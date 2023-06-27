SERUM VITAMIN D IN PATIENTS WITH BENIGN, PRIMARY MALIGNANT AND METASTATIC BONE TUMORS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023250-55
Keywords:Vitamin D, blood serum, bone tumors, polymorbidity
Abstract
Participant in the process of normal bone remodeling is vitamin D, which, in addition, has antiinflammatory (anti-cytokine), anti-proliferative and anti-tumor effects. Objective of the study is to assess the level of 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 concentration in blood serum before the start of treatment in patients with benign, primary malignant and metastatic bone tumors, taking into account polymorbidity. Materials and methods. The following patients were included in the study: 21 patients with benign pelvic bone tumors; 52 patients with malignant tumors of the bones of the pelvis and lower limbs; 52 patients with metastatic tumors of the bones of the pelvis and lower limbs. The control group consisted of 22 practically healthy volunteers without chronic diseases. The content of vitamin D was determined by the immunochemiluminescence method. The results. The content of vitamin D in blood serum in patients with benign bone tumors is in the range from 22.4 to 29.6 ng/ml, with primary malignant tumors — from 7.8 to 15.9 ng/ml, with metastatic ones — from 13.8 to 15.5 ng/ml. There are no statistically significant differences between the histotypes of primary malignant bone tumors (p > 0.05). Conclusions. Polymorbidity statistically significantly increases vitamin D deficiency in patients with osteogenic sarcoma and patients with metastatic bone tumors (p < 0.05). According to the national classification of vitamin D content, patients with benign bone tumors have a suboptimal level of vitamin D, while patients with primary malignant and metastatic bone tumors have vitamin D deficiency.
References
- Lopez, A. G., Kerlan, V., & Desailloud, R. (2021). Non-classical effects of vitamin D: Non-bone effects of vitamin D. Annales d'endocrinologie, 82(1), 43–51. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ando.2020.12.002
- Rondanelli, M., Moroni, A., Zese, M., Gasparri, C., Riva, A., Petrangolini, G., Perna, S., & Mazzola, G. (2023). Vitamin D from UV-irradiated mushrooms as a way for Vitamin D supplementation: a systematic review on classic and nonclassic effects in human and animal models. Antioxidants (Basel, Switzerland), 12(3), 736. https://doi.org/10.3390/antiox12030736
- Feng, Q., Zhang, H., Dong, Z., Zhou, Y., & Ma, J. (2017). Circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D and lung cancer risk and survival: A dose-response meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies. Medicine, 96(45), e8613. https://doi.org/10.1097/MD.0000000000008613
- Wu, X., Hu, W., Lu, L., Zhao, Y., Zhou, Y., Xiao, Z., Zhang, L., Zhang, H., Li, X., Li, W., Wang, S., Cho, C. H., Shen, J., & Li, M. (2019). Repurposing vitamin D for treatment of human malignancies via targeting tumor microenvironment. Acta pharmaceutica Sinica. B, 9(2), 203–219. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apsb.2018.09.002
- Chandler, P. D., Chen, W. Y., Ajala, O. N., Hazra, A., Cook, N., Bubes, V., Lee, I. M., Giovannucci, E. L., Willett, W., Buring, J. E., Manson, J. E., & VITAL Research Group (2020). Effect of Vitamin D3 Supplements on Development of Advanced Cancer: A Secondary Analysis of the VITAL Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA network open, 3(11), e2025850. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.25850.
- Horas, K., Maier, G., Jakob, F., Maus, U., Kurth, A., Jakuscheit, A., Rudert, M., & Holzapfel, B. M. (2017). High Prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in patients with bone tumors. Cancer investigation, 35(8), 562–568. https://doi.org/10.1080/07357907.2017.1351985
- Williams, G. R., Deal, A. M., Lund, J. L., Chang, Y., Muss, H. B., Pergolotti, M., Guerard, E. J., Shachar, S. S., Wang, Y., Kenzik, K., & Sanoff, H. K. (2018). Patient-reported comorbidity and survival in older adults with cancer. The oncologist, 23(4), 433–439. https://doi.org/10.1634/theoncologist.2017-0404
- Siembida, E. J., Smith, A. W., Potosky, A. L., Graves, K. D., & Jensen, R. E. (2021). Examination of individual and multiple comorbid conditions and health-related quality of life in older cancer survivors. Quality of life research : an international journal of quality of life aspects of treatment, care and rehabilitation, 30(4), 1119–1129. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11136-020-02713-0
- Chekman, I. S., Gorchakova, N. A., Berezhniy, V. V., Davydiuk, A. V., & Roman'ko, M. R. (2017). Pharmacology of vitamin D. Modern pediatrics. Ukraine, (2), 28‒36. https://doi.org/10.15574/SP.2017.82.28 (in Ukrainian)
- Horas, K., van Herck, U., Maier, G. S., Maus, U., Harrasser, N., Jakob, F., Weissenberger, M., Arnholdt, J., Holzapfel, B. M., & Rudert, M. (2020). Does vitamin D deficiency predict tumour malignancy in patients with bone tumours? Data from a multi-center cohort analysis. Journal of bone oncology, 25, 100329. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jbo.2020.100329
- Maier, G. S., Horas, K., Kurth, A. A., Lazovic, D., Seeger, J. B., & Maus, U. (2015). Prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in patients with bone metastases and multiple myeloma. Anticancer research, 35(11), 6281–6285.
- Maier, G. S., Weissenberger, M., Rudert, M., Roth, K. E., & Horas, K. (2021). The role of vitamin D and vitamin D deficiency in orthopaedics and traumatology-a narrative overview of the literature. Annals of translational medicine, 9(11), 942. https://doi.org/10.21037/atm-21-779
- Institute of Medicine (US) Committee to Review Dietary Reference Intakes for Vitamin D and Calcium, Ross, A. C., Taylor, C. L., Yaktine, A. L., & Del Valle, H. B. (Eds.). (2011). Dietary Reference Intakes for Calcium and Vitamin D. National Academies Press (US).
- Berger, S. E., Van Rompay, M. I., Gordon, C. M., Goodman, E., Eliasziw, M., Holick, M. F., & Sacheck, J. M. (2018). Investigation of the C-3-epi-25(OH)D3 of 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 in urban schoolchildren. Applied physiology, nutrition, and metabolism = Physiologie appliquee, nutrition et metabolisme, 43(3), 259–265. https://doi.org/10.1139/apnm-2017-0334
- Segal, E., Felder, S., Haim, N., Yoffe-Sheinman, H., Peer, A., Wollner, M., Shen-Or, Z., & Ish-Shalom, S. (2012). Vitamin D deficiency in oncology patients--an ignored condition: impact on hypocalcemia and quality of life. The Israel Medical Association journal : IMAJ, 14(10), 607–612.
- Ternovoi, N. K. , Kolotilov, N. N. , Drobotun, O. V., Tuz, E. V., Ulyanchich, N. V., & Ternitskaya, Yu. P. (2019). Textural analysis of computer tomographic images of bone tissues: heterogeneity as an indicator of osseointegration (preliminary message). Radiation diagnostics, radiation therapy, (1), 43-50. Retrieved from http://nbuv.gov.ua/UJRN/ldlt_2019_1_7
- Jayarangaiah, A., Kemp, A. K., & Theetha Kariyanna, P. (2022). Bone Metastasis. In StatPearls. StatPearls Publishing.
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).