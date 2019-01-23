DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872018414-23
Forecasting the results of surgical treatment of patients with degenerative diseases of the lumbar spine depending on the state of paravertebral muscles
Abstract
It is proved that the paravertebral muscles play an important role in the recovery of patients with degenerative diseases of the lumbar spine after treatment. Objective: to create an algorithm for predicting the results of surgical treatment of patients with degenerative diseases of the lumbar spine based on an assessment of the state of the paravertebral muscles before surgery. Methods: 74 patients were examined. They had surgeries because of instability of moving vertebral segments (15 patients), hernias of intervertebral disks (25), spondylolisthesis (15), spinal canal stenosis (19). Pain syndrome was assessed
using VAS, quality of life was assessed with Oswestry index. Patients underwent transpedicular fixation on one or two levels LIII, LIV, LV, SI. A CT examination was made and the content of adipose, muscular and connective tissues in the paravertebral
muscles of lumbar spine was determined using an original high accuracy computer software. Results: before the treatment 13 (17.6 %) patients had serious disabilities, 30 (40.5 %)
were disabled, and 31 (41.9 %) were clinging to the bed. Minor disabilities were observed in 24 patients (32.4 %), moderate — in 37 patients (50.0 %), serious and incapacitating ones remained in 13 patients (17.6 %) after the surgery. The importance of the signs for predicting treatment outcomes was evaluated with a 100-point scale. The most significant of these is the total fat content in the paravertebral muscles and connective tissue in m. erector spinae. It is followed by the content of muscle tissue in m. quadratus lumborum and connective tissue in m. multifidus. Conclusions: the correlation between the results of the surgical treatment of patients with degenerative diseases of the lumbar spine and the state of the paravertebral muscles has been proved. The main influencing factor is the content of adipose tissue in muscles: the higher it is, the worse is the result. The accuracy of the proposed algorithm is 89.19 %.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
Zakaria, H. M., Schultz, L., Mossa-Basha, F., Griffith, B., & Chang, V. (2015). Morphometrics as a predictor of perioperative morbidity after lumbar spine surgery. Neurosurgical Focus, E5. doi:10.3171/2015.7.focus15257
Mazurek, A., Canvasser, L., Cron, D., Terjimanian, M., Lee, C., Alameddine, M., … Englesbe, M. (2014). Paraspinous muscle as a predictor of surgical outcome. Journal of Surgical Research, 192 (1), 76–81. doi:10.1016/j.jss.2014.05.057
Alaranta, H., Tallroth, K., Soukka, A., & Heli, M. (1993). Fat content of lumbar extensor muscles and low back disability. Journal of Spinal Disorders & Techniques, 6 (2), 137–140. doi:10.1097/00024720-199304000-00007
Hicks, G. E., Simonsick, E. M., Harris, T. B., Newman, A. B., Weiner, D. K., Nevitt, M. A., & Tylavsky, F. A. (2005). Trunk muscle composition as a predictor of reduced functional capacity in the health, aging and body composition study: the moderating role of back pain. The Journals of Gerontology Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, 60 (11), 1420–1424. doi:10.1093/gerona/60.11.1420
Hides, J. A., Jull, G. A., & Richardson, C. A. (2001). Long-term effects of specific stabilizing exercises for first-episode low back pain. Spine, 26 (11), e243–e248. doi:10.1097/00007632-200106010-00004
D'hooge, R., Cagnie, B., Crombez, G., Vanderstraeten, G., Dolphens, M., & Danneels, L. (2012). Increased intramuscular fatty infiltration without differences in lumbar muscle cross-sectional area during remission of unilateral recurrent low back pain. Manual Therapy, 17 (6), 584–588. doi:10.1016/j.math.2012.06.007
Lee, H. I., Song, J., Lee, H. S., Kang, J. Y., Kim, M., & Ryu, J. S. (2011). Association between cross-sectional areas of lumbar muscles on magnetic resonance imaging and chronicity of low back pain. Annals of Rehabilitation Medicine, 35 (6), 852. doi:10.5535/arm.2011.35.6.852
Barker, K. L., Shamley, D. R., & Jackson, D. (2004). Changes in the cross-sectional area of multifidus and psoas in patients with unilateral back pain. Spine, 29 (22), E515–E519. doi:10.1097/01.brs.0000144405.11661.eb
Chan, S., Fung, P., Ng, N., Ngan, T., Chong, M., Tang, C., … Zheng, Y. (2012). Dynamic changes of elasticity, cross-sectional area, and fat infiltration of multifidus at different postures in men with chronic low back pain. The Spine Journal, 12 (5), 381–388. doi:10.1016/j.spinee.2011.12.004
Kalichman, L., Carmeli, E., & Been, E. (2017). The association between imaging parameters of the paraspinal muscles, spinal degeneration, and low back pain. BioMed Research International, 2017, 1–14. doi:10.1155/2017/2562957
Wagner, S. C., Sebastian, A. S., McKenzie, J. C., Butler, J. S., Kaye, I. D., Morrissey, P. B., … Kepler, C. K. (2018). Severe lumbar disability is associated with decreased psoas cross-sectional area in degenerative spondylolisthesis. Global Spine Journal, 8 (7), 716–721. doi:10.1177/2192568218765399
Stevenson, J. M., Weber, C. L., Smith, J. T., Dumas, G. A., & Albert, W. J. (2001). A longitudinal study of the development of low back pain in an industrial population. Spine, 26 (12), 1370–1377. doi:10.1097/00007632-200106150-00022
Heydari, A., Nargol, A. V., Jones, A. P., Humphrey, A. R., & Greenough, C. G. (2010). EMG analysis of lumbar paraspinal muscles as a predictor of the risk of low-back pain. European Spine Journal, 19 (7), 1145–1152. doi:10.1007/s00586-010-1277-1
Zotti, M. G., Boas, F. V., Clifton, T., Piche, M., Yoon, W. W., & Freeman, B. J. (2017). Does pre-operative magnetic resonance imaging of the lumbar multifidus muscle predict clinical outcomes following lumbar spinal decompression for symptomatic spinal stenosis? European Spine Journal, 26 (10), 2589–2597. doi:10.1007/s00586-017-4986-x
Bawa, M., Schimizzi, A. L., Leek, B., Bono, C. M., Massie, J. B., Macias, B., … Kim, C. W. (2006). Paraspinal muscle vasculature contributes to posterolateral spinal fusion. Spine, 31 (8), 891–896. doi:10.1097/01.brs.0000209301.15262.56
Connolly, J. F., Guse, R., Tiedeman, J., & Dehne, R. (1991). Autologous marrow injection as a substitute for operative grafting of tibial nonunions. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, &NA; (266), 259–270. doi:10.1097/00003086-199105000-00038
CIerny, G., Byrd, H. S., & Jones, R. E. (1983). Primary versus delayed soft tissue coverage for severe open tibial fractures. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, &NA; (178), 54–63. doi:10.1097/00003086-198309000-00008
Radchenko, V., Skidanov, A., Ashukina, N., Danyshchuk, Z., Nessonova, M., Morozenko, D., & Skidanov, N. (2018). Musculus multifidus makes provisions to posterolateral spine fusion after transpedicular fixation of lumbar spine. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (2), 13–21. doi:10.15674/0030-59872018213-21 (Ukrainian)
Skidanov, A. G., Ashukina, N. O., Danyshuk, Z. N., Batura, I. A., Radchenko, V. O. (2015). Structural features multifidus muscle of rats after transpedicular fixation of vertebrae by various conditions of physical activity. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (2), 85–92. (Ukrainian)
Radchenko, V. O, Skidanov, A. G., & Ashukina, N. O. (2016). Back lumbar spine fusion forming in animals depending on different levels of physical activity. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (2), 55–59. (Ukrainian)
Randall, D. J., Augustine, G. J., & Eckert, R. (1988). Animal Physiology: Mechanisms and Adaptation. Freeman & Company, W. H.
Deyo, R. A. (2010). Trends, major medical complications, and charges associated with surgery for lumbar spinal stenosis in older adults. JAMA, 303 (13), 1259. doi:10.1001/jama.2010.338
Goz, V., Weinreb, J. H., McCarthy, I., Schwab, F., Lafage, V., & Errico, T. J. (2013). Perioperative complications and mortality after spinal fusions. Spine, 38 (22), 1970–1976. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e3182a62527
Korzh, N. A., Prodan, A. I., & Barysh, A. E. (2004). Pathogenetic classification of degenerative diseases of the spine. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (3), 5–13.
Fairbank, J. C. I., & Pyncet, P. B. (2000). The Oswestry disability index. Spine, 25 (22), 2940–2953.
Skidanov, A. G., Avrunin, O. G., Tymkovitch, M. U., Levitskaia, L. A., Mishenko, L. P., Zmienko, U. A., & Radchenko, V. A. (2015). Assessment of paravertebral soft tissues using computed tomography. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (3), 61–65. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872015361-64 (Ukrainian)
Radchenko, V. О., Skidanov, А. G., Avrunin, О. G., Tymkovich, M. Yu., & Nessonova, M. M. (2016). The method to assess paravertebral muscles structure with the help of computed tomography. Pat. 111269UA.
Berry, D. B., Padwal, J., Johnson, S., Parra, C. L., Ward, S. R., & Shahidi, B. (2018). Methodological considerations in region of interest definitions for paraspinal muscles in axial MRIs of the lumbar spine. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 19 (1). doi:10.1186/s12891-018-2059-x
Crawford, R. J., Cornwall, J., Abbott, R., & Elliott, J. M. (2017). Manually defining regions of interest when quantifying paravertebral muscles fatty infiltration from axial magnetic resonance imaging: a proposed method for the lumbar spine with anatomical cross-reference. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 18 (1). doi:10.1186/s12891-016-1378-z
Copyright (c) 2019 Artem Skidanov
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.