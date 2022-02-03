MATHEMATICAL MODELING OF THE STRESS-STRAIN RELATIONS OF THE FOOT ELEMENTS IN THE CONDITIONS OF LATERAL MALLEOLUS HYPOPLASIA
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021449-57
Keywords:Injury of the talocrural joint joint, ligaments, instability, finite element method, lateral malleolus hypoplasia, stress-strain condition
Abstract
One of the most common complications of long-term talocrural joint (TCJ) injury is the development of chronic instability. Among the risk factors for its occurrence - congenital or acquired shortening (hypoplasia) of the lateral malleolus of varying degrees. Objective. Determine the effect of lateral malleolus hypoplasia on the distribution of stresses in the bone and ligament elements of the foot. Methods. Mathematical modeling of the distal end of the
lower extremity was performed. There are two variants of the position of the heel bone — varus and valgus with an angle of deviation from the vertical axis in both cases 15°. A vertical distributed load of 700 N was applied to the tibial plateau. On the supporting surface of the feet model's were rigidly fixed. Measurements of mechanical stresses were performed at control points. According to the criteria for estimating the stress-strain relations (SSR), the Mises
stress was used. Results. It was determined that lateral malleolus hypoplasia increases the values of stresses on the lateral side of the distal tibial bone from 6.3 MPa to 6.4 MPa, from the medial — on the heel bone from 5.8 MPa to 6.0 MPa, talus from 2.1 MPa to 2.3 MPa. SSR on TCJ are also varies. In the case of a neutral position of the heel bone, lateral malleolus hypoplasia causes a decrease in the values of the ligaments on the lateral side of the TCJ,
which can be explained by their elongation and, consequently, the projection increase in length In the case of varus or valgus position of the heel bone under conditions of lateral ankle hypoplasia, it was found that the varus position of the heel bone overstrains the ligaments on the lateral side, valgus - from the medial. Conclusions. Decreased stress in the ligaments of the TCJ in cases of valgus or varus position of the heel bone is one of the factors reducing the functional stability of the joint and may be the cause of its chronic instability.
References
Liabakn, A. P., Burianov, O. A., & Turchin, O. A. (2020). Diagnosis and surgical treatment of anterolateral instability of the ankle joint (guidelines). Kyiv. (in Ukrainian)
Tiazhelov, О. А., & Goncharova, L. D. (2012). Acute ankle injuries. Kharkiv-Donetsk. (in Russian)
Vega, J., Golanó, P., Pellegrino, A., Rabat, E., & Peña, F. (2013). All-inside Arthroscopic lateral collateral ligament repair for ankle instability with a knotless suture anchor technique. Foot & Ankle International, 34(12), 1701-1709. https://doi.org/10.1177/1071100713502322
Yeo, E. D., Park, J. Y., Kim, J. H., & Lee, Y. K. (2017). Comparison of outcomes in patients with generalized ligamentous laxity and without generalized laxity in the Arthroscopic modified Broström operation for chronic lateral ankle instability. Foot & Ankle International, 38(12), 1318-1323. https://doi.org/10.1177/1071100717730336
Guillo, S., Bauer, T., Lee, J., Takao, M., Kong, S., Stone, ... & Calder, J. (2013). Consensus in chronic ankle instability: Aetiology, assessment, surgical indications and place for arthroscopy. Orthopaedics & Traumatology: Surgery & Research, 99(8), S411-S419. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.otsr.2013.10.009
Korolkov, O., Rakhman, P., Karpinsky, M., Shishka, I., & Yaresko, O. (2018). Assessment of stress-strain distribution in flatfoot deformity (Part 1). Orthopaedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (4), 80-84. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872017480-84. (in Ukrainian)
Korolkov, O., Rakhman, P., Karpinsky, M., Shishka, I., & Yaresko, O. (2018). Characteristics of stress-strain foot model before and after subtalar arthroereisis with implants at the treatment of flatfoot (message 2). Orthopaedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (1), 65-71. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872018165-71
Berezovskii, V. A. & Kolotilov, N. N. (1990). Biophysical characteristics of human tissues: A Handbook. Kiyv : Naukova dumka. (in Russian)
Obraztsov, I. F., Adamovich, I. S., & Barer, I. S. (1988). The problem of strength in biomechanics: A study guide for tech. and biol. specialties of universities Universities. Moscow : Vysshaya shkola. (in Russian)
Zenkevich, O. K. (1978). Finite element method in engineering. Moscow: Mir. (in Russian)
Alyamovsky, A. A. (2004). SolidWorks / COSMOSWorks. Finite Element Analysis. Moscow: DMK Press. (in Russian)
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).