Modern approach to the rehabilitation of patients with joint disabilities due to gunshot injuries of the musculoskeletal system

Objective: to identify factors affecting the rehabilitation potential and rehabilitation prognosis, as well as unused reserves to improve the effectiveness of medical rehabilitation of patients with joint disabilities due to gunshot injuries of the musculoskeletal system.

Methods׃ according to data from 13 regional centers of medico-social expertise of Ukraine we analyzed the state and structure of primary disability due to joint gunshot injuries for 2014–2016 period; the rehabilitation indicators of 72 patients were studied; 26 cases of disability were analyzed in detail. Using the method of expert assessments, a comparative analysis of the quality of rehabilitation was made in groups of patients from military personnel and civilians. We analyzed the effectiveness of rehabilitation measures and their impact on the rehabilitation potential and rehabilitation prognosis on the example of 28 patients and disabled people with impaired joint function due to gunshot injuries of the musculoskeletal system.

Results: the number of joint gunshot injuries in the structure of primary disability due to gunshot injuries of the musculoskeletal system increased 1.5 times and was 42.52 % in 2016 and 26.32 % in 2014. In a year after the initial establishment of the disability, 4.17 % of patients were partially rehabilitated, 2.78 % — completely, and there was no deterioration in health. High rehabilitation potential was found in 28.57 % of patients, medium — in 60.71 %, low — in 10.72 %. In the process of rehabilitation treatment, 57.69 % of patients with this pathology were not followed the basic principles of the organization of medical rehabilitation.

Conclusions׃ rehabilitation potential and rehabilitation prognosis can be significantly improved in the case of early onset and comprehensive, staged medical rehabilitation, timely rehabilitation and reconstructive surgery on bones and joints according to indications.