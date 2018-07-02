Open Access Subscription Access
Petro Ivanovich Bilinsky
Abstract
The article is dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the birth of a doctor of medical sciences, a professor, a well-known orthopedist-traumatologist, a talented surgeon Bilinsky P.I.
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720182120-121
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2018 - Ukrainian Association of Orthopedic Traumatologists
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.