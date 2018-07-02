Open Access Subscription Access
Report and resolution at the 16th International Symposium "Minor invasive and instrumental spinal surgery" conducted on the basis of the Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Kharkiv under the ausp
Abstract
Report and resolution at the 16th International Symposium
"Minor invasive and instrumental spinal surgery"
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720182124-125
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2018 Volodymyr Radchenko
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.