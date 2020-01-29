DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019426-36
The results of clinical trial with polylactide implants for osteosynthesis of proximal humerus fractures in patients with osteoporosis
Proximal humerus fractures (AO/OTA 11) occur in 5–6 % of the trauma structure and most often are in people older than 50 years. There is no currently existing universally accepted approach to the treatment of proximal humerus fractures with osteoporosis. Objective: to analyze the results of surgical treatment of patients with multifragments proximal humerus fractures and osteoporosis using PHILOS type plate and polylactide implants. Methods: 38 women with osteoporosis were made surgeries with PHILOS and polylactide implants; their age was from 54 to 78 years, at the period 2015–2019. 32 patients had three-fragment proximal humerus fracture by Neer (AO/OTA 11-B), 6 — four-fragment (AO/OTA 11-C). The results were evaluated by Constant-Murley Shoulder Score in 3, 6, 12 and 24 months after surgery. Results: there was fracture healing in all patients. We did not observe any avascular head necrosis. The average score by Constant-Murley Shoulder Score after 3, 6, 12 and 24 months after surgery was equal to 78.2; 82.1; 87.2 and 87.2 points, respectively. One patient had a perforation by screw; two patients had a superficial infection that was eliminated with antibacterial therapy. There was a secondary displacement of small tubercle of the humeral head up to 8–10 mm in one patient after 3 months without any harm to shoulder joint function. Conclusions. PHILOS plates with reinforcement of polylactide implants allowed to achieve 89.5 % positive results in the period from 6 to 24 months after the surgery in patients with multifragments proximal humerus fractures and osteoporosis. There is low level of complications comparing with other available methods (mean score for Constant-Murley Shoulder Score 87.2).
