Influence of lumbar-pelvic interactions on the stress-strained state of the lumbar spine

Prodan, A. I., & Khvysiuk, A. N. (2007). Lumbar-pelvic balance parameters and degenerative changes of the lumbar segments. Spinal Surgery, 1, 44-51. (in Russian)

Duval-Beaupere, G., Boisaubert, B., Hecquet, J., Legaye, J., Marty, C., & Montigny, J. P. (2002) Sagittal profile of normal spine changes in spondylolisthesis. In: Harms J., Stürz H. (eds.) Severe Spondylolisthesis. Steinkopff, Heidelberg

Legaye, J., Duval-Beaupеre, G., Marty, C., & Hecquet, J. (1998). Pelvic incidence: a fundamental pelvic parameter for three-dimensional regulation of spinal sagittal curves. European Spine Journal, 7 (2), 99–103. doi:10.1007/s005860050038

Vaz, G., Roussouly, P., Berthonnaud, E., & Dimnet, J. (2001). Sagittal morphology and equilibrium of pelvis and spine. European Spine Journal, 11 (1), 80–87. doi:10.1007/s005860000224

Akamaru, T., Kawahara, N., Tim Yoon, S., Minamide, A., Su Kim, K., Tomita, K., & Hutton, W. C. (2003). Adjacent segment motion after a simulated lumbar fusion in different sagittal alignments. Spine, 28 (14), 1560–1566. doi:10.1097/01.brs.0000076820.44132.99

Cheh, G., Bridwell, K. H., Lenke, L. G., Buchowski, J. M., Daubs, M. D., Kim, Y., & Baldus, C. (2007). Adjacent segment disease followinglumbar/thoracolumbar fusion with pedicle screw instrumentation. Spine, 32 (20), 2253–2257. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e31814b2d8e

Phan, K., Nazareth, A., Hussain, A. K., Dmytriw, A. A., Nambiar, M., Nguyen, D., … Mobbs, R. J. (2018). Relationship between sagittal balance and adjacent segment disease in surgical treatment of degenerative lumbar spine disease: meta-analysis and implications for choice of fusion technique. European Spine Journal, 27 (8), 1981–1991. doi:10.1007/s00586-018-5629-6

Labelle, H., Roussouly, P., Berthonnaud, É., Transfeldt, E., O’Brien, M., Chopin, D., … Dimnet, J. (2004). Spondylolisthesis, Pelvic Incidence, and Spinopelvic Balance. Spine, 29 (18), 2049–2054. doi:10.1097/01.brs.0000138279.53439.cc

Yamshchikov, O. N. (2014). Computer modelling in traumatology and orthopaedics (literature review). Herald of the Tambov Medical University, 19 (6), 1974-1979. (in Russian)

ANSYS Workbench [web source]. Retrieved from : http:// www.ansys.com.

Zienkiewicz, O. C. (2006). The finite element method: its basis and fundamentals. Amsterdam, Heidelberg: Butterworth-Heinemann, 631.

Aliamovskyi, А. А. (2004). Engineering Analysis with Boundary Elements. Moscow: DMK Press, 432. (in Russian)

Bernhardt, M., & Bridwell, K. H. (1989). Segmental analysis of the sagittal plane alignment of the normal thoracic and lumbar spines and thoracolumbar junction. Spine, 14 (7), 717–721. doi:10.1097/00007632-198907000-00012

Jackson, R. P., & McManus, A. C. (1994). Radiographic analysis of sagittal plane alignment and balance in standing volunteers and patients with low back pain matched for age, sex, and size. Spine, 19 (Supplement), 1611–1618. doi:10.1097/00007632-199407001-00010

Natarajan, R. N., Chen, B. H., An, H. S., & Andersson, G. B. (2000). Anterior cervical fusion. Spine, 25 (8), 955–961. doi:10.1097/00007632-200004150-00010

Shymon, V. M., Veretelnyk, O. V., Sheregiy, A. A., & Shymon M. V. (2015). Quantitative research of the stress-strain state of the human femur affected by poliomyelitis. Herald of the National Technical University Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute, 1 (1140), 128-136. (in Russian)

Panjabi, M. M., Duranceau, J., Goel, V., Oxland, T., & Takata, K. (1991). Cervical human vertebrae quantitative three-dimensional anatomy of the middle and lower regions. Spine, 16 (8), 861–869. doi:10.1097/00007632-199108000-00001

Veretelnyk, O. V., Tkachuk, N. A., Tymchenko, I. B., Dynnik, А. А., & Pogorelaya, А. V. (2014). Mathematical and quantitative research of different constructions of orthoses for spondylodesis. Herald of the National Technical University «Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute», 29, 27-37. (in Russian)

Heitplatz P. A, Hartle, S. L., & Gentle, C. (1998). R.3-dimensional large deformation FEA of a ligamentous C4-C7 spine unit. Computer Methods in Biomechanics and Biomedical Engineering. Gordon & Breach, 387–394.

Veretelnyk, O. V. (2008). Modelling of the cervical spine element reaction to the force impact. Herald of the National Technical University «Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute». Topic of the issue «Theoretical Engineering and Computer-Aided Design», 2, 14-26. (in Russian)

Kunin, I. A., Kirpichev, I. V., Maslov, L. B., & Vikhrev, S. V. (2013). Strength Properties of Short Bones in Hip Joint Disorders. Fundamental Research, 7, 328-333. (in Russian)

Development of Simple Polymer Bioengineering Constructions with a Bioactive Component for Tissue Engineering with the Application of 3D printing. Retrieved from: http:// fcpir.ru/upload/iblock/879/stagesummary_coreb ofs000080000kif04cm57m6em8o.pdf.