Forecasting the results of surgical treatment of patients with degenerative diseases of the lumbar spine depending on the state of paravertebral muscles

Zakaria, H. M., Schultz, L., Mossa-Basha, F., Griffith, B., & Chang, V. (2015). Morphometrics as a predictor of perioperative morbidity after lumbar spine surgery. Neurosurgical Focus, E5. doi:10.3171/2015.7.focus15257

Mazurek, A., Canvasser, L., Cron, D., Terjimanian, M., Lee, C., Alameddine, M., … Englesbe, M. (2014). Paraspinous muscle as a predictor of surgical outcome. Journal of Surgical Research, 192 (1), 76–81. doi:10.1016/j.jss.2014.05.057

Alaranta, H., Tallroth, K., Soukka, A., & Heli, M. (1993). Fat content of lumbar extensor muscles and low back disability. Journal of Spinal Disorders & Techniques, 6 (2), 137–140. doi:10.1097/00024720-199304000-00007

Hicks, G. E., Simonsick, E. M., Harris, T. B., Newman, A. B., Weiner, D. K., Nevitt, M. A., & Tylavsky, F. A. (2005). Trunk muscle composition as a predictor of reduced functional capacity in the health, aging and body composition study: the moderating role of back pain. The Journals of Gerontology Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences, 60 (11), 1420–1424. doi:10.1093/gerona/60.11.1420

Hides, J. A., Jull, G. A., & Richardson, C. A. (2001). Long-term effects of specific stabilizing exercises for first-episode low back pain. Spine, 26 (11), e243–e248. doi:10.1097/00007632-200106010-00004

D'hooge, R., Cagnie, B., Crombez, G., Vanderstraeten, G., Dolphens, M., & Danneels, L. (2012). Increased intramuscular fatty infiltration without differences in lumbar muscle cross-sectional area during remission of unilateral recurrent low back pain. Manual Therapy, 17 (6), 584–588. doi:10.1016/j.math.2012.06.007

Lee, H. I., Song, J., Lee, H. S., Kang, J. Y., Kim, M., & Ryu, J. S. (2011). Association between cross-sectional areas of lumbar muscles on magnetic resonance imaging and chronicity of low back pain. Annals of Rehabilitation Medicine, 35 (6), 852. doi:10.5535/arm.2011.35.6.852

Barker, K. L., Shamley, D. R., & Jackson, D. (2004). Changes in the cross-sectional area of multifidus and psoas in patients with unilateral back pain. Spine, 29 (22), E515–E519. doi:10.1097/01.brs.0000144405.11661.eb

Chan, S., Fung, P., Ng, N., Ngan, T., Chong, M., Tang, C., … Zheng, Y. (2012). Dynamic changes of elasticity, cross-sectional area, and fat infiltration of multifidus at different postures in men with chronic low back pain. The Spine Journal, 12 (5), 381–388. doi:10.1016/j.spinee.2011.12.004

Kalichman, L., Carmeli, E., & Been, E. (2017). The association between imaging parameters of the paraspinal muscles, spinal degeneration, and low back pain. BioMed Research International, 2017, 1–14. doi:10.1155/2017/2562957

Wagner, S. C., Sebastian, A. S., McKenzie, J. C., Butler, J. S., Kaye, I. D., Morrissey, P. B., … Kepler, C. K. (2018). Severe lumbar disability is associated with decreased psoas cross-sectional area in degenerative spondylolisthesis. Global Spine Journal, 8 (7), 716–721. doi:10.1177/2192568218765399

Stevenson, J. M., Weber, C. L., Smith, J. T., Dumas, G. A., & Albert, W. J. (2001). A longitudinal study of the development of low back pain in an industrial population. Spine, 26 (12), 1370–1377. doi:10.1097/00007632-200106150-00022

Heydari, A., Nargol, A. V., Jones, A. P., Humphrey, A. R., & Greenough, C. G. (2010). EMG analysis of lumbar paraspinal muscles as a predictor of the risk of low-back pain. European Spine Journal, 19 (7), 1145–1152. doi:10.1007/s00586-010-1277-1

Zotti, M. G., Boas, F. V., Clifton, T., Piche, M., Yoon, W. W., & Freeman, B. J. (2017). Does pre-operative magnetic resonance imaging of the lumbar multifidus muscle predict clinical outcomes following lumbar spinal decompression for symptomatic spinal stenosis? European Spine Journal, 26 (10), 2589–2597. doi:10.1007/s00586-017-4986-x

Bawa, M., Schimizzi, A. L., Leek, B., Bono, C. M., Massie, J. B., Macias, B., … Kim, C. W. (2006). Paraspinal muscle vasculature contributes to posterolateral spinal fusion. Spine, 31 (8), 891–896. doi:10.1097/01.brs.0000209301.15262.56

Connolly, J. F., Guse, R., Tiedeman, J., & Dehne, R. (1991). Autologous marrow injection as a substitute for operative grafting of tibial nonunions. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, &NA; (266), 259–270. doi:10.1097/00003086-199105000-00038

CIerny, G., Byrd, H. S., & Jones, R. E. (1983). Primary versus delayed soft tissue coverage for severe open tibial fractures. Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, &NA; (178), 54–63. doi:10.1097/00003086-198309000-00008

Radchenko, V., Skidanov, A., Ashukina, N., Danyshchuk, Z., Nessonova, M., Morozenko, D., & Skidanov, N. (2018). Musculus multifidus makes provisions to posterolateral spine fusion after transpedicular fixation of lumbar spine. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (2), 13–21. doi:10.15674/0030-59872018213-21 (Ukrainian)

Skidanov, A. G., Ashukina, N. O., Danyshuk, Z. N., Batura, I. A., Radchenko, V. O. (2015). Structural features multifidus muscle of rats after transpedicular fixation of vertebrae by various conditions of physical activity. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (2), 85–92. (Ukrainian)

Radchenko, V. O, Skidanov, A. G., & Ashukina, N. O. (2016). Back lumbar spine fusion forming in animals depending on different levels of physical activity. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (2), 55–59. (Ukrainian)

Randall, D. J., Augustine, G. J., & Eckert, R. (1988). Animal Physiology: Mechanisms and Adaptation. Freeman & Company, W. H.

Deyo, R. A. (2010). Trends, major medical complications, and charges associated with surgery for lumbar spinal stenosis in older adults. JAMA, 303 (13), 1259. doi:10.1001/jama.2010.338

Goz, V., Weinreb, J. H., McCarthy, I., Schwab, F., Lafage, V., & Errico, T. J. (2013). Perioperative complications and mortality after spinal fusions. Spine, 38 (22), 1970–1976. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e3182a62527

Korzh, N. A., Prodan, A. I., & Barysh, A. E. (2004). Pathogenetic classification of degenerative diseases of the spine. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (3), 5–13.

Fairbank, J. C. I., & Pyncet, P. B. (2000). The Oswestry disability index. Spine, 25 (22), 2940–2953.

Skidanov, A. G., Avrunin, O. G., Tymkovitch, M. U., Levitskaia, L. A., Mishenko, L. P., Zmienko, U. A., & Radchenko, V. A. (2015). Assessment of paravertebral soft tissues using computed tomography. Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics, (3), 61–65. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872015361-64 (Ukrainian)

Radchenko, V. О., Skidanov, А. G., Avrunin, О. G., Tymkovich, M. Yu., & Nessonova, M. M. (2016). The method to assess paravertebral muscles structure with the help of computed tomography. Pat. 111269UA.

Berry, D. B., Padwal, J., Johnson, S., Parra, C. L., Ward, S. R., & Shahidi, B. (2018). Methodological considerations in region of interest definitions for paraspinal muscles in axial MRIs of the lumbar spine. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 19 (1). doi:10.1186/s12891-018-2059-x

Crawford, R. J., Cornwall, J., Abbott, R., & Elliott, J. M. (2017). Manually defining regions of interest when quantifying paravertebral muscles fatty infiltration from axial magnetic resonance imaging: a proposed method for the lumbar spine with anatomical cross-reference. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 18 (1). doi:10.1186/s12891-016-1378-z