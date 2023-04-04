MECHANICAL AND CLINICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF THE «ROD – BONE» CONNECTION IN TREATMENT OF GUNSHOT FRACTURES WITH EXTERNAL ROD DEVICES FROM VARIOUS MANUFACTURERS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872023110-17
Keywords:Gunshot fractures, treatment, long bones of the limbs, external fixation, rod, stability of fixation
Abstract
Objective. To find out the state of the bone threading under the conditions of inserting the rods of different manufacturers and to establish the duration of a stable «rod – bone» connection in treatment of diaphyseal fractures of the bones of the limbs. Methods. An experiment was conducted using tibia bones of calves. Rods used in external fixators of Biomet (France), Stryker (USA), LLC H B Orto (Ukraine), ORTOPAK (Ukraine) manufacturers were selected. The shape
of the bone threading and its contact with the surface of the rod were studied at 2‒5X magnification. Devices from the specified manufacturers
were used to fix bone fragments during the treatment of gunshot fractures in 91 patients. The stability of the rod in the bone was checked. Results. The experiment showed that in order to obtain the appropriate bone threading, it is necessary to first pass through both layers of the compact bone of the diaphysis using a drill with a diameter that corresponds to the inner diameter of the threaded part of the rod. Without this, bone coils in the first cortical layer are destroyed or bone fragments in the second are chipped off, reducing the strength of fixation. In the case of screwing the rods into
the drilled channel in the second layer of the cortical bone, the quality of the «rod – bone» connection was worse in all cases. Under the conditions of installing the rods in the cancellous bone, a larger number of defective turns was formed in it compared to the compact one. The lowest frequency of rod instability in patients was found when using the ORTOPAK device (18 %); it was much more frequent (35– 51 %) when using devices from other manufacturers. The incidence of the unstable state of the rods was almost 4 times greater in their location in the epimetaphysis than in the diaphysis. Conclusions. For the most effective connection of the rod with the bone, it is necessary to screw it into the prepared channel with a diameter that corresponds to the inner diameter of the threaded part of the rod. The quality and duration of the stable state of the rod in the bone depends on the technical characteristics of its threading, localization and state of fusion of the fragments.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).