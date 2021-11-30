The concept of postural pattern formation in patients with posttraumatic diaphyseal deformities of the long bones of lower extremities
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872021310-17
Keywords:Postural pattern, posttraumatic deformity, lower extremity, secondary changes, adaptive changes
Abstract
Objective. To invent the concept of new postural pattern formation in the consequence of severe injury of lower extremities associated with the development of «syndrome of posttraumatic diaphyseal deformities of lower extremities». Methods. The classic model of the development of transformation «health–disease», that was initially worked out in 1960th years, has been used to build up a concept of the returning of patient from trauma to relative health. The idea of this approach was to make analogy of regulatory process under the conditions of disease with emergency control in
sophisticated technical systems of automatic control. The results of instrumental investigation of patients and mathematic modelling was used. Results. In the case of the development of «syndrome of posttraumatic diaphyseal deformities of lower extremities» in addition to decreased muscular strength, joints stiffness and limb lengthening the complex of following complications occurs: anatomical disarrangements in adjusted joints and muscular imbalance. If the deformity development is accompanied by the saved weightbearing function of the limb a compensatory mechanism in length of time and in a process of walking capacity restitution creates new «body scheme» and stereotypes of walking and standing. Inherent program of movement substitutes with acquired one. If the deformity occurs just on one lower extremity the anatomical disarrangements of the whole skeletal system take place: the tilt
of pelvis and spine, hip abduction/adduction contracture, varus/valgus deformity in knee joint, the disturbance of weightbearing capacity of feet with different derangements in ankle and subtalar joints (including varus/valgus deformities). The severity of these secondary changes depends upon the value of deformity, general and psychological status of patient. Outcomes. Invented concept of new postural pattern formation in consequence of severe injury
of lower extremities associated with the development of «syndrome of posttraumatic diaphyseal deformities of lower extremities» allows to assess and understand a locomotor behavior of patient and take it into consideration in treatment planning.
References
Malyarenko, Yu. E., Malyarenko, T. N., Bykov, A. T., & Sophiades, N. F. (2010). Biomedical essence of health. Military medicine, 4, 123–131. [in Russian]
Feorov, V. I. (2007). Physiology and cybernetics: the history of the interpenetration of ideas, current state and prospects. Advances in Physiological Sciences, 38(3), 72–86. [in Russian]
Stupakov, G. P. (1999). The concept of a healthy person. Мoscow. [in Russian]
Malyarenko, Yu.E., Bykov, A. T., & Malyarenko, T. N. (2005). From the methodology of the systemic approach to the technology of complex correction of the functional state. Valeologiya, (3), 9–16. [in Russian]
Korzh, N. A., Gerasimenko, S. I., Klimovitsky, V. G., Loskutov, A.E., Romanenko, K.K., & Gerasimenko, A.S. (2010). The prevalence of bone fractures and the results of their treatment in Ukraine (clinical and epidemiological study). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, (3), 5–14. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-5987201035-14. [in Russian]
Gubler, E.V. (1965). Disease as a process of emergency regulation in a living organism. Bionics, Moscow. [in Russian]
Gubler, E.V., Pervozvansky, A.A., & Chelpanov, I. B. (1967). Processes of emergency regulation in a living organism as a factor of its reliability under destructive effects. Bionics Questions. [in Russian]
Biological and Medical Cybernetics: A Handbook (1986). Kiev: Scientific thought. [in Russian]
Gubler, E. V. (1990). Informatics in pathology, clinical medicine and pediatrics. Leningrad: Medicine. [in Russian]
Fedorov, V. I. (2000). Principles of organization and functioning of living systems. Novosibirsk. [in Russian]
Grigoriev, A. I., & Baevsky, R. M. (2001). The concept of health and the problem of norms in space medicine. Moscow. [in Russian]
Dudel, J., Ruegg, I., Schmidt, R., Janig, V., Schmidt, R., & Tevs, G. (1985). Human physiology. Moscow: Mir. [in Russian]
Roland, P. E. (1984). Organization of motor control by the normal human brain. Human neurobiology, 2(4), 205–216.
Tyazhelov, O. A., Karpinsky, M. Yu., Karpinskaya, O. D., Branitsky, O., & Khaled, O. (2020). Pathological postural patterns under conditions of long-term osteoarthritis of the joints of the lower extremities. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 1, 26–32. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020126-32. [in Ukrainian]
Hortobágyi, T., Dempsey, L., Fraser, D., Zheng, D., Hamilton, G., Lambert, J., & Dohm, L. (2000). Changes in muscle strength, muscle fibre size and myofibrillar gene expression after immobilization and retraining in humans. The Journal of Physiology, 524(1), 293-304. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1469-7793.2000.00293.x
Romanenko, K. K., Doluda, Ya. A., Zlatnik, R. V., Yakovenko, S. M., Karpinska, O. D., Prozorovsky, D. V., & Poplavska, K. S. (2018). Features of structural and functional disorders of the muscles of the lower extremities in patients with post-traumatic extra-articular deformities of the femur and tibia (ultrasonographic studies). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 2, 68–77. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030- 59872018268-77. [in Ukrainian]
Korzh, M. O., Romanenko, K. K., Karpinsky, M. Yu., Doluda, Ya. A., & Prozorovsky, D. V. (2016). Matoma modeling of the influence of shin bone deformation on the load of the joints of the lower extremity. Trauma, 3, 23–24. [in Ukrainian]
Romanenko, K. K., Doluda, Ya. A., Karpinsky, M. Yu., & Prozorovsky, D. V. (2017). Peculiarities of the ability of patients with post-traumatic extra-articular deformities of the femur and tibia (statographic studies). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 2, 35–44. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872017235-44. [in Ukrainian]
Turk, M. A., & Weber, R. J. (2005). Congenital and childhood-onset disabilities: age-related changes and secondary conditions in mobility impairments. Physical medicine and rehabilitation. Principles and practice. 4th ed. 2(71), 1519–1529.
Downloads
Published
Issue
Section
License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available after 6 months from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).