Helal and Weil osteotomy in the treatment of metatarsalgia in the conditions of the transverse deformity forefoot

Nix, S., Smith, M., & Vicenzino, B. (2010). Prevalence of hallux valgus in the general population: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of Foot and Ankle Research, 3(1). https://doi.org/10.1186/1757-1146-3-21

Vincent, J. (1994). Hallux valgus and forefoot surgery. New York: Churchill Livingstone.

Helal, B. (1975). Metatarsal osteotomy for metatarsalgia. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 57-B(2), 187-192. https://doi.org/10.1302/0301-620x.57b2.187

Trnka, H. J., Kabon, B., Zettl, R., Kaider, A., Salzer, M., & Ritschl, P. (1996). Helal metatarsalosteotomy for the treatment of metatarsalgia: a critical analysis of results. Orthopaedics, 19(5), 457-461

Muller, T., Dereymaecker, G., Victor, J., Stuer, P., & Fabry, G. (1994). Long-term functional results after the Helal osteotomy. Foot Diseases, 1, 69-77

Trnka, H., Mühlbauer, M., Zettl, R., Myerson, M. S., & Ritschl, P. (1999). Comparison of the results of the Weil and Helal osteotomies for the treatment of Metatarsalgia secondary to dislocation of the lesser Metatarsophalangeal joints. Foot & Ankle International, 20(2), 72-79. https://doi.org/10.1177/107110079902000202

Protsko, V. G., Zagorodny, N. V., & Taj, A. A. (2018). A way to eliminate metatarsalgia and deformity of the fingers with transverse flat feet. Panent 2675455. Russia. [in Russian]

Taj, A. A., Protsko, V. G., Cherevtsov, V. N., & Volkov, A. V. (2017). Comparison of the results of Helal and Weil osteotomy for the treatment of metatarsalgia in secondary dislocation in the metatarsophalangeal joints of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th metatarsal bones. Diary of Kazanskaya medical school, 3(17), 54-61. [in Russian]

Barouk, L. S. (1994). L’osteotomie cervico-cephalique de Weil dans les metatarsalgiesmedianes. Medecine et Chirurgie du Pied, 10, 23–33

Besse, J. (2017). Metatarsalgia. Orthopaedics & Traumatology: Surgery & Research, 103(1), S29-S39. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.otsr.2016.06.020

Leemrijse, T., Maestro, M., Tribak, K., Gombault, V., Devos Bevernage, B., & Deleu, P. (2012). L’ostéotomie SCARF sans ostéosynthèse dans Le traitement de l’hallux valgus. Revue de Chirurgie Orthopédique et Traumatologique, 98(8), 827-833. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rcot.2012.07.011

Coughlin, M. J., Baumfeld, D. S., & Nery, C. (2011). Second MTP joint instability: Grading of the deformity and description of surgical repair of capsular insufficiency. The Physician and Sportsmedicine, 39(3), 132-141. https://doi.org/10.3810/psm.2011.09.1929

Wolf, M. D. (1973). Metatarsal osteotomy for the relief of painful metatarsal callosities. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 55(8), 1760-1762. https://doi.org/10.2106/00004623-197355080-00024

Barouk, L. S. (2005). The BRT proximal metatarsal osteotomy. Forefoot Reconstruction, 139-154. https://doi.org/10.1007/2-287-28937-2_3

Khurana, A., Kadamabande, S., James, S., Tanaka, H., & Hariharan, K. (2011). Weil osteotomy: Assessment of medium term results and predictive factors in recurrent metatarsalgia. Foot and Ankle Surgery, 17(3), 150-157. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fas.2010.04.003

Maestro, M., Besse, J., Ragusa, M., & Berthonnaud, E. (2003). Forefoot morphotype study and planning method for forefoot osteotomy. Foot and Ankle Clinics, 8(4), 695-710. https://doi.org/10.1016/s1083-7515(03)00148-7

Mann, R. A., & Coughlin, M. J. (1999). Adult hallux valgus. Surgery of the foot and ankle. 7th ed. — St. Louis : Mosby

Prozorovsky, D. V., & Buznitsky, R. I. (2020). Osteotomy Helal in the surgical treatment of metatarsalgia. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 3, 67-71. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020367-71. [in Russian]

Ibrahim, T., Beiri, A., Azzabi, M., Best, A. J., Taylor, G. J., & Menon, D. K. (2007). Reliability and validity of the subjective component of the American orthopaedic foot and ankle society clinical rating scales. The Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery, 46(2), 65-74. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.jfas.2006.12.002