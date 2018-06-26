Degenerative changes in sacroiliac joint in patients with its disfunction
Abstract
Objective: to study the correlation of radiologic parameters of sacrum and pelvis in frontal plane, this can influence on the function of joint with degenerative changes in it.
Methods: we examined 50 patients (age 20–71 years old) with sacroiliac disfunction. Criteria of inclusion were: pain in the area of spinae iliaca superior, with irradiation to groin, gluteus region or hip, its duration more than 3 months; no effective conservative treatment; positive 4 of 6 provocative tests. On X-rays we measured angles of sacrum cranial plate tilt, pelvic tilt, sacrum rotation around axial plane, the width of joint space in the ventral, dorsal and medial parts. We assessed joint surfaces, subhondral sclerosis, osteophytes, ligaments ossification, bone spots. Obtained results were statistically calculated.
Results: in all patients we revealed degenerative changes. For the patients of the 1st claster — they all had the highest degree of asymmetry in ventral part, average — in medial and dorsal parts, large tilt of sacrum and pelvis, significant rotation of sacrum. In the 2nd claster — almost symmetric joint space in all three parts, tilt of pelvis and sacrum, large rotation of sacrum. In the 3rd claster — significant asymmetry of joint space in the medial part and small in dorsal, large tilt of pelvis and sacrum, significant rotation of sacrum. In the 4th claster — large asymmetry of joint space in the dorsal part and minimal in the ventral and medial parts, small tilt of sacrum and pelvis, small rotation of sacrum. Widespread combination of degenerative changes were infringement of articulation surface, subhondral sclerosis and osteophytes in articular space.
Conclusions: all patients with sacroiliac disfunction had degenerative changes. For diagnostics and forecasting of results we must take into consideration such factors which can lead to the disfunction of sacroiliac joint.
Keywords
DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872018222-27
Copyright (c) 2018 Volodymyr Staude, Yevgenya Radzishevska, Ruslan Zlatnyk
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.