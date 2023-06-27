REHABILITATION OF PATIENTS AFTER SURGICAL TREATMENT OF STATIC DEFORMITIES OF THE FOREFOOT
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023291-95
Keywords:Postoperative rehabilitation, static deformations of the foot, hallux valgus
Abstract
Postoperative rehabilitation of patients with hallux valgus is just as important, if not more so, than a technically flawless surgical intervention. Carrying out rehabilitation measures is an integral part of the postoperative period, which must be individual for each patient and depend on the volume and type of surgical intervention, the patient's age, and accompanying pathology. Objective. To improve
the results of the recovery of patients after orthopedic surgical interventions on the front part of the foot due to the developed complex system of postoperative rehabilitation. Methods. The article
provides an analysis of the results of treatment of 70 patients with transversely spread deformation of the forefoot and hallux valgus 1–2 degrees using different approaches to rehabilitation measures
in the postoperative period. The patients were divided into 2 homogeneous groups by age, gender and degree of hallux valgus. Unlike the control group, manual therapy and myofascial massage
techniques were additionally used in the main group. The results. The results of the treatment were evaluated according to the AOFAS scoring scale for the forefoot, which is generally accepted in
the world. In the preoperative period, the average AOFAS score in the main and control groups was 65.4 and 64.7 points, respectively. 45 days after surgery, the average scores were 74.7 and 74.4 points,
respectively. After 60 days, the average score in the main group was 92.1 points, and 82.6 in the control group. 3 months (90 days) after the surgical interventions, the average scores practically coincided in both groups and amounted to 93.7 points in the control group and 95.0 in the main group. The patients of the main group resumed their usual activities after 2 months. after the operation on
the front part of the foot, and the control after 3 months. Conclusions. The use of myofascial massage, manual therapy for mobilizing the metatarsophalangeal and interphalangeal joints of the toes with gymnastics to strengthen not only the stabilizers of the foot, but also to restore the bearing capacity of the girdle of the lower extremities and the stereotype of walking, made it possible to obtain
not only a positive functional result, but also to speed up the recovery compared to the control group per month.
References
- Roddy, E., Zhang, W., & Doherty, M. (2008). Prevalence and associations of hallux valgus in a primary care population. Arthritis and rheumatism, 59(6), 857–862. https://doi.org/10.1002/art.23709.
- Buckenberger, R. K., & Goldman, F. D. (1995). Chevron bunionectomy fixation: in vitro stability assessment of plateand-screw system compared with Kirschner wire. The Journal of foot and ankle surgery : official publication of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, 34(3), 266–272. https://doi.org/10.1016/S1067-2516(09)80058-6
- Kroitoru, G. M., Betishor, V. K., & Darchuk, M. I. (2003). SCARF osteotomy in the surgical treatment of valgus deformity of the first toe. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (3), 113‒114. (in russian)
- Khlopas, H., & Fallat, L. M. (2020). Correction of hallux abducto valgus deformity using closing base wedge osteotomy: a study of 101 patients. The Journal of foot and ankle surgery: official publication of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, 59(5), 979–983. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.jfas.2020.04.007
- Heineman, N., Liu, G., Pacicco, T., Dessouky, R., Wukich, D. K., & Chhabra, A. (2020). Clinical and imaging assessment and treatment of hallux valgus. Acta radiologica (Stockholm, Sweden: 1987), 61(1), 56–66. https://doi.org/10.1177/0284185119847675
- Myers, T. (2020). Anatomic trains. Myofascial meridians for manual therapists and specialists in regenerating movement. Anatomy trains. Churchill Livingstone Elsevier.
- Mann, R. A. (1999). Adult hallux valgus. In R. A. Mann, M. J. Coughlin (Eds.), Surgery of the foot and ankle (pp. 151‒267). 7th ed. St. Louis: Mosby.
- Bethers, A. H., Swanson, D. C., Sponbeck, J. K., Mitchell, U. H., Draper, D. O., Feland, J. B., & Johnson, A. W. (2021). Positional release therapy and therapeutic massage reduce muscle trigger and tender points. Journal of bodywork and movement therapies, 28, 264–270. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbmt.2021.07.005
- San-Antolín, M., Rodríguez-Sanz, D., Becerro-de-Bengoa-Vallejo, R., Losa-Iglesias, M. E., Casado-Hernández, I., López-López, D., & Calvo-Lobo, C. (2020). Central Sensitization and Catastrophism Symptoms Are Associated with Chronic Myofascial Pain in the Gastrocnemius of Athletes. Pain medicine (Malden, Mass.), 21(8), 1616–1625. https://doi.org/10.1093/pm/pnz296
- Staude, V., Romanenko, K., Radzyshevska, Ye., Prozorovskyi, D., Staude, A. (2023). Rehabilitation treatment for patients with post-traumatic deformities of long bones of lower extremities in the long term after trauma. Journal of Physical Education and Sport, 23(3), 738-747. http://dx.doi.org/10.7752/jpes.2023.03091
- Ilchenko, D. V., Kardanov, A. A., Karandin, A. S., & Korolev, A. V. (2017). Rehabilitation methods after surgical treatment of the static foot deformities. Journal of experimental and Clinical Surgery, 10(1), 54‒63. https://doi.org/10.18499/2070-478X-2017-10-1-54-63
- Cook, J. J., Cook, E. A., Rosenblum, B. I., Landsman, A. S., & Roukis, T. S. (2011). Validation of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons Scoring Scales. The Journal of foot and ankle surgery : official publication of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, 50(4), 420–429. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.jfas.2011.03.005
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).