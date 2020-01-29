Experimental study of the patellar tendon fixation strength after its reconstruction

Elomaa, I., Blomqvist, C., Saeter, G., Åkerman, M., Stenwig, E., Wiebe, T., & Alvegård, T. (2000). Five-year results in Ewing's sarcoma. The Scandinavian Sarcoma Group experience with the SSG IX protocol. European Journal of Cancer, 36 (7), 875–880. doi: 10.1016/s0959-8049(00)00028-9

Bickels, J., Wittig, J. C., Kollender, Y., Neff, R. S., Kellar-Graney, K., Meller, I., & Malawer, M. M. (2001). Reconstruction of the extensor mechanism after proximal tibia endoprosthetic replacement. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 16 (7), 856–862. doi: 10.1054/arth.2001.25502

Holzapfel, B. M., Pilge, H., Toepfer, A., Jakubietz, R. G., Gollwitzer, H., Rechl, H., von Eisenhart-Rothe, R., & Rudert. M. (2012). Proximal tibial replacement and alloplastic reconstruction of the extensor mechanism after bone tumor resection [in German]. Operative Orthopädie und Traumatologie, 24, 247–262. doi: 10.1007/s00064-012-0187-2.

Shimose, S., Sugita, T., Kubo, T., Matsuo, T., & Ochi, M. (2005). Reconstructed patellar tendon length after proximal tibia prosthetic replacement. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 439(&NA;), 176–180. doi: 10.1097/01.blo.0000176150.16509.33

Colangeli, M., Donati, D., Benedetti, M. G., Catani, F., Gozzi, E., Montanari, E., & Giannini, S. (2007). Total knee replacement versus osteochondral allograft in proximal tibia bone tumours. International Orthopaedics, 31 (6), 823–829. doi: 10.1007/s00264-006-0256-y

Wunder, J. S., Leitch, K., Griffin, A. M., Davis, A. M., & Bell, R. S. (2001). Comparison of two methods of reconstruction for primary malignant tumors at the knee: A sequential cohort study. Journal of Surgical Oncology, 77 (2), 89–99. doi: 10.1002/jso.1076

Ayerza, M. A., Aponte-Tinao, L. A., Abalo, E., & Muscolo, D. L. (2006). Continuity and function of patellar tendon host-donor suture in tibial allograft. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 450, 33–38. doi: 10.1097/01.blo.0000229291.21722.b5

Chim, H., Tan, B., Tan, M. H., Tan, K., & Song, C. (2007). Optimizing the use of local muscle flaps for knee megaprosthesis coverage. Annals of Plastic Surgery, 59 (4), 398–403. doi: 10.1097/01.sap.0000258955.27987.17

El-Sherbiny M. 2008. Pedicled gastrocnemius flap: clinical application in limb sparing surgical resection of sarcoma around the knee region and popliteal fossa. Journal of the Egyptian National Cancer Institute, 20 (2), 196–207.

Gosheger, G., Hillmann, A., Lindner, N., R??dl, R., Hoffmann, C., Borger, H., & Winkelmann, W. (2001). Soft tissue reconstruction of megaprostheses using a Trevira Tube. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 393, 264–271. doi:10.1097/00003086-200112000-00030

Kendall, S., Singer, G., Briggs, T., & Cannon, S. (2000). A functional analysis of massive knee replacement after extra-articular resections of primary bone tumors. The Journal of Arthroplasty, 15 (6), 754–760. doi: 10.1054/arth.2000.8104

Tan, P., Yong, B., Wang, J., Huang, G., Yin, J., Zou, C., & Shen, J. (2012). Analysis of the efficacy and prognosis of limb-salvage surgery for osteosarcoma around the knee. European Journal of Surgical Oncology (EJSO), 38 (12), 1171–1177. doi: 10.1016/j.ejso.2012.07.003

Titus, V., & Clayer, M. (2008). Protecting a patellar ligament reconstruction after proximal tibial resection: a simplified approach. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 466 (7), 1749–1754. doi: 10.1007/s11999-008-0239-y

Wang, T. Y., Dormans, J. P., & Chang, B. (2012). Soft-tissue optimization of limb salvage with knee endoprosthesis. Annals of Plastic Surgery, 69 (5), 560–564. doi: 10.1097/sap.0b013e3182223d5b

Nasledov, A. SPSS 19: professional statistical data analysis. St. Petersburg: Peter, 2011. [in Russian]

Vyrva, O. Ye., & Skoryk, I. O. (2019). Modular endoprosthetics proximal tibia in case of giant cell tumor. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 1, 72–77. DOI: 10.15674/0030-59872019172-77. [in Ukrainian]

Gosheger, G., Hillmann, A., Lindner, N., R??dl, R., Hoffmann, C., B??rger, H., & Winkelmann, W. (2001). Soft tissue reconstruction of megaprostheses using a Trevira Tube. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, 393, 264–271. doi: 10.1097/00003086-200112000-00030

Pilge, H., Holzapfel, B. M., Rechl, H., Prodinger, P. M., Lampe, R., Saur, U., & Gollwitzer, H. (2015). Function of the extensor mechanism of the knee after using the «patellar-loop technique» to reconstruct the patellar tendon when replacing the proximal tibia for tumour. The Bone & Joint Journal, 97-B (8), 1063–1069. doi: 10.1302/0301-620x.97b8.35440

Vyrva, O. Ye., Skoryk, I. O., Shevchenko, I. V., Malyk, R. V., Golovina, Ya. O., & Mikhanovskiy, D. O. (2019). Proximal tibia modular endoprosthetic replacement. analysis of complications. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, 2, 67–73. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872019267-73. [in Ukrainian]

Vyrva, O. Ye. (2008). Reconstruction of soft tissues during modular megaendoprosthetics in patients with malignant bone tumors. Orthopedics, traumatology and prosthetics, 4, 54–61. [in Russian]

Vyrva, O. Ye. (2013). Modular individual endoprosthetics in the treatment of malignant tumors of the long bones: abstract of the dissertation of Doctor of Medical Sciences. Kyiv. [in Ukrainian]

Bus, M. P., Van de Sande, M. A., Fiocco, M., Schaap, G. R., Bramer, J. A., & Dijkstra, P. D. (2015). What are the long-term results of MUTARS® modular endoprostheses for reconstruction of tumor resection of the distal femur and proximal tibia? Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research®, 475 (3), 708–718. doi: 10.1007/s11999-015-4644-8