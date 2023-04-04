BONE REGENERATION AFTER IMPLANTATION OF CALCIUM PHOSPHATE CEMENTS BASED ON METASTABLE TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE (IN VIVO EXPERIMENTAL STUDY)
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023141-48
Keywords:Bone defect, bone repair, calcium phosphate cement, metastable αʹ‒tricalcium phosphate, hydroxyapatite, rat femur, experiment
Abstract
Calcium phosphatCalcium phosphate cement (CPC) is a material used to fill bone defects. Its advantages include being able to fill irregularly
shaped spaces, its similarity to bone tissue, and ease of biodegradation. However, insufficient durability and unpredictable rate of resorption limit CPC use. Objective. Study the dynamics of morphological changes in rat femurs after implanting two types of CPC based on metastable αʹ‒tricalcium phosphate
(αʹ‒TCP) into defects in the distal metaphysis. Methods. 42 male white rats were used in the study. In each rat, defects were created in the distal metaphysis of the left femur and filled with one of the two types of CPC. The animals were split into two groups: І (n = 21) — CPC based on αʹ‒TCP powder; ІІ (n = 21) — CPС based on αʹ‒TCP powder reinforced with hydroxyapatite (HA) whiskers (4 % mass). Both varieties of CPC were developed and prepared at the Department of Solid-State Physics at the V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University (Ukraine). 14, 30, and 60 days after the surgery, the animals were sacrificed, and histological analyses were performed. Results. For both types of CPC, inflammation was not observed in the region around the implant at 14, 30, or at 60 days. Bone tissue formed on the surface of the materials. The stages of bone repair were similar to the known stages of bone repair. As a result of the resorption of the CPC, 60 days after surgery the CPC comprised 26.83 % of the area of the defect in group I and 29.93 % in group II. The rest of the area was composed of lamellar bone. The two groups did not differ significantly in rate of CPC resorption or bone tissue formation. Conclusions. The two types of CPC studied, based on αʹ‒TCP (group I) and αʹ‒TCP reinforced with HA whiskers (group II), are biocompatible, osteoconductive, and osteoinductive. In addition, these materials are biodegradable and, with time, are replaced by bone tissue.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).