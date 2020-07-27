DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872020275-79

Device for bone chips filtration

Sergei Kirilenko, Vladimir Rozhin, Eldar Nadyrov, Vladimir Nikolaev, Andrei Mazurenko, Artem Dobysh

Abstract


Application of grafts for bone grafting is essential for spine surgery, traumatology and orthopedics, oncology, maxillofacial surgery. However, there is no ideal graft that would have all the necessary properties (osteogenic, osteoconductive, osteoinductive) and it would not have significant disadvantages. At spinal surgery, high-speed bone milling machines are used during decompression. In the case of bone tissue resection an equivalent amount of bone chips appears which is routinely aspirated and disposed of together with blood and destroyed tissues. At the same time at bone grafting there is a shortage of local graft material. Objective: to acquaint readers with the possibility of obtaining bone grafts with the help of the developed device as a high-speed bone surgical reamer during spinal fusion. Methods: a device for filtering bone chips is created, consisting of a flask and a filter element inside it, connected in parallel to the aspiration system. The device allows preserving a sufficient amount of bone-grafting material, which consists of bone tissue elements, fibrin clot, bone marrow cells, platelets, mesenchymal stromal cells and others. Results: a clinical example of its application at transforaminal interbody fusion at the level of the lumbar segment LIV–LV is presented. The device differs favorably from the known ease of assembly, reusability (possibility of repeated sterilization) and placement on the operating table. Conclusions: the application of a bone filter is appropriate in the case of spine decompression of a high-speed bone reamer, when the stage of surgery is bone grafting. Do not use the device in case of spine tumors, spondylitis, spondylodiscitis.

Keywords


reamer; grafting; device; spine fusion; chips; bone graft

References


