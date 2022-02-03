EXPERIMENTAL STUDY OF OSTEOSYNTHESIS STABILITY OF THE DISTAL PART OF THE HUMERUS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021428-32
Keywords:Distal humerus, transosseous osteosynthesis, external osteosynthesis, full-scale biomechanical studies
Abstract
Unresolved issue is improving of the osteosynthesis of extraarticular fractures of the distal humerus. Search for a simplified method of biological fixation, which assumes, with low trauma, to ensure the stable fixation of fragments and movements in the elbow joint in the early postoperative period. Objective.
To carry out a comparative analysis of the bone fragments displacement of the distal humerus in extra-articular fractures, stabilized by extraosseous and transosseous osteosynthesis. Methods. Biomechanical study of the distal humerus model was made. Transosseous osteosynthesis was modeled using the author’s external fixation apparatus (EFA). For comparison, we chose an osteosynthesis with a Y-shaped plate. The humeral models were loaded with an interval and a stepwise increased in the load for compression along the axis, flexion in a parallel plane, as well as perpendicular to the fixing elements of the plate and EFA. The magnitude of the load gradually increased from 0 to 250 N with a step of 50 N. The magnitude of the forces at which, due to the action of various loads, a displacement at the level of the fracture appeared. Results. The analysis of experimental studies showed that the rod apparatus and the plate provide the same stability of fixation of the fragments of the humerus under conditions of axial compression load (p > 0.05). Under the influence of bending loads of more than 100 N in a plane parallel to the fixing elements, the plate had a slight advantage (10 %). A significantly better result (p < 0.01) was obtained when an external device was used under the action of bending loads in a plane perpendicular to the fixing elements. Conclusions. In the case of fractures of the distal humerus, the transosseous osteosynthesis using the proposed external fixation rod device ensures the stability of the fragments under all loading options. It is quite reliable and can be recommended for use in clinical practice.
References
Bilinskyi, P., Tsiura, Y., & Antoniv, V. (2021). Outstanding issues of modern osteosynthesis of humerus fractures. Trauma, 22(1), 5-11. https://doi.org/10.22141/1608-1706.1.22.2021.226391 (in Ukrainian)
Loskutov, O., Domanskyi, A., Zherdev, I., & Lushnya, S. (2019). Analysis of the results of surgical treatment for distal humerus fractures. Trauma, 20(1), 23-27. https://doi.org/10.22141/1608-1706.1.20.2019.158665 (in Ukrainian)
Kurinnyi, I., & Strafun, O. (2019). Results of treatment of patients with distal humerus fractures and their consequences. Trauma, 20(3), 60-67. https://doi.org/10.22141/1608-1706.3.20.2019.172095 (in Ukrainian)
Kochish, A. Y., Maiorov, B. A., & Belenky, I. G. (2016). He new method of minimally invasive osteosythesis of humeral shaft fractures with helical plates. Traumatology and Orthopedics of Russia, 22(3), 99-109. https://doi.org/10.21823/2311-2905-2016-22-3-99-109 (in Russian)
Popsuishapka, O., Litvishko, V., Uzhegova, O., & Pidgaiska, O. (2020). Frequency of complications at shaft fractures according to Kharkiv traumatological medical-social expert committee (MSЕC) data. Orthopaedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 0(1), 20-25. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020120-25 (in Ukrainian)
Bets, I. (2018). Features of treatment of distal metaepiphyseal humerus injuries. Trauma, 19(5), 118-124. https://doi.org/10.22141/1608-1706.5.19.2018.146653
Erokhin, A. N., & Tarchokov, V. T. (2017). Specifics of diaphyseal humerus fractures healing in patients treated by ilizarov external fixation. Traumatology and Orthopedics of Russia, 23(1), 70-80. https://doi.org/10.21823/2311-2905-2017-23-1-70-80
Tarchokov, V., Meshcheriagina, I., D'iachkov, A., & Boichuk, S. (2016). Treatment of the humeral fracture complicated by the ulnar and radial nerve neuropathy. Genij Ortopedii, (1), 85-89. https://doi.org/10.18019/1028-4427-2016-1-85-89
Bodnya, O. I., Slavov, V. H., & Dubovyk, S. L. (2019). Device for transosseous osteosynthesis of distal humerus fractures. Ukraine. Patent 119470 UA. (in Ukrainian)
Downloads
Published
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).