Problematic issues of acetabular component selection with endoprosthetics of patients with dysplastic coxarthrosis (review of literature)

Philipenko VA, Miteleva ZM, Karpinskiy MJu. Prophylaxis of total hip endoprosthesis’ aseptic loosening: methodological recommendations. Harkiv, 2004. 19 p. (in Ukrainian)

Hailer NP, Garellick G, Karrholm J. Uncemented and cemented primary total hip arthroplasty in the Swedish Hip Arthroplasty Registe. Acta Orthop Scand. 2010;81:34–41.

Zagorodniy NV. Total hip replacement. Basis and practice: manual. Moscow: GEOTAR-Media, 2011. 704 p. (in Russian)

Hartofilakidis G, Karachalios T, Georgiades G, Kourlaba G. Total hip arthroplasty in patients with high dislocation: a concise follow-up, at minimum of fifteen years, of previous reports. J Bone Joint Surg. Am. 2011;93(17):1614-8. doi: 10.2106/JBJS.J.00875.

Rogers BA, Garbedian S, Kuchinad RA, et al. Total hip arthroplasty for adult hip dysplasia. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2012;94(19):1809–21. doi: 10.2106/JBJS.K.00779.

Tankut VA, Podgayskaya OA. Mistakes and complications after primary total hip replacement, their prophylaxis and treatment. Thesis of scientific and practical conference with international participation “Actual questions of joint replacement”, Kyiv, 2013:93–95. (in Russian)

Widmer KH, Morscher EW. Pressfit-Plannenvcran-kerung. Effenberger H., Zichner L, Richolt J. Pressfitpfannen. Francfurt a. M.: State of art, 2004. pp.65-71.

Binazzi R. Equatorial fins enhance press-fit of cementless cups in dysplastic acetabular: comparative results of 3 different models. 12th EFFORT Congress. Copenhagen, Denmark, 2011:2609.

Karachalios Th, Rodis N, Lampropoulou-Adamidou K, Hartofilakidis G. Acetabular reconstruction in patients with low and high dislocation. 20- to 30-year survival of an impaction grafting technique (named cotyloplasty). J. Bone Joint Surg. 2013;95B(7):887–92. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.95B7.31216.

Li H, Mao Y, Oni JK, Dai K, Zhu Z. Total hip replacement for developmental dysplasia of the hip with more than 30% lateral uncoverage of uncemented acetabular components. J Bone Joint Surg. 2013;95-B(9):1178–83. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.95B9.31398.

Takao M, Ohzono K, Nishii T, Miki H, Nakamura N, Sugano N. Cementless modular total hip arthroplasty with subtrochanteric shortening osteotomy for hips with developmental dysplasia. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2011;93(6):548–55. doi: 10.2106/ JBJS.I.01619.

Imbuldeniya AM, Walter WL, Zicat BA, Walter WK. Cementless total hip replacement without femoral osteotomy in patients with severe developmental dysplasia of the hip. Minimum 15-year clinical and radiological results. Bone Joint J. 2014 Nov;96-B(11):1449-54. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.96B11.33698.

Kim YL, Nam KW, Yoo JJ, Kim YM, Kim HJ. Cotyloplasty in cementless total hip arthroplasty for an unsufficient acetabulum. Clin Orthop Surg. 2010; 2(3):148-53. doi: 10.4055/cios.2010.2.3.148.

Lieberman JR. Hybrid and cementless total hip replacement in patients younger than fifty years of age were similar after eighteen years. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2011;93(22):2123–9. doi: 10.2106/ JBJS.9322.ebo191.

Gross AE, Solomon M. The flying buttress acetabular bone graft. J Arthroplasty. 1997;12:706–8.

Pakvis D, van Hellemondt G, de Visser E, Jacobs W, Spruit M. Is there evidence for a superior method of socket fixation in total hip arthroplasty? A systematic review. Int. Orthop. 2011; 35(8):1109-18. doi: 10.1007/s00264-011-1234-6.

Ritter MA, Thong AE. The role of cemented sockets in 2004: is there one? J. Arthroplasty 2004;19(4 Suppl 1):92–4.

Corten K, Bourne RB, Charron KD, Au K, Rorabeck CH. Comparison of total hip arthroplasty performed with and without cement: a randomized trial. A concise follow-up at twenty years, of previous reports. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2011 Jul 20;93(14):1335-8. doi: 10.2106/JBJS.J.00448.

Iida H, Matsusue Y, Kawanabe K, Okumura H, Yamamuro T, Nakamura T. Cemented total hip arthroplasty with acetabular graft for developmental dyplasia. J Bone Joint Surg Br. 2000;82(2):176–84.

Torchinskiy VP. Selection of fixation method of total hip endoprosthesis’ components during dysplastic coxarthrosis. Thesis of scientific and practical conference with international participation “Actual questions of joint replacement”. Vinnitsa, 2008: 85–86. (in Ukrainian)

Bobak P, Wroblewski BM, Siney PD, Fleming PA, Hall R. Low-friction arthroplasty with an autograft of the femoral head for developmental dysplasia of the hip. The 10 to 15 years results. J Bone Joint Surg Br. 2000;82(4):508–11.

Kobayashi S, Saito N, Nawata M, Horiuchi H, Iorio R, Takaoka K. Total hip arthroplasty with bulk femoral head autograft for acetabular reconstruction in development dysplasia of the hip. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2003;85:615–21.

Halley DK, Glassman AH. Halley D.K. Twenty to twenty six year radiographic review in patients 50 years of age or younger with cemented Charnley low friction arthroplasty. J Arthroplasty. 2003; 18(7 Suppl 1):79-85.

Abolghasemian M, Drexler M, Abdelbary H, Sayedi H, Backstein D, Kuzyk P, Safir O, Gross AE. Revision of the acetabular component in dysplastic hips previously reconstructed with a shelf autograft. Study of the outcome with special assessment of bone-stock changes. Bone Joint J. 2013 Jun;95-B(6):777-81. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.95B6.31346.

Espehaug B, Furnes O, Engesaeter LB, Havelin LI. 18 years results with cemented primary hip prostheses in the Norwegian Arthroplasty Register: concerns about some new implants. Acta Orthop. 2009;80(4):402-12. doi: 10.3109/17453670903161124.

Krych AJ, Howard JL, Trousdale RT, Cabanela ME, Berry DJ. Total hip arthroplasty with shortening subtrochanteric osteotomy in Crowe type IV developmental dysplasia. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2010; 92 Suppl 1 Pt 2:176-87. doi: 10.2106/JBJS.J.00061.

Hasegawa Y, Iwata H, Iwase T, Kawamoto K, Iwasada S. Cementless total hip arthroplasty with autologous bone grafting for hip dysplasia. Clin Orthopaedics. 1996;324:179–86.

Khanuja HS, Vakil JJ, Goddard MS, Mont MA. Cementless femoral fixation in total hip arthroplasty. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2011 Mar 2;93(5):500-9. doi: 10.2106/JBJS.J.00774.

Schofer MD, Pressel T, Schmitt J, Heyse TJ, Boudriot U. Reconstruction of the acetabulum in total hip arthroplasty using femoral head autografts in developmental dysplasia of the hip. J Orthop Surg Res. 2011;6:32. doi: 10.1186/1749-799X-6-32.

Hartofilakidis G, Karachalios T, Georgiades G, Kourlaba G. Total hip arthroplasty in patients with hip dislocation: a concise following up, at minimum of fifteen years, of previous reports. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2011; 93(17):1614-8. doi: 10.2106/JBJS.J.00875.

Dearborn JT, Harris WH. Acetabular revision after failed total hip arthroplasty in patients with congenital hip dislocation and dysplasia. J Bone Joint Surg. 2000; 82-A(8):1146-53.

Pitto RP, Schikora N. Acetabular reconstruction in developmental hip dysplasia using reinforcement ring with a hook. Int Orthop. 2004; 28(4):202-5.

Siebenrock KA, Tannast M, Kim S, Morgenstern W, Ganz R. Acetabular reconstruction using a roof reinforcement ring with hook for total hip arthroplasty in developmental dysplasia of the hip-arthritis: minimum 10-year follow-up results. Arthroplasty. 2005;20:492–8. doi: 10.1016/j. arth.2004.09.045.

Nawabi D, Meftah M, Nam D, Ranawat AS, et al.Uncemented total hip arthroplasty for Growe II/III dysplasia using a high hip center without bone graft. AAOS 2013 Annual Meeting. Abstract of Podium Presentation. 2013:379–80.

Hartofilakidis G, Karachalios T. Total hip arthrplasty for congenital hip disease. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2004;8-A(2):242–50.

Cameron HU, Botsford DJ, Park YS. Influence the Crowe rating on the outcome of total hip arthroplasty in congenital hip. J Arthroplasty. 1996;11:582–7.

Dorr LD, Tawakkol S, Moorthy M, Long W, et al. Medial protrusion technique for placement of a porous-coated, hemispherical acetabular component without cement in a total hip arthroplasty in patients who have acetabular dysplasia. J. Bone Joint Surg. Am. 1999;81(1):83–92.

Kim YH, Kim JS, Oh SH, Kim JM. Comparison of Porous-Coated Titanium Femoral Stems with and without Hydroxyapatite Coating. J Bone Joint Surg. 2003;85-A(9):1682–8.

Zahos K, Mehendale S, Ward AJ, Smith EJ, Nichols M. The 15° face-changing acetabular component for treatment of osteoarthritis secondary to developmental dysplasia of the hip. J Bone Joint Surg Br. 2012; 94(2):163-6. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.94B2.27348.

Crowe JF, Mani VJ, Ranawat CS. Total hip replacement in congenital dysplasia of the hip. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 1979;61-А:15–23.

Linde F, Jensen J. Socket Loosening in arthroplasty for congenital dislocation of the hip. Acta Orthop Scand. 1988;59:254–7.

Cameron HU, Keppler L, McTighe T. The role of modularity in primary total hip arthroplasty. J. Arthroplasty. 2006; 21(4 Suppl 1):89-92. doi: 10.1016/j.arth.2006.02.085.

Gunter KP, Al-Dabouby F, Bernstein P. How to Do a Cementless Hip Arthroplasty. Eur. Instructional Lectures. 2009;9:189–202.

Hirotake Y, Hirotsugu O, Fumiaki I, et al. Cementless cup fixation for Crowe I-III hip dysplasia. 12th EFFORT Congress. Copenhagen, Denmark, 2011:1171.

Li H, Wang L, Dai K, Zhu Z. Autogenous impaction grafting in total hip arthroplasty with developmental dysplasia of the hip. J Arthroplasty. 2013; 28(4):637-43. doi: 10.1016/j.arth.2012.07.007.

Miteleva ZM, Organov VV, Chuyko AN, Bansal Alok. Role of acetabular subchondral layer in total hip replacement. Orthopaedics, trauma and joint replacement. 1999;1:33–37. (in Russian)

Flecher X, Parratte S, Aubaniac JM, Argenson JN. Cementless total hip arthroplasty using custom stem and reinforcement ring in hip osteoarthritis following developmental dysplasia. Hip Inter. 2007;17(2, Suppl 5):120–7.

Prochorenko VM. Primary and revision total hip replacement. Novosibirsk: ANO “Clinic NIITO”, 2007. 348 p. (in Russian)

Cherubino P, Zatti G, D'Angelo F, Murena L, Monzeglio D. “Conus” uncemented stem in developmental hip dysplasia. Hip Inter. 2007;17(2, Suppl 5):134–7.

Sanguesa DP, Diaz-Ledezma C, Niehaus AS. Management of femoral neck fracture and metallosis after failed hip resurfacing in developmental dysplasia of the hip. A case report. J Orthop Trauma Surg Relat Res Pol. 2012;1(27):15–20.

Effenberger H, Imhof M, Witzel Form U. Material und Modularität der Schraubpfanen. Effenberger H. Schraubpfannen. State of art. Frankfurt a. M., 2004:47–76.