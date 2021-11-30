Sarcopenia, sarcopenic obesity and osteoarthritis
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720213101-106
Keywords:Sarcopenia, sarcopenic obesity, osteoarthritis, lean mass, quality of life
Abstract
Sarcopenia is considered an important geriatric syndrome, the manifestations of which lead to impaired quality of life and increased mortality. Sarcopenia is a disease associated with decreased muscle mass and strength. Sarcopenic obesity is manifested by an increase in subcutaneous or visceral fat, fatty degeneration of muscles, and is also accompanied by impaired muscle function. After the age of 40, an average of 8 % loss of muscle mass is noted, and by the age of 80 this value can reach 50 %. The review examined the relationship between sarcopenia, sarcopenic obesity, and osteoarthritis (OA).
Many exogenous and endogenous factors influence the development and course of OA. Based on the study of mechanisms of cellular and molecular profiles, the specific features for these frequently coexisting pathologies have been identified. The review presents the molecular mechanisms in the development of sarcopenia, sarcopenic obesity and osteoarthritis. Increased fat mass is manifested by increased adipogenesis, expression of inflammatory molecules (leptin, adiponectin, interleukin-1 (IL-1), IL-1b, IL-6 and tumor necrosis factor α) that contribute to chronic low-grade systemic inflammation
and negatively affect muscle and joint quality. The relationship between elevated levels of myostatin and muscle weakness as well as myostatin accumulation in synovial fluid and severity of osteoarthritis was considered. Some common mechanisms in the development of sarcopenia and OA were noted: the influence of oxidative stress, systemic chronic inflammation, and disruption of the signaling pathway of bone morphogenetic proteins. Based on the analysis of associations between sarcopenia, sarcopenic obesity, and OA, population-based studies have revealed a high prevalence of knee OA with an increased risk among men with sarcopenic obesity. Women with sarcopenia and sarcopenic obesity had a high risk of knee OA in both groups. The review reviewed the prevention and treatment of the combined pathology, in particular the effect of sarcopenia on the results of total joint а rthroplasty in patients with OA. In general, sarcopenia, sarcopenic obesity, and OA can be considered as concomitant age-associated diseases that jointly affect quality of life and life expectancy.
