Pelvic sarcoma surgery (literature review)
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720221-2123-132
Keywords:Pelvic tumor surgery, pelvic resection, hemipelvectomy
Abstract
for management and to achieve good functional results. About 10–15 % of all primary malignant tumors are localized in
the pelvic bones. Objective. To perform a literature review to identify key historical scientific and practical achievements that
have influenced the stages of the development of pelvic sarcoma surgery. Methods. To study the publications at Google search
engine, electronic databases PubMed, Google Scholar, archives of specialized journals and other sources of scientific and medical information. Results. The history of the development and improvement of the treatment pelvic bone tumor patients has more than 125 years. Important stages in the formation of this oncologic orthopedics area are improvement of anesthesia and resuscitation methods, study and understanding of mesenchymal tumors biology, modernization of neoplastic imaging methods, development of polychemotherapy (PCT) and radiotherapy protocols, the possibility of 3D-modeling of surgical interventions, creation of various artificial and biomaterials for bone defects replacement, critical view on oncological, functional outcomes and complications assessment. Today, the majority of patients with local pelvic bone sarcomas have the opportunity to perform limb salvage surgery. However, the issue of reconstruction of pelvic bone defects after massive resections remains incompletely understood. Reconstruction often provides a better functional result at a price of greater complications, and it influences the choice of the applied method. Conclusions. Despite of significant advances that was achieved since the first attempted of hemipelvectomy in 1891, a number of problematic issues in pelvic tumor surgery remains unresolved. Therefore, the search for a more adequate, less traumatic and functionally beneficial method of postresection pelvic bone defects reconstruction using biological materials and various types of custom-made/serial prosthetics keeps going, especially when the acetabulum is involved.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).