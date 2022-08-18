A systematic approach to the surgical treatment of patients with long bone tumors using bone segmental alloimplants
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720221-226-33
Keywords:Malignant bone tumors, bone allograft, surgical treatment of malignant bone tumors
Abstract
The most common techniques for the replacement of post-resection bone defects in patients with tumors are modular and individual
endoprosthetics and bioreconstructive interventions. The following issues require solution: improvement and development of techniques
for fixation of segmental allograft and recipient bone, study of bone remodeling processes in conditions of bone allograft and
cytostatics (chemotherapy drugs) action, improvement of segmental allograft quality. Objective. To determine the indications
for allograft replacement of post-resection defects of long bones (and its types) in patients with malignant bone tumors. Methods.
Experimental studies were carried out to study morphological, biomechanical, biochemical changes in experimental rats after bone
allograft under different conditions. Using the finite element method, the tensely deformed conditions in the «allograft – recipientbone
– endoprosthesis» system were assessed to determine the most effective fixation technique of the bone allograft and recipient bone
in imitation of a bone regenerate in different terms after surgery. Results. The effectiveness of allograft prosthesis composite technique
with a step-cut osteotomy and additional bone autoplasty in the contact zone of the allograft and the recipient bone was proven.
It was determined that the use of radiation-sterilized bone allograft in combination with systemic administration of cytostatics leads to
inhibition of bone formation. We developed an algorithm-scheme of surgical treatment of patients with tumors of long bones using
segmental allograft and proposed methods of replacement of postresection bone defects for each localization of tumor lesions. Clinical
approbation was performed. Conclusions. Segmental bone allograft of large post-resection defects of long bones at their tumorous
affection remains an actual and perspective technique of one bioreconstruction. Clear adherence to the indications for this technique
will help to prevent complications and repeated operations.
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).