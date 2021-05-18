Features of medical care in patientswith elbow joint gunshot wounds

Bur’yanov, O. A., Komarov, M. P., & Likhodiy, V. V. (2015). Methodical development of classes to prepare students on the topic: “Gunshot wounds of the upper and lower extremities stream”. Chronicle of traumatology and orthopedics, 12, 3–32. [in Ukrainian]

Akhmedov, B. A., & Tikhilov, R. M. (2008). Surgical treatment of intra-articular gunshot injuries of large joints of the extremities. Traumatology and Orthopedics of Russia, 2(48), 5–13. [in Russian]

Borzykh, N. O., Strafun, O. S., & Vlasenko, M. O. (2018). Surgical treatment of the wounded with gunshot penetrating injuries of the elbow joint. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 1(610), 29–33. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872018129-33. [in Ukrainian]

Aslanyan, S. A., Zarutsky, Ya. L., & Shudrak, A. A. (2015). Instructions on military field surgery: for the medical staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies. Kyiv: Chalchynska N. V. [in Ukrainian]

Stanely, D., & Trail, I. A. (2011). Operative Elbow Surgery: Expert Consult. Churchill Livingstone Elsevier

Shapovalov, V. M., & Khominets, V. V. (2010). Possibilities of sequential osteosynthesis in the treatment of wounded with gunshot fractures of the long bones of the extremities. Genius of Orthopedics, 3, 5–12. [in Russian]

Radchenko, O. M. (2016). Pathology of the heart associated with combat trauma: from the First World War to our times. Therapia. Ukrainian Medical Bulletin, 6(110), 46–48. [in Ukrainian]

Loskutov, O. E., Zarutsky, Ya. L. (2018). Modern concept of diagnosis and treatment of gunshot and mine-explosive wounds of the extremities. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 2, 57–62. https://doi.org/10.15674 / 0030-59872018257-62. [in Ukrainian]