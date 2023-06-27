MISTAKES AND COMPLICATIONS AFTER SURGICAL TREATMENT OF LUMBAR SPONDYLOLISTHESIS. CLINICAL CASE
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023296-100
Keywords:Degenerative osteochondrosis, spondylotic spondylolisthesis, spondylodesis
Abstract
Spondylolisthesis is a pathology of the musculoskeletal system that causes a vertebra to move forward, sideways or backward. Most often, it is treated surgically using transpedicular structures. Objective. To present a clinical case of re-treatment for degenerative lumbar spondylolysis of the LV vertebral body using transpedicular and posterior autografting techniques. Methods. The clinical case of lumbar spine osteochondrosis, spondyloarthritis,
posterior transpedicular fusion LV–SI, fracture of the screw in the body of the SI vertebra on the right, and spinal canal stenosis at the level of LV–SI is described. Lower paraparesis. Results. The patient underwent metal removal, decompression of the spinal canal at the level of LV–SI, open reduction of the LV vertebral body, posterior transpedicular fusion of LIV–SI and posterior autografting fusion. The surgical intervention was successful, despite the technical difficulties associated with removing the threaded part of the broken screw. According to the visual analogue scale, the patient had 8 points before
the operation, which indicates acute pain syndrome, and after that the pain intensity decreased to 4 points. Muscle strength of the right and left lower extremities before surgery was 2 and 2.5 points, respectively, 5 days after surgery, improvement was recorded — 3 points for each limb. From the second day after repeated surgical treatment, the patient showed a significant improvement in muscle sensitivity and strength in both lower extremities.
Conclusions. The clinical example of repeated surgery due to the failure of the metal structure and the deterioration of the patient's neurological status highlights the need for postoperative follow-up. Taking into account the percentage of complications after transpedicular spondylodesis, it is necessary to
continue scientific research to improve the results of surgical treatment of patients with degenerative diseases of the spine.
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).