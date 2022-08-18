Results of total hip arthroplasty in patients with reduced bone mineral density
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720221-271-76
Keywords:Osteoarthritis, uncementedtotal hip arthroplasty, restoration of function, postural balance, pain, bone mineral density
Abstract
Total hip arthroplasty (THA) is one of the most common and
clinically successfulorthopedic surgeries aimedto eliminate pain
and improve walking functionin patients with osteoarthritis
of the III–IV stages. Low mineralbone density (BMD) affects
the survivorship of implants after THA and may cause longrecovery
terms. Objective. Analyze the results THA in patients
with normal andlow BMD within a year after surgery. Methods.
49 patients (aged 30‒75 years) were examined before and after
uncementedprimary THA. According to the results of two-photon
X-ray absorptiometry before the surgery, they were divided into
two groups: I, normal BMD — 27 (55.1 %) patients, T-criterion
at the level of the proximal part of the unaffected femur ‒1 or
more; II, reduced BMD — 22 (44.9 %), T-criterion is smallerfor
‒1. BMD, pain for VAS and function of the operated limbaccording
to Harris score, it was assessed before THA and one week
later; 2, 6, 12 months. Biomechanical examinations of the bearing
capacity of the limb were performed before thesurgeryand
6 months after. Results. On all terms of postoperative followup,
the indicator forVAS in patients of the II group was statistically
worse, but pain syndrome decreased in parallel. Harris
hip score was significantly lower in patients of the II group determined
beforesurgeryand after it up to 2 monthsoffollow-up;
after 6 months indicators became statistically similar. According
to the results of statography regardless of BMD before the surgical
treatment, the average support on the affected limb was
(12.7 ± 9.2) % less than healthy (p = 0.019). By 6 months after
THA, the difference in foot load was insignificant (p = 0.675).
Conclusions. One year after THA, recovery of function according
to the Harris hip score established in bothgroups. However,
this process occurs in patients with low BMDand took place
more slowly: only 6 months after surgery, the indicator leveled
off with the normal group BMD, 6 months after surgery in patients
of both groups, with the restoration of support on the operated
limb during two-support standing was recorded.
