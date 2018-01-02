Intervertebral disc: regeneration, herniation formation stages and molecular profile (literature review)
Abstract
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
References
Zhu Z1, Huang P2, Chong Y3, George SK4, Wen B3, Han N5, Liu Z6, Kang L3, Lin N7. Nucleus pulposus cell derived IGF-1 and MCP-1 enhance osteoclastogenesis and vertebrae disruption in lumbar disc herniation. Int J Clin Exp Pathol. 2014 Dec 1;7(12):8520-31. eCollection 2014.
Foster MR, Goldstein JA. Herniated nucleus pulposus. Background, anatomy, pathophysiology. Medscape. 2017. Available from : http://emedicine. medscape.com/article/1263961-overview.
Radchenko VO, Dedukh NV, Malyshkina SV, Badradinova IV. Some aspects of optimization of regeneration of damaged intervertebral disk. Chronicle of Traumatology and Orthopedics. 2003;(3-4): 6-16. (in Ukrainian)
Dedukh NV, Bengus LM. Mechanisms of spontaneous resorption of herniated intervertebral disc (analytical review of literature). Pain. Joints. Spine. 2013;1(9):58–66. (in Russian)
Adams MA, Dolan P. Lumbar Intervertebral disc injury, herniation and degeneration. In: Advanced concepts in lumbar degenerative disk disease. Eds JL Pinheiro- Franco, AR Vaccaro, EC Benzel, M Mayer. Springer, 2016. pp. 23–39.
Iwata M, Aikawa T, Hakozaki T, Arai K, Ochi H, Haro H, Tagawa M, Asou Y, Hara Y. Enhancement of Runx2 expression is potentially linked to beta-catenin accumulation in canine intervertebral disc degeneration. J Cell Physiol. 230(1):180-90. doi: 10.1002/jcp.24697.
Feng Y, Egan B, Wang J. Factors in Intervertebral Disc Degeneration. Genes Dis. 2016. 3(3):178-185. doi: 10.1016/j.gendis.2016.04.005.
Buckwalter JA. Aging and degeneration of the human intervertebral disc. Spine. 1995;20(11):1307–14.
Olczyk K. Age-related changes in proteoglycans of human intervertebral discs. Zeitschrift fur rheumatologie. 1994;53(1):19–25.
Frobin W, Brinckmann P, Kramer M, Hartwig E. Height of lumbar discs measured from radiographs compared with degeneration and height classified from MR images. Eur Radiol. 2001;11(2):263–69. doi: 10.1007/s003300000556.
Johnson WE, Caterson B, Eisenstein SM, Hynds DL, Snow DM, Roberts S. Human intervertebral disc aggrecan inhibits nerve growth in vitro. Arthritis Rheum. 2002; 46(10):2658-64. doi: 10.1002/art.10585.
Johnson WE, Caterson B, Eisenstein SM, Roberts S. Human intervertebral disc aggrecan inhibits endothelial cell adhesion and cell migration in vitro. Spine. 2005; 30(10):1139-47.
Aspden RM, Hickey DS, Hukins DW. Determination of collagen fibril orientation in the cartilage of vertebral end plate. Connect Tissue Res. 1981; 9:83–7.
Rajasekaran S, Naresh-Babu J, Murugan S. Review of postcontrast MRI studies on diffusion of human lumbar discs. J Magn Reson Imaging. 2007;25(2):410–8. doi: 10.1002/jmri.20853.
Rodriguez AG, Slichter CK, Acosta FL, Rodriguez-Soto AE, Burghardt AJ, Majumdar S, Lotz JC. Human disc nucleus properties and vertebral endplate permeability. Spine. 2011;36(7):512–20. doi: 10.1097/BRS.0b013e3181f72b94.
Joe E, Lee JW, Park KW, Yeom JS, Lee E, Lee GY, Kang HS. Herniation of cartilaginous endplates in the lumbar spine: MRI findings. AJR Am J Roentgenol. 2015;204(5):1075–81. doi: 10.2214/AJR.14.13319.
Taher F, Essig D, Lebl DR, Hughes AP, Sama AA, Cammisa FP, Girardi FP. Lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease: Current and Future Concepts of Diagnosis and Management Advances in Orthopedics. Adv Orthop. 2012;2012:970752. doi: 10.1155/2012/970752.
Gullbrand SE, Peterson J, Mastropolo R, Roberts TT, Lawrence JP, Glennon JC, DiRisio DJ, Ledet EH. Low rate loading-induced convection enhances net transport into the intervertebral disc in vivo. Spine J. 2015;15(5):1028–33. doi: 10.1016/j.spinee.2014.12.003.
Fields AJ, Liebenberg EC, Lotz JC. Innervation of pathologies in the lumbar vertebral end plate and intervertebral disc. Spine J. 2014;14(3):513–21. doi: 10.1016/j.spinee.2013.06.075.
Jing-ping WU, Bin ZHU, Lei DING, Zuo-chong YU, Xuan-guang YE. Morphometric analysis of chondrocyte apoptosis and degeneration of vertebral cartilage endplate in rats. Fudan Univ J Med Sci. 2010;37(2):140–5.
Zhang L, Niu T, Yang SY, Lu Z, Chen B. The occurrence and regional distribution of DR4 on herniated disc cells: a potential apoptosis pathway in lumbar intervertebral disc. Spine. 2008;33(4):422–7. doi: 10.1097/BRS.0b013e318163e036.
Park JB, Chang H, Kim KW. Expression of Fas ligand and apoptosis of disc cells in herniated lumbar disc tissue. Spine. 2001;26(6):618–21.
Lama P, Le Maitre CL, Dolan P, Tarlton JF, Harding IJ, Adams MA. Do intervertebral discs degenerate before they herniate, or after? Bone Joint J. 2013 Aug;95-B(8):1127-33. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.95B8.31660.
Herniated Disk. Available from: http://medical-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/herniated+disk.
Dawson EG, Howard S. Herniated discs: definition, progression, and diagnosis. 2017. Available from : https://www.spineuniverse.com/conditions/ herniated-disc/herniated-discs-definition-progression-diagnosis.
Qu Z, Miao W, Zhang Q, Zhenyu Wang, Changfeng Fu, Jinhua Han, and Yi Liu Analysis of crucial molecules involved in herniated discs and degenerative disc disease. Clinics. 2013;68(2):225–9. doi: 10.6061/clinics/2013(02)OA17.
Nerlich AC, Boos N. Advances in lumbar degenerative disc disease pathophysiology comprehension. In: Advanced concepts in lumbar degenerative disk disease. Eds. JL Pinheiro-Franco, AR Vaccaro, EC Benzel, M Mayer. Springer, 2016. pp. 41–60.
Videman T, Leppävuori J, Kaprio J, Battié MC, Gibbons LE, Peltonen L, Koskenvuo M. Intragenic polymorphisms of the vitamin D receptor gene associated with intervertebral disc degeneration. Spine. 1998;23(23):2477-85.
Xu G1, Mei Q, Zhou D, Wu J, Han L. Vitamin D receptor gene and aggrecan gene polymorphisms and the risk of intervertebral disc degeneration — a meta- analysis. PloSOne. 2012;7(11):e50243. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0050243.
Seki S, Tsumaki N, Motomura H, Nogami M, Kawaguchi Y, Hori T, Suzuki K, Yahara Y, Higashimoto M, Oya T, Ikegawa S, Kimura T. Cartilage intermediate layer protein promotes lumbar disc degeneration. Biochem Biophys Res Commun. 2014;446(4):876-81. doi: 10.1016/j.bbrc.2014.03.025.
Lee DC, Adams CS, Albert TJ, Shapiro IM, Evans SM, Koch CJ. In situ oxygen utilization in the rat intervertebral disc. J Anat. 2007;210(3):294–303. doi: 10.1111/j.1469-7580.2007.00692.x.
Mathalikov R.A. Intervertebral disc - pathology and treatment. RMJ. 2008;(12):1670. (in Russian)
Maltseva V. Effect of Pb exposure on the cells and matrix of the intervertebral disc of rats. Regulatory Mechanisms in Biosystems. 2017;8(2):217–23. doi: 10.15421/021734.
Lama P, Zehra U, Balkovec C, Claireaux HA, Flower L, Harding IJ, Dolan P, Adams MA. Significance of cartilage endplate within herniated disc tissue. Eur Spine J. 2014;23(9):1869-77. doi: 10.1007/s00586-014-3399-3.
Oprea M, Popa I, Cimpean AM, Raica M, Poenaru DV. Microscopic assessment of degenerated intervertebral disc: clinical implications and possible therapeutic challenge. In Vivo. 2015;29(1):95–102.
Autio RA. MRI of herniated nucleus pulposus: correlation with clinical findings, determinants of spontaneous resorption and effects of antiinflammatory treatments on spontaneous resorption. Oulun Yliopisto: Oulu, 2006. 75 p.
Boos N, Weissbach S, Rohrbach H, Weiler C, Spratt KF, Nerlich AG. Classification of age-related changes in lumbar intervertebral discs: 2002 Volvo Award in basic science. Spine. 2002:27(23):2631–44. doi: 10.1097/01.BRS.0000035304.27153.5B.
Tsarouhas A, Soufla G, Katonis P, Pasku D, Vakis A, Spandidos DA. Transcript levels of major MMPs and ADAMTS 4 in relation to the clinicopathological profile of patients with lumbar disc herniation. Eur Spine J. 2010;20(5):781–90. doi: 10.1007/s00586-010-1573-9.
Dedukh NV, Malyshkina SV, Shimon MV. Influence of the jelly core of the intervertebral disk on the tibia of the sciatic nerve. Ukrainian Medical Almanac. 2011;14(4):42–5. (in Ukrainian)
Li N, Xiu L, Guan T, Hu Z, Jin Q. Expressions of transforming growth factor β1 and connective tissue growth factor in human lumbar intervertebral discs in different degrees of degeneration. Zhongguo Xiu Fu Chong Jian Wai KeZaZhi. 2014;28(7):891–5.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872017499-106
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2018 Volodymyr Radchenko, Valentyn Piontkovsky, Sergey Kosterin, Ninel Dedukh
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.