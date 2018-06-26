Functional spine analysis at surgical treatment of burst fractures of thoracic and lumbar spine
Abstract
Burst fracture — is traumatic injury under the influence of high-energy axial compression which results multifragmentary vertebrae fracture with penetration of bone fragments into spine canal and paravertebral tissues.
Objective: to analyze the magnitude of kyphotic deformity and indexes of sagittal spine balance after surgical treatment of burst fractures.
Methods: retrospective study was made of 99 case histories. Criteria of inclusion were: incomplete burst (type А3.1) and incomplete split burst fracture (А3.2), complete burst fracture (type А3.3), vertebrae body with destruction (АВ) and rotation (АС). All patients were divided into 4 groups: I (17 patients) — transpedicular fixation with six screws; II (55) — posterior fixation with eight screws; III (22) — anterior-posterior combined spinal 360° fusion; IV (5) — tree column reconstruction from posterior approach.
Results: fixation with six screws was used mostly in patients with type A3.1 fractures, it allowed us to correct kyphotic deformity in average 8.4º ± 6.5º and provide stable osteosynthesis. In patients of II group the magnitude of kyphotic deformity after trauma was 16.4º ± 6.9º, the average magnitude of its correction was 12.6º ± 7.0º. In the III group of patients this index was 18.3º ± 9.7º, and in the IV — 18.67º ± 2.08º.Conclusions: The choice of method of fixation depends on the morphology of injury. Totally surgical treatment of burst fractures can provide preservation of sagittal vertical axis. Usage of eight screws fixation and combined anterior and posterior spine 360° fusion is the most effective for deformity correction.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
References
Radchenko, V. O., Popsuyshapka, K. O., Babalyan, Yu. O., & Teslenko, S.O. (2017). Burst fractures of the thoracic and lumbar spine (part one). Ukrainian neurosurgical journal, 4, 10–17. doi: doi.org/10.25305/unj.111352 (in Ukrainian)
Radchenko, V. O., Popsuyshapka, K.O., Babalyan, Yu. O., & Teslenko, S.O. (2018). Burst fractures of the thoracic and lumbar spine (part two). Ukrainian neurosurgical journal, 1, 19–27. doi: 10.25305/unj.113533 (in Ukrainian)
Aebi, M., Arlet, V., & Webb, J. (2007). AO spine manual principles and techniques. Thieme, 1, 663.
Aebi, M., Arlet, V., & Webb, J. (2007). AO spine manual principles and techniques. Thieme, 2, 837.
Dai, L. Y., Jiang, L. S., & Jiang, S. D. (2008). Conservative treatment of thoracolumbar burst fractures a long-term follow-up results with special reference to the load sharing classification. Spine, 33(23), 2536–2544. doi: 10.1097/BRS.0b013e3181851bc2
Joaquim, A. F., Fernandes, Y. B., Cavalcante, R. A., Fragoso, R. M., Honorato, D. C., & Patel, A. A. (2011). Evaluation of the thoracolumbar injury classification system in thoracic and lumbar spinal trauma. Spine, 36(1), 33-36. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e3181c95047
Vaccaro, A. R., Rihn, J. A., Saravanja, D., Anderson, D. G., Hilibrand, A. S., Albert, T. J., … Fisher, C. (2009). Injury of the posterior ligamentous complex of the thoracolumbar spine. Spine, 34(23), E841-E847. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e3181bd11be
Jackson, R. P., & McManus, A. C. (1994). Radiographic analysis of sagittal plane alignment and balance in standing volunteers and patients with low back pain matched for age, sex, and size. Spine, 19(Supplement), 1611-1618. doi:10.1097/00007632-199407001-00010
Keynan, O., Fisher, C. G., Vaccaro, A., Fehlings, M. G., Oner, F. C., Dietz, J., … Dvorak, M. (2006). Radiographic measurement parameters in thoracolumbar fractures: a systematic review and consensus statement of the Spine Trauma Study Group. Spine, 31(5), E156-E165. doi:10.1097/01.brs.0000201261.94907.0d
Schwab, F., Ungar, B., Blondel, B., Buchowski, J., Coe, J., Deinlein, D., … Lafage, V. (2012). Scoliosis research society—Schwab adult spinal deformity classification. Spine, 37(12), 1077-1082. doi:10.1097/brs.0b013e31823e15e2
Altay, M., Ozkurt, B., Aktekin, C. N., Ozturk, A. M., Dogan, Ö., & Tabak, A. Y. (2007). Treatment of unstable thoracolumbar junction burst fractures with short- or long-segment posterior fixation in magerl type a fractures. European Spine Journal, 16(8), 1145-1155. doi: 10.1007/s00586-007-0310-5
DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-5987201825-12
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2018 Volodymyr Radchenko, Konstantin Popsuishapka, Sergii Teslenko
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.