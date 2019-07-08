DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720192100-101
Vilen Feodosievych Venger
Abstract
The article is dedicated to the memory of the famous Ukrainian scientist orthopedic and traumatologist, veteran of Odessa National Medical University, doctor of medical sciences, Professor Venger Vilen Feodosievych.
