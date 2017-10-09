Optimization of treatment of patients with inflammatory-destructive diseases of the spine and joints, taking into account specific immunological parameters

Objective: to study general and specific indicators of the immune status in patients with inflammatory and destructive diseases of the spine and joints, to assess relationships of established immunological features and capabilities of their therapeutic correction.

Methods: the study involved 20 men and 17 women (average age (68.7 ± 2.61) years) with inflammatory-destructive diseases of spine and joints II–III stage (osteochondrosis, coxarthrosis, knee joint osteoarthrosis). We determined the levels of CD3+, CD4+, CD8+ lymphocytes, autoimmune lymphocytotoxic and granulocytotoxic antibodies, circulation immune complexes, IgA, IgM, IgG, production of leukocyte migration inhibition factor.

Results: reduced levels of cytotoxic T-lymphocytes, increased levels of IgM and leukocyte migration inhibition factor in the presence of bacterial antigens (St. aureus, Str. pyogenes, E. coli, Ps. aeruginosa) were detected. We revealed a strong correlation between the levels of leukocyte migration inhibition factor to bacterial antigens and antigens of connective tissue, indicating that while the disease course the immune response against infectious agent contributes to autoimmune reactivity against host tissues. It is noted that the decrease in production of leukocyte migration inhibition factorin the presens of connective tissue antigens in the case of II–III stage of disease is due to the participation of lymphocytotoxic autoimmune antibodies. A method of in vitro selection immunomodulators for sorption of excessive amounts of lymphocytotoxic autoimmune antibodies t o suppress a utoimmune t issue r esponse b y the h umoral type causing the inflammatory effects of edema and pain.

determination of autoimmune lymphocytotoxic antibodies and leukocyte migration inhibition factor to bacterial antigens, in addition to diagnostic capabilities, is a therapeutic measure of individual selection of drugs in patients with inflammatory and destructive diseases of the spine and joints.