Stanislav Dmytrovych Shevchenko

Staff of "ORTHOPAEDICS, TRAUMATOLOGY AND PROSTHETICS"

Abstract

On April 21, 2020, an outstanding orthopedist-traumatologist,scientist and surgeon, a wonderful man, Doctor of Medical Sciences,Professor Stanislav Shevchenko passed away.



