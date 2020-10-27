Helal osteotomy at surgical treatment of metatarsalgia

Besse, J. (2017). Metatarsalgia. Orthopaedics & Traumatology: Surgery & Research, 103(1), S29-S39. doi:10.1016/j.otsr.2016.06.020

Nguyen, U., Hillstrom, H., Li, W., Dufour, A., Kiel, D., Procter-Gray, E., … Hannan, M. (2010). Factors associated with hallux valgus in a population-based study of older women and men: The mobilize Boston study. Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 18(1), 41-46. doi:10.1016/j.joca.2009.07.008

Regnauld, B. (1986). The foot (Technigues Chimgicales du Pied). NY : Springer–Verlag

Nix, S., Smith, M., & Vicenzino, B. (2010). Prevalence of hallux valgus in the general population: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of Foot and Ankle Research, 3(1). doi:10.1186/1757-1146-3-21

Vincent, J. (1994). Hallux valgus and forefoot surgery. NY: Churchill Livingstone

Viladot, A. (1973). Metatarsalgia due to biomechanic alterations of the forefoot. Orthopedic Clinics of North America, 4(1), 165–178

Magnan, B., Pezzè, L., Rossi, N., & Bartolozzi, P. (2005). Percutaneous distal metatarsal osteotomy for correction of hallux valgus. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery-American Volume, 87(6), 1191-1199. doi:10.2106/00004623-200506000-00002

Lelievre, J. (1981). Pathologie du pied. Paris: Masson

Maestro, M., Besse, J., Ragusa, M., & Berthonnaud, E. (2003). Forefoot morphotype study and planning method for forefoot osteotomy. Foot and Ankle Clinics, 8(4), 695-710. doi:10.1016/s1083-7515(03)00148-7

Helal, B. (1975). Metatarsal osteotomy for metatarsalgia. The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. British volume, 57-B(2), 187-192. doi:10.1302/0301-620x.57b2.187

Trnka, H. J., Kabon, B., Zettl, R., Kaider, A., Salzer, M., & Ritschl, P. (1996). Helal metatarsalosteotomy for the treatment of metatarsalgia: a critical analysis of results. Orthopaedics, 19(5), 457–461

Muller, T., Dereymaecker, G., & Victor, J. (1994). Long-term functional results after the Helal osteotomy. Foot Diseases, 1, 69–77

Trnka, H., Mühlbauer, M., Zettl, R., Myerson, M. S., & Ritschl, P. (1999). Comparison of the results of the Weil and Helal osteotomies for the treatment of Metatarsalgia secondary to dislocation of the lesser Metatarsophalangeal joints. Foot & Ankle International, 20(2), 72-79. doi:10.1177/107110079902000202

Protsko, V. G., Zagorodny, N. V., & Taj A. A. (2018). Method for eliminating metatarsalgia and deformity of fingers with transverse flat feet. Russian Federation. Patent 2675455 RU. [in Russian]

Taj, A. A., Protsko, V. G., Cherevtsov, V. N., & Volkov, A. V. (2017). Comparison of the results of Helal and Weil osteotomies for the treatment of metatarsalgia in secondary dislocation in the metatarsophalangeal joints of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th metatarsal bones. Diary of the Kazan Medical School, 3(17), 54–61. [in Russian]

Wolf, M. D. (1973). Metatarsal osteotomy for the relief of painful metatarsal callosities. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 55(8), 1760-1762. doi:10.2106/00004623-197355080-00024

Barouk, L. S. (2005). The BRT Proximal Metatarsal Osteotomy. Forefoot Reconstruction. Paris: Springer

Mann, R. A., & Coughlin, M. J. (1999). Adult hallux valgus. Surgery of the foot and ankle. St. Louis: Mosby

Cook, J. J., Cook, E. A., Rosenblum, B. I., Landsman, A. S., & Roukis, T. S. (2011). Validation of the American College of foot and ankle surgeons scoring scales. The Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery, 50(4), 420-429. doi:10.1053/j.jfas.2011.03.005