-01013-z
- Kozaci, N., Avci, M., Yuksel, S., Donertas, E., Karaca, A., Gonullu, G., & Etli, I. (2022). Comparison of diagnostic accuracy of point-of-care ultrasonography and X-ray of bony injuries of the knee. European journal of trauma and emergency surgery : official publication of the European Trauma Society, 48(4), 3221–3227. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00068-022-01883-5
- Ishii, Y., Nakashima, Y., Ishikawa, M., Sunagawa, T., Okada, K., Takagi, K., & Adachi, N. (2020). Dynamic ultrasonography of the medial meniscus during walking in knee osteoarthritis. The Knee, 27(4), 1256–1262. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.knee.2020.05.017
- Samanta, M., Mitra, S., Samui, P. P., Mondal, R. K., Hazra, A., & Sabui, T. K. (2018). Evaluation of joint cartilage thickness in healthy children by ultrasound: An experience from a developing nation. International journal of rheumatic diseases, 21(12), 2089–2094. https://doi.org/10.1111/1756-185X.1337
- Rizvi, M. B., & Rabiner, J. E. (2018). Heterogeneous knee effusions on point-of-care ultrasound in a toddler diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Pediatric emergency care, 34(9), 673–675. https://doi.org/10.1097/PEC.0000000000001610
- Cushman, D. M., Ross, B., Teramoto, M., English, J., Joyner, J. R., & Bosley, J. (2022). Identification of knee effusions with ultrasound: a comparison of three methods. Clinical journal of sport medicine : official journal of the Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, 32(1), e19–e22. https://doi.org/10.1097/JSM.0000000000000823
- Sukerkar, P. A., & Doyle, Z. (2022). Imaging of osteoarthritis of the knee. Radiologic clinics of North America, 60(4), 605–616. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rcl.2022.03.004
- Husseini, J. S., Chang, C. Y., & Palmer, W. E. (2018). Imaging of tendons of the knee: much more than just the extensor mechanism. The journal of knee surgery, 31(2), 141–154. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0037-1617418
- Gallina, A., Render, J. N., Santos, J., Shah, H., Taylor, D., Tomlin, T., & Garland, S. J. (2018). Influence of knee joint position and sex on vastus medialis regional architecture. Applied physiology, nutrition, and metabolism, 43(6), 643–646. https://doi.org/10.1139/apnm-2017-0697
- Faisal, A., Ng, S. C., Goh, S. L., & Lai, K. W. (2018). Knee cartilage segmentation and thickness computation from ultrasound images. Medical & biological engineering & computing, 56(4), 657–669. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11517-017-1710-2
- Chiba, D., Ota, S., Sasaki, E., Tsuda, E., Nakaji, S., & Ishibashi, Y. (2020). Knee effusion evaluated by ultrasonography warns knee osteoarthritis patients to develop their muscle atrophy: a three-year cohort study. Scientific reports, 10(1), 8444. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-65368-4
- Chiba, D., Maeda, S., Sasaki, E., Ota, S., Nakaji, S., Tsuda, E., & Ishibashi, Y. (2017). Meniscal extrusion seen on ultrasonography affects the development of radiographic knee osteoarthritis: a 3-year prospective cohort study. Clinical rheumatology, 36(11), 2557–2564. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10067-017-3803-6
- Ahmed, H. H., Uddin, M. J., & Alam, M. T. (2020). Myxofibrosarcoma, in the calf of a middle aged female: a case report. JPMA. The Journal of the Pakistan Medical Association, 70(8), 1454–1456. https://doi.org/10.5455/JPMA.36429
- Hung, C. Y., Chang, K. V., & Özçakar, L. (2017). Nodular fasciitis causing progressive limitation of knee flexion in a marathon runner: Imaging with ultrasound and magnetic resonance. The Kaohsiung journal of medical sciences, 33(5), 266–268. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.kjms.2016.12.006
- Morag, Y., & Lucas, D. R. (2022). Ultrasound of myxofibrosarcoma. Skeletal radiology, 51(4), 691–700. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00256-021-03869-7
- Kudo, S., & Nakamura, S. (2017). Relationship between hardness and deformation of the vastus lateralis muscle during knee flexion using ultrasound imaging. Journal of bodywork and movement therapies, 21(3), 549–553. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbmt.2016.08.006
- Papernick, S., Dima, R., Gillies, D. J., Appleton, C. T., & Fenster, A. (2020). Reliability and concurrent validity of three-dimensional ultrasound for quantifying knee cartilage volume. Osteoarthritis and cartilage open, 2(4), 100127. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ocarto.2020.100127
- Zappia, M., Oliva, F., Chianca, V., Di Pietto, F., & Maffulli, N. (2019). Sonographic evaluation of the anterolateral ligament of the knee: a cadaveric study. The journal of knee surgery,32(6), 532–535. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0038-1655763
- Nelson, A. E. (2020). Turning the page in osteoarthritis assessment with the use of ultrasound. Current rheumatology reports, 22(10), 66. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11926-020-00949-w
- Saito, M., Ito, H., Okahata, A., Furu, M., Nishitani, K., Kuriyama, S., Nakamura, S., Kawata, T., Ikezoe, T., Tsuboyama, T., Ichihashi, N., Tabara, Y., Matsuda, F., & Matsuda, S. (2022). Ultrasonographic changes of the knee joint reflect symptoms of early knee osteoarthritis in general population; the nagahama study. Cartilage, 13(1), 19476035221077403. https://doi.org/10.1177/19476035221077403
- Abicalaf, C. A. R. P., Nakada, L. N., Dos Santos, F. R. A., Akiho, I., Dos Santos, A. C. A., Imamura, M., & Battistella, L. R. (2021). Ultrasonography findings in knee osteoarthritis: a prospective observational cross-sectional study of 100 patients. Scientific reports, 11(1), 16589. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95419-3
- Nevalainen, M. T., Kauppinen, K., Pylväläinen, J., Pamilo, K., Pesola, M., Haapea, M., Koski, J., & Saarakkala, S. (2018). Ultrasonography of the late-stage knee osteoarthritis prior to total knee arthroplasty: comparison of the ultrasonographic, radiographic and intra-operative findings. Scientific reports, 8(1), 17742. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-35824-3
- Mitra, S., Samui, P. P., Samanta, M., Mondal, R. K., Hazra, A., Mandal, K., & Sabui, T. K. (2019). Ultrasound detected changes in joint cartilage thickness in juvenile idiopathic arthritis. International journal of rheumatic diseases, 22(7), 1263–1270. https://doi.org/10.1111/1756-185X.13584
- Geannette, C., Sahr, M., Mayman, D., & Miller, T. T. (2018). Ultrasound diagnosis of osteophytic impingement of the popliteus tendon after total knee replacement. Journal of ultrasound in medicine, 37(9), 2279–2283. https://doi.org/10.1002/jum.14563
- Adamiak, P., Inkpen, P., & Bardi, M. (2022). Ultrasound guided anterior approach to intra-articular injection of the knee. Journal of clinical ultrasound, 50(3), 435–440. https://doi.org/10.1002/jcu.23110
- Jiménez Díaz, F., Gitto, S., Sconfienza, L. M., & Draghi, F. (2020). Ultrasound of iliotibial band syndrome. Journal of ultrasound, 23(3), 379–385. https://doi.org/10.1007/s40477-020-00478-3
- Sadeghi, N., Kumar, A., Kim, J., & Dooley, J. (2017). Images in anesthesiology: ultrasound-guided intraarticular knee injection. Anesthesiology, 127(3), 565. https://doi.org/10.1097/ALN.0000000000001616
- Оzçakar, L., Albarazi, N. B., & Abdulsalam, A. J. (2019). Ultrasound imaging of the knee showing a fortuitous calcification in the lateral collateral ligament. Medical ultrasonography, 21(2), 1954. https://doi.org/10.11152/mu-1954
- Jacobson, J. A., Ruangchaijatuporn, T., Khoury, V., & Magerkurth, O. (2017). Ultrasound of the knee: common pathology excluding extensor mechanism. Seminars in musculoskeletal radiology, 21(2), 102–112. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0037-1599204
- Lutz, P. M., Feucht, M. J., Wechselberger, J., Rasper, M., Petersen, W., Wоrtler, K., Imhoff, A. B., & Achtnich, A. (2021). Ultrasound-based examination of the medial ligament complex shows gender- and age-related differences in laxity. Knee surgery, sports traumatology, arthroscopy, 29(6), 1960–1967. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00167-020-06293-x
- Roth, J., Inbar-Feigenberg, M., Raiman, J., Bisch, M., Chakraborty, P., Mitchell, J., & Di Geso, L. (2021). Ultrasound findings of finger, wrist and knee joints in Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I. Molecular genetics and metabolism, 133(3), 289–296. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ymgme.2021.05.009
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).