Posttraumatic deformities of the bones, forming knee joint: general evaluation and treatment tactics

McKellop, H. A., Sigholm, G., Redfern, F. C., Doyle, B., Sarmiento, A., & Luck, J. V. (1991). The effect of simulated fracture-angulations of the tibia on cartilage pressures in the knee joint. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 73(9), 1382-1391. doi: 10.2106/00004623-199173090-00014

Hierholzer, G., & Müller, K. (2012). Corrective osteotomies of the lower extremity after trauma. Berlin-Heidelberg: Springer-Verlag, 1985. doi: 10.1007/978-3-642-70774-2

Paley, D. (2002). Principles of deformity correction. doi: 10.1007/978-3-642-59373-4

Probe, R. A. (2003). Lower extremity angular Malunion: Evaluation and surgical correction. Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, 11(5), 302-311. doi: 10.5435/00124635-200309000-00003

Marti, R. K., & van Heerwaarden, R. J. (2008). Osteotomies for posttraumatic deformities. Georg Thieme Verlag

Green, S. A., & Gibbs, P. (1994). The relationship of angulation to translation in fracture deformities. The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, 76(3), 390-397. doi: 10.2106/00004623-199403000-00009

Badhe, N. P., & Forster, I. W. (2001). High tibial osteotomy in knee instability: The rationale of treatment and early results. Knee Surgery, Sports Traumatology, Arthroscopy, 10(1), 38-43. doi: 10.1007/s001670100244

Romanenko, K. K., Doluda, Ya. A., & Zlatnik, R. V. (2018). Investigation of secondary changes in the tissues of patients with post-traumatic extra-articular deformities of the femur and tibia. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 2, 68-77. doi: 10.15674/003059872018268-77. [in Ukrainian]

Romanenko, K. K., Doluda, Ya. A., Karpinskyi, M. Yu., & Prozorovskyi, D. V. (2017). Features of gestational capacity of patients with post-traumatic extra-articular deformities of the femur and tibia (statographic studies).Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 2, 35-44. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872017235-44. [in Ukrainian]

Rodriguez-Merchan, E. C. (2013). Traumatic injuries of the Knee. Springer-Verlag Mailand. doi: 10.1007/978-88-470-5298-7

Hughes, A., Heidari, N., Mitchell, S., Livingstone, J., Jackson, M., Atkins, R., & Monsell, F. (2017). Computer hexapod-assisted orthopaedic surgery provides a predictable and safe method of femoral deformity correction. The Bone & Joint Journal, 99-B(2), 283-288. doi: 10.1302/0301-620x.99b2.bjj-2016-0271.r1

Popsuishapka, O. K., & Khmyzov, S. O. (2003). External fixation device. Ukraine. Patent 53904 A. [in Ukrainian]

Popsuishapka, O. K., & Khmyzov, S. O. (2002). Apparatus for external fixation of bone fragments. Ukraine. Patent 49433 А. [in Ukrainian]