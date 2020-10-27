DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720203110
Nurlan Dzhumagulovich Batpenov
Abstract
The article is dedicated to the memory of the outstanding scientist, doctor, honored worker of Kazakhstan, head of the Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, doctor of medical sciences, professor of academician of NAS RK Batpenov Nurlan Dzhumagulovich.
