Optimization of treatment of patients with inflammatory-destructive diseases of the spine and joints, taking into account specific immunological parameters
Abstract
Objective: to study general and specific indicators of the immune status in patients with inflammatory and destructive diseases of the spine and joints, to assess relationships of established immunological features and capabilities of their therapeutic correction.
Methods: the study involved 20 men and 17 women (average age (68.7 ± 2.61) years) with inflammatory-destructive diseases of spine and joints II–III stage (osteochondrosis, coxarthrosis, knee joint osteoarthrosis). We determined the levels of CD3+, CD4+, CD8+ lymphocytes, autoimmune lymphocytotoxic and granulocytotoxic antibodies, circulation immune complexes, IgA, IgM, IgG, production of leukocyte migration inhibition factor.
Results: reduced levels of cytotoxic T-lymphocytes, increased levels of IgM and leukocyte migration inhibition factor in the presence of bacterial antigens (St. aureus, Str. pyogenes, E. coli, Ps. aeruginosa) were detected. We revealed a strong correlation between the levels of leukocyte migration inhibition factor to bacterial antigens and antigens of connective tissue, indicating that while the disease course the immune response against infectious agent contributes to autoimmune reactivity against host tissues. It is noted that the decrease in production of leukocyte migration inhibition factorin the presens of connective tissue antigens in the case of II–III stage of disease is due to the participation of lymphocytotoxic autoimmune antibodies. A method of in vitro selection immunomodulators for sorption of excessive amounts of lymphocytotoxic autoimmune antibodies t o suppress a utoimmune t issue r esponse b y the h umoral type causing the inflammatory effects of edema and pain.Conclusions: determination of autoimmune lymphocytotoxic antibodies and leukocyte migration inhibition factor to bacterial antigens, in addition to diagnostic capabilities, is a therapeutic measure of individual selection of drugs in patients with inflammatory and destructive diseases of the spine and joints.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
References
Korzh M, Dedukh N, Goridova L, Pobel Ye, Romanenko K, Doluda Ya Alphacalcidol in bone regeneration. Orthopаedics, Тraumatology and Рrosthetics. 2013;1:73-83. doi: 10.15674/0030-59872013173-83. (in Russian)
Tanaka T, Kishimoto T. The biology and medical implications of interleukin-6. Cancer Immunol Res. 2014;2(4):288–93. doi: 10.1158/2326-6066. CIR-14-0022.
Delevsky YuP, Khvisyuk AN, Zarzhetskaya NA. Features of the immunological status in various forms of hip-spine syndrome. Orthopаedics, Тraumatology and Рrosthetics. 1999;4:94-8. (in Russian)
Shaibonov BB, Baronets Vyu, Panchenko LF, Kuabtiev AA. A method for determining of circulating immune complexes. Pathogenesis. 2013;11(1):74-9. (in Russian)
Verma P, Bhattacharya SN, Banerjee BD, Khanna N. Oxidative stress and leukocyte migration inhibition response in cutaneous adverse drug reactions. Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venerology and Leprology. 2012;78(5):664. doi: 10.4103/0378-6323.100519.
Isaeva AD, Novachenko TM, Delevsky YuP, et al. Prevention and treatment of miscarriage and leukocyte incompatibility: method. Recommendation. 1975. 19 p. (in Russian)
Yukitake H, Takizawa M, Kimura H. Macrophage migration inhibitory factor as an emerging drug target to regulate antioxidant response element system. Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2017;2017:8584930. doi: 10.1155/2017/8584930.
Kim KW, Kim HR. Macrophage migration inhibitory factor: a potential therapeutic target for rheumatoid arthritis. Korean J Intern Med. 2016 Jul;31(4):634-42. doi: 10.3904/kjim.2016.098.
Florence MM. Migration Stimulating Factor, the search for inhibitors. Doctor of philosophy. University of Dundee. 2013. 395p.
Tsai TJ. Probing the dose-dependent effect of migration stimulating factor-like drug on fibroblast migration using optical tweezers. Biophysical Journal. 2016;110(3):134a. doi: 10.1016/j.bpj.2015.11.769.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872017368-72
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2017 Mykola Korzh, Frieda Leontyeva, Valentyna Dielievska, Nadiia Zarzhetska
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.