The results of rehabilitation measures in patients with consequences of spine and spinal cord injuries

Trauma and diseases of the spinal cord lead to a complex of symptoms, which affect all body functions, both below and above the level of damage. The main clinical manifestation of spinal cord injury is a syndrome of movement disorders, the complexity and severity of which underlie disability.

Objective: to increase the effectiveness of rehabilitation of patients with consequences of spine and spinal cord injuries.

Methods: we analyzed the results of rehabilitation measures in 325 patients with the consequences of spine and spinal cord injuries according to the developed system. which provides the necessary amount of clinical and functional studies, individual testing of patients, providing them with technical means of rehabilitation and additional tools for walking.

Results: the implementation of the proposed rehabilitation measures allowed patients with the Ist level of dependence on the loss of motor function to obtain improvements in 92.2 %; in patients with level II, 64.6 % had the opportunity to move from bed to a wheelchair and back, and 35.4 % had the opportunity to move in braces; patients with level III mastered walking in braces with additional support within the room, and patients with level IV loss of motor functions improved the pattern of walking, support ability and social adaptation.

Conclusions: a positive result of rehabilitation of patients with consequences of spine and spinal cord injuries is possible with an integrated approach to assessing their physical state and the degree of motor functions loss, based on a combination of the developed methods of physical rehabilitation and existing international tests. Application of braces contributed to the improvement of self-service conditions, expanding the boundaries of movement, limiting dependence on others.