MATHEMATICAL MODELING OF THE STRESS-STRAIN RELATIONS OF THE FOOT ELEMENTS IN THE CONDITIONS OF LATERAL MALLEOLUS HYPOPLASIA

Abstract

One of the most common complications of long-term talocrural joint (TCJ) injury is the development of chronic instability. Among the risk factors for its occurrence - congenital or acquired shortening (hypoplasia) of the lateral malleolus of varying degrees. Objective. Determine the effect of lateral malleolus hypoplasia on the distribution of stresses in the bone and ligament elements of the foot. Methods. Mathematical modeling of the distal end of the

lower extremity was performed. There are two variants of the position of the heel bone — varus and valgus with an angle of deviation from the vertical axis in both cases 15°. A vertical distributed load of 700 N was applied to the tibial plateau. On the supporting surface of the feet model's were rigidly fixed. Measurements of mechanical stresses were performed at control points. According to the criteria for estimating the stress-strain relations (SSR), the Mises

stress was used. Results. It was determined that lateral malleolus hypoplasia increases the values of stresses on the lateral side of the distal tibial bone from 6.3 MPa to 6.4 MPa, from the medial — on the heel bone from 5.8 MPa to 6.0 MPa, talus from 2.1 MPa to 2.3 MPa. SSR on TCJ are also varies. In the case of a neutral position of the heel bone, lateral malleolus hypoplasia causes a decrease in the values of the ligaments on the lateral side of the TCJ,

which can be explained by their elongation and, consequently, the projection increase in length In the case of varus or valgus position of the heel bone under conditions of lateral ankle hypoplasia, it was found that the varus position of the heel bone overstrains the ligaments on the lateral side, valgus - from the medial. Conclusions. Decreased stress in the ligaments of the TCJ in cases of valgus or varus position of the heel bone is one of the factors reducing the functional stability of the joint and may be the cause of its chronic instability.