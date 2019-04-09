DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872019145-50
The results of rehabilitation measures in patients with consequences of spine and spinal cord injuries
Abstract
Trauma and diseases of the spinal cord lead to a complex of symptoms, which affect all body functions, both below and above the level of damage. The main clinical manifestation of spinal cord injury is a syndrome of movement disorders, the complexity and severity of which underlie disability.
Objective: to increase the effectiveness of rehabilitation of patients with consequences of spine and spinal cord injuries.
Methods: we analyzed the results of rehabilitation measures in 325 patients with the consequences of spine and spinal cord injuries according to the developed system. which provides the necessary amount of clinical and functional studies, individual testing of patients, providing them with technical means of rehabilitation and additional tools for walking.
Results: the implementation of the proposed rehabilitation measures allowed patients with the Ist level of dependence on the loss of motor function to obtain improvements in 92.2 %; in patients with level II, 64.6 % had the opportunity to move from bed to a wheelchair and back, and 35.4 % had the opportunity to move in braces; patients with level III mastered walking in braces with additional support within the room, and patients with level IV loss of motor functions improved the pattern of walking, support ability and social adaptation.
Conclusions: a positive result of rehabilitation of patients with consequences of spine and spinal cord injuries is possible with an integrated approach to assessing their physical state and the degree of motor functions loss, based on a combination of the developed methods of physical rehabilitation and existing international tests. Application of braces contributed to the improvement of self-service conditions, expanding the boundaries of movement, limiting dependence on others.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
Tsurkalenko E. S., & Salkov N. N. (2015). Possibilities of complex rehabilitation of patients undergone injury of a spine and a spinal cord. Trauma, 16 (6), 20–26. (Ukraine)
Saunders, L. L., Krause, J. S., DiPiro, N. D., Kraft, S., & Brotherton, S. (2013). Ambulation and complications related to assistive devices after spinal cord injury. The Journal of Spinal Cord Medicine, 36 (6), 652–659. doi:10.1179/2045772312y.0000000082
Stevens, S., Fuller, D., & Morgan, D. (2013). Leg Strength, Preferred Walking Speed, and Daily Step Activity in Adults With Incomplete Spinal Cord Injuries. Topics in Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation, 19 (1), 47–53. doi:10.1310/sci1901-47
Kabanenko, I. V., Yutkin, V. M., & Baev, P. O. (2013). Indications for prescription of technical means of rehabilitation of invalids with pareses of upper extremities due to injury of a spine and a spinal cord: мethodical recommendations. Kharkiv. (Ukraine)
Kabanenko, I. V., Yutkin, V. M., & Baev, P. O. (2015). Usage of orthoses-trainers providing equivalent walking of patients with consequences of injury of a spine and a spinal cord: methodical recommendations. Kharkiv. (Ukraine)
Kabanenko, I. V., Yutkin, V. M., & Baev, P. O. (2015). Usage of G-EO-System in rehabilitation of patients with consequences of injury of a spine and a spinal cord: methodical recommendations. Kharkiv. (Ukraine)
Copyright (c) 2019 Antonina Saleeva, Stanislav Shevchenko, Iryna Kabanenko, Volodymyr Yutkin
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.