Efficiency of concentrated bone marrow aspirate combination with temporary fixation of the scaphoid-trapezius-trapezoidal joint in Kienbeck’s disease
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020443-48
Keywords:Bone marrow aspirate concentrate, lunate bone, radiography, joint instability, bone remodeling, osteonecrosis
AbstractMethod of concentrated bone marrow aspirate (BMAC) injection into aseptic bone necrosis of different localizations are described in the literature, however, without demonstrating structural and functional results for Kienbeck’s disease. Objective. To establish functional and radiological changes at injection of concentrated bone marrow aspirate into lunate bone in combination with scaphoid-trapezoid-trapezius joint temporary fixation in patients with idiopathic lunate bone necrosis. Methods. The procedure was performed in 11 patients. Age 18–46 years (28,9 ± 9,5) 6 women, 5 males. Kienbeck's disease stage II — 4 patients, IIIa — in 2, IIIb in 5 patients. Bone marrow aspirate concentration from the iliac bone was obtained using Arthrex-Angel technique, injection of 2–3 ml of the concentrate with intraosseous needle under X-ray control into the focus of aseptic necrosis of the lunate bone, STT-fixation of the wrist joint in the position of rotational correction of the scaphoid. Immobilization followed for 2 months, than removal of the K-wires and rehabilitation. X-ray, CT control and DASH testing before the procedure and in a year. Results. Five patients (45 %) had a distinct positive clinical and radiological dynamics, definite positive changes on CT (pathological fracture consolidation, lunate bone remodeling), as well as DASH scale improvement, maintenance of wrist joint radiometric parameters and an increase in strength and range of motions in the wrist. Four patients had no significant dynamics, and in two patients there was a distinct decline in function, advance lunate bone destruction, and an increased wrist joint instability. Conclusions. The technique requires advance revision of the conditions under which it demonstrates its effectiveness. Today it can be recommended in addition to other surgical procedures (shortening of the radius, STT arthrodesis), which have more predicted effectiveness.
References
Grigorovsky, V. V., Strafun, S. S., & Tymoshenko, S. V. (2013). Histopathology and morphometric parameters of the tissues of the wrist joint in the case of ischemic osteonecrosis of the crescent bone of the wrist (Kinbeck's disease). Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 1, 60-66. https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872013160-66. [in Ukrainian]
Ogawa, T., Ochiai, N., Tanaka, T., Hara, Y., & Nishiura, Y. (2013). A new treatment strategy for Kienböck’s disease: Combination of bone marrow transfusion, low-intensity pulsed ultrasound therapy, and external fixation. Journal of Orthopaedic Science, 18(2), 230-237. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00776-012-0332-7
Ikeguchi, R., Aoyama, T., Kakinoki, R., Ueda, M., Kasai, Y., Maekawa, T., … & Toguchida, J. (2019). A clinical trial for Kienböck disease by cultured autologous multipotent mesenchymal stromal cells augmented with vascularized bone grafts: A report of five cases. Journal of Orthopaedic Science, 24(4), 750-756. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jos.2017.02.002
Arbeloa-Gutierrez, L., Dean, C. S., Chahla, J., & Pascual-Garrido, C. (2016). Core decompression augmented with autologous bone marrow aspiration concentrate for early avascular necrosis of the femoral head. Arthroscopy Techniques, 5(3), e615-e620. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eats.2016.02.009
Lichtman, D. M., Alexander, A. H., Mack, G. R., & Gunther, S. F. (1982). Kienböck's disease—Update on silicone replacement arthroplasty. The Journal of Hand Surgery, 7(4), 343-347. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0363-5023(82)80142-1
Hudak, P. L., Amadio, P. C., Bombardier, C., Beaton, D., Cole, D., Davis, A., … & Wright, J. (1996). Development of an upper extremity outcome measure: The DASH (disabilities of the arm, shoulder, and head). American Journal of Industrial Medicine, 29(6), 602-608. https://doi.org/10.1002/(sici)1097-0274(199606)29:6<602::aid-ajim4>3.0.co;2-l
Mann, F. A., Wilson, A. J., & Gilula, L. A. (1992). Radiographic evaluation of the wrist: What does the hand surgeon want to know? Radiology, 184(1), 15-24. https://doi.org/10.1148/radiology.184.1.1609073
Downloads
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2021 Sergey Tymochenko, Igor Gajovich, Sаmir Аbbasov, Аndrij Lysak
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available after 6 months from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).