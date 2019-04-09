Ivan Mykhaylovych Rublenyk

Staff BSMU

Abstract

On January 15, 2019, after a long illness, a talented orthopedist traumatologist, a former head of the department of traumatology, orthopedics and neurosurgery at the Bukovyna State Medical University, the Honored Doctor of Ukraine, academician of UANNP, doctor of medical sciences, professor Rublenyk Ivan Mykhaylovych died.