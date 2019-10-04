Bone mineral density and the level of active metabolites of vitamin d in postmenopausal women with spinal osteochondrosis

In the elderly and senile age, osteoporosis and spinal osteochondrosis are found with high frequency, which determines the study of their common development mechanisms.

Objective: to study the level of 25(OH)D and 1.25(OH) 2 D 3 and indicators of bone metabolism in the blood serum of postmenopausal women with spinal osteochondrosis and low bone mineral density (BMD).

Methods: a retrospective analysis was performed using bone densitometer (Explorer QDR W, Hologic) data; BMD of the lumbar spine and proximal femur was assessed in 123 postmenopausal women with clinically and radiologically confirmed spinal osteochondrosis. The active serum metabolites of vitamin D (1.25(OH) 2 D 3 , 25(OH)D) were studied in the blood serum of patients by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay; total and ionized calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, acid and alkaline phosphatase activity were determined.

Results: in postmenopausal women with spinal osteochondrosis and decreased BMD, the average values of 25(OH)D were recorded at the level of insufficiency, and 1.25(OH) 2 D 3 was at deficiency level. Among them osteoporosis was diagnosed in 67.5 %. A reduced level of magnesium was detected in 52.8 % (65) of the women examined, a reduced level of ionized calcium was detected in 60.9 % (75). Moreover, in patients with a deficiency of 25(OH)D, the serum magnesium level was on average lower than normal and by 1.2 times (p < 0.05) lower compared to the group with 25(OH) D deficiency. The level of total calcium was lower than the reference values in 26.8 % (33) patients, phosphorus was lower in 4.1 % (5).