Ivan Mykhaylovych Rublenyk
On January 15, 2019, after a long illness, a talented orthopedist traumatologist, a former head of the department of traumatology, orthopedics and neurosurgery at the Bukovyna State Medical University, the Honored Doctor of Ukraine, academician of UANNP, doctor of medical sciences, professor Rublenyk Ivan Mykhaylovych died.
